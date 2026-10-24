Chef At Home: Meet Niyati Rao, the hand behind Ekaa and Bombay Daak

It’s 9.30 am when we meet Niyati Rao — early for us, routine for her. A morning person, she is up by 5 am most days for a walk at nearby Shivaji Park, Mumbai. It’s the weekend before Ganpati, and the neighbourhood is humming. We are in an apartment in Dadar, where Chef Rao and her husband Sagar Neve, the duo behind Ekaa, Bombay Daak, KMC* and Ringo, live. The lobby is claimed by her four cats: Cleo, Nefer, Kuro and Ponyo, with bowls, beds, litter boxes and floating shelves.

It is hard to say what came first, Ekaa or their love story. Long before either, there was a girl growing up in Madh Island whose father, music composer Rajesh Rao, took the family along on his travels. Her mother, Hetal Rao, a Gujarati, was a scientist with the Food and Drug Administration Maharashtra, who quit her job to raise two children. When Rao was five, her father took them to London, where she had her first steak and sushi, and learnt to use chopsticks. “He started us early,” she says.

Back home, food was everywhere, especially Malvani food that her mum picked up from their neighbours. At eight or nine, Rao made her first meal: Mother’s Day khichdi with Maggi masala and eggs. It was around that time that she announced: “I want to be a chef.”

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One day, as they drove past Dadar, her mother pointed to the Institute of Hotel Management (IHM) Mumbai. “It became my Mecca,” she says.

The road to becoming a chef was not easy. Rao is dyslexic, and memories of school were traumatic. The kitchen became her refuge, and her parents’ home get-togethers became an informal classroom. “Most of my culinary training happened at those Hyderabadi and Lucknowi-themed potlucks,” she says.

At IHM, she found her feet. Then came the Taj, where she was a management trainee; The Zodiac Grill and Wasabi by Morimoto, at The Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Colaba, where the team was treated as chefs, not as men or women; this was followed by a short stint with Chef Hemant Oberoi and a Goa kitchen (A Reverie) that gave young chefs budgets to experiment. Finally, she spent nearly eight months at Noma in Copenhagen, Denmark. She was 25 and was working towards a permanent position when the pandemic sent her home.

Niyati Rao in her kitchen in Dadar, Mumbai (Photo: Amit Chakravarty) Niyati Rao in her kitchen in Dadar, Mumbai (Photo: Amit Chakravarty)

Back in Mumbai, she had to recover from a spine surgery, while restaurants were laying off people. So she started a frankie-roll business from her Madh Island home called Meraki Rolls and more. By then, she was working as a private chef.

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During lockdown, she reconnected with Neve, whom she had known since she was 17 or 18. They started dating while also working towards the restaurant.

Ekaa grew out of need. Neve, a hotelier, wanted to do something in South Bombay and had some capital; Rao wanted a job and a chance to prove herself. They found a space and bought equipment, but one original investor “ran away”. “I didn’t know how to find another investor, so I started texting people on Instagram, and one said ‘yes’,” she says, laughing. After months of R&D, Ekaa opened on December 3, 2021.

They had nothing, she says, but were so sure — practically delusional — that both would work. Nobody could have told them otherwise. They kept their costs low. “Almost nothing in the décor was new. We collected pieces on road trips and bundled up old jars from our own homes. The tables people assume came from Denmark were handmade by Indian carpenters and every ingredient was sourced locally,” she says.

The food at Ekaa is “cuisine agnostic”, she says. It could well begin with an ingredient in season. And profitability? “That’s Sagar’s (husband) department,” she laughs. “He is the numbers guy.”

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KMC*, a bistro-bar inspired by French bistros, opened in 2023; Bombay Daak followed in 2024, and Nonna Mei in Shillong in 2025. Nonna Mei began when Rao and Chef Mihir Lavande, part of Ekaa since its early days, noticed similarities between Meghalaya and Italy and joked that the weather was perfect for Italian food. In January, Ringo opened in Vikhroli, growing out of Ekaa’s bread programme after guests repeatedly asked to buy its croissants. A second Bombay Daak abroad is on the wish list.

In the kitchen, Rao prepares her mother’s coconut-based prawn curry with Malvani masala, best eaten with Indrayani rice cooked in a Japanese rice cooker. There is tadkawali cucumber chaas to beat the heat.

Does she still feel as delusional as she did in 2021? “Yes,” she says. “Every single dish I have made, I have eaten the whole plate and with happiness. If it makes me happy, then people who like the food will be happy too.”

But she was eating sushi with chopsticks when she was five. Not everybody may have that exposure. “But I am equally rooted in Indian ingredients and familiar flavours — I know my people, and that’s my strength; I love Indian food too. Food is meant for everybody — there will always be people who don’t like it because food is deeply subjective but there will always be a thread of familiarity in it too.”

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So, what’s next? “That’s a secret.” For now, the focus is on stabilising the businesses and refining the menus at Ringo, Ekaa and Bombay Daak.

Hetal Rao’s prawn curry (Photo: Amit Chakravarty) Hetal Rao’s prawn curry (Photo: Amit Chakravarty)

Recipe for Hetal Rao’s Prawn Curry

Ingredients:

For the green paste: 50 g coriander, 5-6 garlic cloves, 10 g green chilli (adjust to taste), 10 g ginger, 6-7 curry leaves, 3 cloves, 5-6 black peppercorns, salt to taste and 100 g water

For the curry: 250 g prawns (deshelled and marinated with salt and turmeric), 200 g chopped onion, 60 g cooking oil, 6 g Malvani masala (available online, though Rao gets it from her mom), 200 g coconut milk, 200 g water, 5 g sugar, salt to taste

Method:

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1. Blend all the green paste ingredients, gradually adding water to make a medium-thick paste.

2. Heat oil in a pan. Add the onions and cook until soft and pink. Add the green paste and cook for about 10 minutes, until the oil begins to separate. Add the Malvani masala and sauté for another 3-4 minutes.

3. Add the coconut milk and water. Partially cover and simmer on low heat for 15 minutes, until the curry reduces. Season with salt and sugar. Add the prawns and cook for 2–3 minutes, taking care not to overcook them.

4. Serve hot with rice.