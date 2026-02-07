Premium

Meet Chef Madhav Dayal, the Young Talent Redefining Konkani-Portuguese Food in Goa

Chef Madhav Dayal’s Goan epiphany to work and rest, in equal parts, is his recipe for success

Written by: Heena Khandelwal
6 min readFeb 7, 2026 11:00 AM IST
Chef Madhav DayalChef Madhav Dayal in the kitchen of his Goa home (Express photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee)
Make us preferred source on Google

A young name steadily drawing attention in Goa’s dining scene is chef Madhav Dayal. At Miguel’s in Panjim, he serves Konkani-Portuguese petiscos — small, playful yet precise, plates. One dish begins like a familiar chips-and-dip: a foamy yoghurt cream with notes of coconut, topped with bold Chettinad spice. Crackers made from leftover rice stand upright in this base, crowned with a thin tangy sheet of dehydrated mango chutney. He calls it Vista Sul — “looking south”. To the eye, it resembles mushrooms sprouting from a small pot.

At work, Dayal — winner of the Young Chef 2025 award by Culinary Culture — is in pursuit of perfection. Azulejo (vegetarian) sees him translate the Portuguese tradition of painted tin-glazed ceramic tiles into food. A thick paste of tomato, kokum and tamarind creates the tile work. Atop, he places grilled baby corn, bell peppers, zucchini, button mushrooms. Zigzag patterns of curry leaf oil and chilli oil frame a creamy coconut-ginger reduction at the centre. Pickled onions are added with meditative precision.

At home, however, the 29-year-old dons a more carefree hat. In the kitchen of his rented duplex in Socorro, Dayal is brimming with excitement, preparing mulled wine for a house party later in the evening. Ingredients arrive via Instamart, minutes after we walk in. Unlike at Miguel’s, where he is both head chef and partner, there is no anxiety here. He works with what he has, baking a chocolate cake with an ease akin to muscle memory — cooking like nobody’s watching.

Chef Madhav Dayal cake Chocolate cake with salted caramel ganache (Express photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee)

Perhaps, that comfort comes from the years Dayal has spent in kitchens. He was eight when his father taught him how to make caramel custard. He loved it so much that he kept making it — for family, friends, classmates. Soon after, his mother handed him a recipe book and, every few weeks, he would whip up something new.

Not particularly inclined towards academics, Dayal chose Home Science in school. “Khana khilake hi main teachers ko impress kar sakta tha (I could only impress teachers with my cooking skills),” he laughs. His Home Science teacher, Madhulika Bahadur, incidentally also taught chef Manu Chandra. At 14, an uncle who designed professional kitchens noticed his interest and asked if he wanted to cook professionally. Dayal said, ‘yes’. The uncle called chef Ritu Dalmia, who took him under her wing and remains his mentor till date.

For college, Dayal went to Cesar Ritz in Switzerland to pursue a Bachelor’s in Culinary Arts. During breaks, he worked at Victoria-Jungfrau in Interlaken and spent four months at Gaggan Anand’s eponymous restaurant in Bangkok, the year it earned its second Michelin star. In 2018, he returned to India and resumed working with Dalmia, assisting on luxury catering projects across the country alongside Michelin-starred chefs. “During the off-season, I was creating my own dishes. She gave me a free hand,” he says, whisking eggs and sugar for the coffee- and rum-soaked chocolate cake; its salted caramel and dark chocolate ganache layers a quiet nod to the caramel custard from his childhood.

Miguel’s came about almost by chance. His brother-in-law, Ankush Gujral, was opening a bar in Panjim and asked Dayal to design the kitchen and create bar nibbles. A pop-up followed at Gujral’s house, where Dayal handled food and Dhruv “Toots” Tuteja the bar. “We were in complete sync,” he says. “If I used watermelon in a dish, he would turn the leftovers into a drink.”

Story continues below this ad

Dayal designed what may be one of the smallest restaurant kitchens in the city — a 140-sq-ft island kitchen, surrounded by an L-shaped bar inside a 900-sq-ft, 25-seater space. The bar nibbles became a full menu of contemporary Konkani-Portuguese food. “We begin with Vista Sul. There are acchapams, which I first learnt at Gaggan’s and even a cornetto dish that serves only the last, best bite of the ice cream,” he says.

Back in the Socorro kitchen, Dayal adds hot water to the batter “to help the cacao bloom”, pours it into a greased tin that then slides into the oven. As the cake bakes, he speaks about consciously making Miguel’s democratic. Everyone knows every dish, and a chef and a washer are treated with the same respect. “I’ve worked in kitchens where pots were thrown at me,” he recalls. “I decided that wouldn’t happen in my space.”

That ethos extends beyond the restaurant. Dayal is one of the founders of ‘Chef’s Night Goa’, a community of nearly 600 chefs who came to the state seeking a slower, more meaningful way to cook during the pandemic. The group meets a few times a year, sharing food, ideas and resources. “We started with 10 people. At the last meet-up, 200 showed up,” he says. “The idea is to make Goa a culinary destination.”

The ganache is ready. He slices the cake into three layers, brushing each with maple syrup “for moisture and flavour,” spreads the salted caramel and garnishes with figs. The cake is unfussy, much like the life Dayal intends to build. Asked if he plans to return to Delhi, he shakes his head. “Goa gives me freedom. You work but you also get to rest. I’m here for now.”
In the living room, his flatmates — a photographer and a visual artist — gather as he brings the cake out. There are ‘oohs’, ‘aahs’, cameras clicking. He cuts, they celebrate, perhaps the cake, perhaps the life taking shape around it.

Recipe for Chocolate cake with salted caramel ganache:

Method

Story continues below this ad

To make the cake base, whisk eggs and sugar until fluffy. Sieve all dry ingredients and gently fold into the egg mix on low speed. Add vanilla, oil and about 30 ml warm water. The batter will be runny. Pour into a lined tin and bake at 180°C for 25 minutes. Cool completely

For salted caramel chocolate ganache, caramelise sugar till dark amber. Add salt, then carefully whisk in cream. Add butter, bring to a boil and pour over chocolate. Whisk over an ice bath until light and spreadable

To make the soaking syrup, heat together water, sugar, maple syrup and dark chocolate until melted and smooth

While assembling, slice the cake into three layers. Brush generously with soaking syrup, spread the ganache and caramel between layers and cover the cake completely with the ganache. Chill for 1 hour before slicing

Heena Khandelwal
Heena Khandelwal

Heena Khandelwal is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express, Mumbai. She covers a wide range of subjects from relationship and gender to theatre and food. To get in touch, write to heena.khandelwal@expressindia.com ... Read More

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
A Kuki-Zo MLA speaks on why he joined Manipur govt: ‘Solution has to be at table, not by guns’
A Kuki-Zo MLA speaks on why he joined Manipur govt: ‘Solution has to be at table, not by guns’
For once India isn't talking up their team that is ironically the clear favourite to win this World T20 at home and even the players are missing the hype. (PTI Photo)
No buzz, no hype around India this T20 World Cup. And this isn't a complaint.
Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 3 released on January 30. (Photo: YouTube Screengrab)
Mardaani 3 paid promotions behind '800 girls missing' in Delhi claims? YRF dismisses rumours: 'We are a 50 years old company'
Dekh Le girl Mumait Khan
Munna Bhai's 'Dekh le' girl Mumait Khan now runs a makeup institute; was bedridden for 7 years after accident: 'God humiliated me' 
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Google Doodle
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Pink-toned Google Doodle kicks off global cricket tournament in India
humanoid robots practice kung fu in China’s Shaolin Temple
‘We are cooked’: Watch humanoid robots practice kung fu with monks at China’s Shaolin Temple
For the first time, India are in total sync with the T20 format they've watered, nourished, and grown since the inaugural IPL in 2008. (File/ANI Photo)
WORLD T20 PREVIEW: How Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav made India and T20 soulmates to trigger a grand transformation
For once India isn't talking up their team that is ironically the clear favourite to win this World T20 at home and even the players are missing the hype. (PTI Photo)
No buzz, no hype around India this T20 World Cup. And this isn't a complaint.
Lower tariff is good news, but with the US, beware of backsliding
Easing of tariffs is good news, but engagement with US now comes with statutory warning
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra attends a press conference after a monetary policy review in Mumbai in December 2025.
RBI holds interest rates steady: What drove the decision?
calorie deficit
‘Signals over calories’: How to gain muscle while losing fat
Jim Fruchterman
Don't drop everything just to do AI: Tech Matters’ CEO Jim Fruchterman warns nonprofits
Advertisement
Must Read
WORLD T20 PREVIEW: How Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav made India and T20 soulmates to trigger a grand transformation
For the first time, India are in total sync with the T20 format they've watered, nourished, and grown since the inaugural IPL in 2008. (File/ANI Photo)
No buzz, no hype around India this T20 World Cup. And this isn't a complaint.
For once India isn't talking up their team that is ironically the clear favourite to win this World T20 at home and even the players are missing the hype. (PTI Photo)
Jasprit Bumrah likely to miss India's opening T20 World Cup game against USA, Ishan Kishan to open 
T20 World Cup 2026: Jasprit Bumrah is likely to miss India's opener against USA today. (CREIMAS)
Don't drop everything just to do AI: Tech Matters’ CEO Jim Fruchterman warns nonprofits
Jim Fruchterman
Bendable AI chip could transform future wearable technology
The study explains that the flexible AI chip uses thin-film transistors arranged in a way that allows computation even when the material is under mechanical stress. (Image: Nature)
‘Built by human hands’: Rockstar rules out generative AI for GTA 6
Rockstar GTA VI
‘Signals over calories’: How to gain muscle while losing fat
calorie deficit
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Pink-toned Google Doodle kicks off global cricket tournament in India
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Google Doodle
‘We are cooked’: Watch humanoid robots practice kung fu with monks at China’s Shaolin Temple
humanoid robots practice kung fu in China’s Shaolin Temple
NYC mayor Zohran Mamdani breaks silence on ‘disturbing’ AI photos linking him, Mira Nair to Jeffrey Epstein
Mira Nair, mamdani with Epstein AI images
Cricket legend Brett Lee leaves Australia, says ‘Dubai is now home’: ‘Kids are thriving, schools are fantastic’
Brett Lee shifts to Dubai
Alcohol worth Rs 15 lakh smashed as over 100 women vandalise liquor shops in UP’s Lalitpur
UP women vandalise liquor store break alcohol bottles
Feb 07: Latest News
Advertisement