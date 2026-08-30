Before a people disappear, their stories do

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Why the erasure of ordinary Muslim families in films should alarm us.

womanI know something about being reduced before being understood (illustration by Suvir Saran)
Written by: Suvir Saran
9 min readNew DelhiAug 30, 2026 10:37 AM IST First published on: Aug 30, 2026 at 10:37 AM IST

As woman appeared on my screen recently. She seemed to be in her fifties. Her face was composed, her voice unadorned, her question devastatingly simple.

When, she asked, was the last time you saw an ordinary Muslim family in a film?

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