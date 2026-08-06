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How the border village of Barmer is an international supplier of unique embroidery

The bharat embroidery tradition, that finds its origin in Pakistan's Sindh, has been the identity of a community of craftspeople for over five decades

womenWomen of the village in Sangari Devi's house in Barmer (Photo Credit: Parul Kulshrestha)
Written by: Parul Kulshrestha
8 min readAug 6, 2026 10:42 AM IST First published on: Aug 6, 2026 at 10:42 AM IST

There was a time when you mentioned Barmer and people seldom knew it was the village on the Indo-Pak border, which held stories and talent layered within the Thar’s sandy dunes. Today, we know the area for the Manganiar musicians, for the intricate wood carved furniture, for its ajrakh block printing and applique white-on-white embroidery.

Yet, in the distance are the Meghwal community of craftspeople from Barmer, who track the origin of their peculiar craft to Sind in Pakistan. They migrated after the 1971 war and are commonly called as Dhati refugees, drawing from the language they spoke. They made Barmer their home, bringing with them traditions and social memory of what they left behind. Through the art of the needle, in came cultural encounters with the cloth and the thread that has become the identity of Barmer.

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Parul Kulshrestha

Parul Kulshrestha is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Exp... Read More

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