By The Book: The hole in my heart

It’s never easy to explain the blackness of depression or the cold clutch of anxiety and other mental ailments to children and opinions are divided on what is a good age to bring up the issue, especially for those children who are directly affected by it owing to the affliction of a family member. Sometimes, fiction can make the conversation easier, though.

Here are three books for middle-graders that show the way:

Aubrey loves the outdoors, especially the wild creatures that inhabit the Rushing Wood near his house. Which is why, when his father Jim falls prey to the terrible Yoot — depression so heavy that it doesn’t allow him to get on with his life — Aubrey decides that he has to take matters in his hands. He seeks counsel from the talking animals in the wood to help his father break free from the terrible spell. A sensitively written account, the award-winning Aubrey and the Terrible Yoot by Horatio Clare (2015, Firefly Press, appropriate for 8+ years) is a sensitive and cleverly told account of the impact of depression on children and modern families. Even though it approaches the theme like a fable, it does not gloss over the fact that mental health is a complex issue that can often come without a resolution; it can only be made easier both for the one suffering from it and those around him or her.

Natalie Napoli’s seventh-grade science class is maintaining a journal of “wonderings” for a year and most of her entries are about her botanist mother, who has retreated from life because of debilitating depression. Along with with her best friend Twig and new-boy-in-class, Dari, Natalie enrolls for a science competition — the egg-drop contest — the prize money from which, the children dream of using to fly to New Mexico, home to the cobalt-blue orchid that Natalie’s mother had once been studying. The Science of Breakable Things by Tae Keller (2018, Random House Books for Young Readers, appropriate for 8+ years) is another sensitive account of the fragility of those besieged by mental health issues and how it impacts children, but it also explains the science of unpacking the complex emotions lurking behind issues such as depression.

Set in Virginia in the early ’50s, the Newbery Honor-winning Belle Prater’s Boy by Ruth White (1996, Square Fish, appropriate for 12+ years) is about tween Gypsy and her cousin, the cross-eyed, witty Woodrow, who moves in next door with his grandparents. While Gypsy carries within her the grief of her father’s suicide, Woodrow is completely self-assured in the face of the relentless whispers over his mother’s disappearance one fine morning. How the two children help each other cope with their respective tragedies and their fortitude in the face of misfortune and people’s curiosity about their lives is the story of this deceptively simple narrative.