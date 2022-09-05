scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 05, 2022

‘I want every child to be confident and resilient’: Manu Gulati

Manu Gulati, a Delhi government school teacher, whose video with students recently went viral, when students were seen dancing to an old Hindi film song with her in the classroom

Manu Gulati has been been teaching since 2004

Manu Gulati, 39 years

English teacher; Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya No. 2, Punjabi Bagh, New Delhi; Mentor teacher, Directorate of Education, Delhi government

How long have you been teaching?

I have been teaching since 2004, so it has been 18 years now. Initially, I taught at a private school. I joined Delhi government schools later as a primary teacher, but now I teach secondary students. I joined my current school in 2011.

What drew you to the profession?

My parents were both government school teachers. Since my childhood, I have lived and cherished many experiences through them. They have been my source of inspiration. They used to narrate stories during dinner and I used to like hearing about all the small things they wanted to do. I used to see my parents prepare small teaching aids, I used to see them study. That’s how we were raised. When I shifted from a private school to a government one, it was a sea change in circumstances. But my papa motivated me and told me that all children deserve good teachers.

What has been your best moment as a teacher?

Some time ago, a student from my first batch in 2011 got married. He invited me to his sagan ceremony and when I arrived, he introduced me to his would-be-wife, saying, “This is the ma’am because of whom I got a job. It was because she constantly spoke to us in English in the class and encouraged us that I was confident in my spoken English. That’s why I got my job. ” It gave me goosebumps and brought tears to my eyes. Here was a child who was telling me 10 years later that he knew how to face an interview and get employed with my help. That was a moment in which I felt that being a teacher is worth it.

And your worst moment?

This might seem fabricated but there are highs and lows but there has never been a worst moment. There will always be challenges and in those challenges, there have been many failures. When you enter a classroom, you might think that you’ll do something great that day but your methodology might not work sometimes. But I have been so blessed that the people I have met in my work – my heads of schools, department officials, peers – have been so motivating. Also, children never disappoint. If you feel low, they themselves will come and ask you ‘Ma’am aapka mood kharaab hai kya?’

What are your future goals as a teacher?

I’m currently pursuing a Ph.D. from Jamia Millia Islamia and my research is on enhancing English speaking skills of government school children. My goal is to foster confidence and speaking ability among students from marginalised sections of society. Most importantly, I want to ensure the happiness of children. I want every child to be confident and resilient — these are two words I use all the time.

(As told to Sukrita Baruah) 

