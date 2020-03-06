Books on the elephant in the room — mental health

Source: Getty Images Source: Getty Images

The Bengaluru-based National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences released a study last year on the rising percentage of mental health afflictions among children and young adults, that showed that one out of five adolescents suffered from some form of mental health issue. With the exam season upon us, a look at some books that initiates the conversation around depression, anxiety and other mental health issues early on:

Chiru and her Bhaiya had the time of their lives, running around the house, devising amusing games to keep themselves busy. But something seems to have happened to Bhaiya. He no longer seems interested in their games, or, for that matter in anything. “I’m stuck with this big monster on my back,” he confides in Chiru one day. Everyone seems to know how to manage Bhaiya’s monster – Chiru names it Dukduk – except Bhaiya. They tell him to “snap out of it”, to eat, exercise, toughen up but only Bhaiya knows how hard it is for him to shrug off Dukduk. Sanjana Kapur’s Who Stole Bhaiya’s Smile (Pratham Books, appropriate for 5+ years) is an intuitive look at how depression afflicts children and often goes undetected for lack of awareness. Sunaina Coelho’s illustrations – the looming, shadowy presence of Dukduk, the darkness that leaches all colour off the young boy’s life, the relentless chatter that weighs him down- offer a visceral visual narrative. It comes with an afterword that makes an important distinction between sadness and depression and speaks of its warning signs.

Ritu Vaishnav’s Inside a Dark Box (Penguin Random House, appropriate for 8+ years) is categorised as a self-help book. But, given its pithy exploration of depression, it could cut across the age barrier with ease. The dankness of depression, writes Vaishnav, can keep one boxed up in a world of eternal greys, wondering just what it would take to break free from its cold clutches. Vaishnav gets the solitariness of the struggle right and how hard sometimes the fight can be physically, but the key to breaking free, she says, is to never stop looking. It might have easily sounded glib, but is rescued by Rujuta Thakurdesai’s black-white-and-grey palette and the faceless, genderless figures who struggle against the tyranny of depression.

Don’t Feed the Worrybug (Monsters in My Head, 2011, appropriate for 3-8 years): Anxiety can be a mean devil if left to run riot, as Wince realises. With every unaccounted for, uncontrollable worry, the monster worrier watches the Worry Bug grow, till it becomes too big to ignore. Written and illustrated by Andi Green and part of the WorryWoos series that works towards making children feel more at ease with their emotions, this is a rhyming book that encourages children to speak up about their feelings and to take charge of their anxiety before it outruns them in the worrying game.

