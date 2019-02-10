By The Book: The Age of Dinosaurs

It was the shape of the spine that sealed the deal for Argentine paleontologist Pablo Gallina, who discovered a hitherto unidentified fossil of a dinosaur in southern Argentina recently. The team named it Bajadasaurus pronuspinax, after further discoveries led them to believe that the sauropod probably had a mohawk of horns as its defence armour. Fascinating discoveries such as these and an abiding public interest in these reptiles of yore have ensured that the age of dinosaurs has never really died out. This week, a look at literature, both non-fiction and fiction, that has the dinosaur in a starring role:

Advertising

The Scholastic Encyclopaedia of Dinosaurs (2018, Scholastic, appropriate for 8+ years) builds on the success of other such works published by National Geographic and Usborne. Lucidly told, it engages with the history of the species, without making it drab. On the contrary, it laces the narrative with engaging trivia and busts myths that surround the species. The book devotes an entire section to Indian dinosaurs, and given that the more popular Rajasaurus Narmadensis is not the only dinosaur to be found in India, that makes a whole lot of sense.

Vaishali Shroff’s The Adventures of Padma and a Blue Dinosaur (2018, HarperCollins, appropriate for: 6+ years) is set in Gujarat, where the Rajasaurus once roamed. Padma lives with her grandmother and is particularly taken by the work of “Rock Uncle” Dinkar, a paleontologist. Her life changes when she comes across some mysterious eggs and Dinkar allows her to keep one. The next morning, she wakes up in a prehistoric flatland, where Padma and her motley crew come across a lost little dinosaur. In trying to reunite Bluethingasaurus with his family, the trio meet with adventures that bring them face to face with the many creatures that inhabit the land. Shroff blends facts with fiction in this engaging tale, made livelier by Suvidha Mistry’s full-sized illustrations.

Originally published in 1972, Michael Foreman’s Dinosaurs and All That Rubbish (Puffin Books, appropriate for: 6+ years) is a book that continues to speak to young readers, especially at a time when waste generated by consumerist societies remains a potent cause of environmental degradation. In his quest to reach a star, a self-indulgent man builds a rocket. The industrial waste generated in its wake leads to a massive environmental crisis. The heat generated also awakens the dinosaurs sleeping below the earth’s surface (much like dormant volcanoes), who are horrified by the state of the earth. As they set about to clean up the mess, the man returns, disappointed by the barrenness of the star. How he becomes conscious of his responsibility to his environment forms the crux of the tale.