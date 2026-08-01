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How Chef AliAkbar Baldiwala brings Bohri home cooking, hospitality and shared domestic life together

The Slink & Bardot chef traces his love for food from mosque community meals and family kitchens to a home where weekly menus, Bohri recipes and household labour are shared

AliAkbar Baldiwala at his Mahim homeAliAkbar Baldiwala at his Mahim home (Sankhadeep Banerjee)
Written by: Heena Khandelwal
7 min readAug 1, 2026 09:28 AM IST First published on: Aug 1, 2026 at 09:19 AM IST

How often do you see men at ease, knowing where everything is in their house, what is running out and what needs to be consumed at the earliest? AliAkbar Baldiwala is, as his partner Damini once described him, “a domestic goddess.”

The two spend Mondays, their weekly offs, preparing the menu for the week, which is shared on WhatsApp as well as handwritten on a white board in their expansive kitchen, a rarity in Mumbai. Theirs is a 1 BHK, on the third floor of an old four-storey building in Mahim.

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Heena Khandelwal
Heena Khandelwal

Heena Khandelwal is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express, Mumbai. She covers a wide range... Read More

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