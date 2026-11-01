AR Rahman on composing for Ramayana, working with Hans Zimmer and why he is a nervous performer

About 25 years ago, Academy Award-winning composer AR Rahman gave an austere musical expression to faith, an idea that has since become increasingly fraught in India’s public discourse.

In O paalanhaare, a Krishna bhajan in Ashutosh Gowariker’s Lagaan (2001), penned by Javed Akhtar and sung by Lata Mangeshkar, Rahman delivered a melody with rare tenderness. One that emerges at a moment of absolute despair, when the villagers pray for a solution. Looming over them is the idea of defeat in a cricket match with the British, which could force a community to pay three times the land tax. There is nothing dramatic in Rahman’s composition. The profundity is hidden in its simplicity.

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Born Arunachalam Shekhar Dileep Kumar, Rahman lost his father and composer RK Shekhar, when he was nine and learned music as a session artiste. His family’s subsequent embrace of Islam would shape his spiritual journey, all of it allowing for music to be drawn from diverse devotional traditions. Probably why O paalanhaare carries such grace.

In 2026, over two decades later, Rahman, who has composed the music for producer Namit Malhotra and director Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming mythological action-drama Ramayana: Rise of a Legend alongside acclaimed German composer Hans Zimmer, finds himself navigating one of his more demanding encounters with the sacred. Not least because he is positioned in the space between musical innovation and religious tradition or because there is a musical lineage to the epic. Here is a story that has lived for centuries, whose characters have been worshipped, sung about and debated in living rooms and news studios. Therefore, Rahman must now wrestle with an audience that has very specific ideas about what the music for this particular film should sound like.

A still from Ramayana. A still from Ramayana.

The social media criticism of Mangal rang in the Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash-starrer came almost instantly after its release last week. Many were concerned about the song’s ‘qawwali-like’ treatment, when it was attempting to be a composition in a film on the Ramayana.

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One wonders if the same questions would have been asked of Vishal Bhardwaj, Ajay-Atul or Pritam, or whether Rahman’s musical choices are being scrutinised through a conflicting prism. Some wanted music “rooted in Sanatan Dharma”. Others felt that the high-energy Ravana tandava was too electronic and low on energy. Another section is raising the question of the lyrics by Kumar Vishwas, more a poet than lyricist, that seem to lack some of the fluidity and emotional nuance that Rahman’s compositions need — qualities that writers like Gulzar, Akhtar and, more recently, Irshad Kamil have brought so effortlessly to their collaborations with him.

Rahman, who has spent much of his three-decade career challenging established ideas of what Indian film music should sound like, is no stranger to criticism. He has often faced scepticism before a tune is accepted, sometimes taking years to settle into the public imagination. However, this time, the pushback seems to reflect the changing cultural landscape.

A still from Ramayana A still from Ramayana

“I am my first critic. It is not that I just love everything I do,” says Rahman in a conversation over Zoom with The Indian Express from his studio in Chennai’s Kodambakkam. “We don’t decide something in a day. We live with it for months sometimes. There’s a thought process.

Sometimes you need to take anthropology into consideration. Sometimes, you let something be, like pickle: for certain tunes, the older it is, the better it becomes. But people sometimes see one side. They don’t see the whole picture, right? So sometimes you just have to be patient. And they discover it and say, ‘oh, that’s why you did this’ or ‘that’.” After a while, he says, one must learn not to be bothered by every comment. “It’s like what Steve Jobs said: ‘If you want to satisfy everyone, go sell ice cream’.”

For Mangal rang, Rahman drew from shuddh (natural) notes of Bilawal as the parent scale, with touches of Maand — the serene raga often used in bhajans and wedding songs as well as elements of the romantic Pahadi. This is unlike qawwali’s oft-used komal (lowered/flat) notes in parent scales like Kafi, Khamaj and Asavari. The composer was attempting to locate the tune in the familiar realm of devotional traditions. But then, is there any harm if a tune in a Hindi film based on an epic was to sonically veer towards a Sufi space melodically?

Collaborating with Hans Zimmer

When Zimmer, known for sweeping orchestral scores in films such as Interstellar (2014), Inception (2010) and Gladiator (2000), was brought in, Malhotra was looking at the best of East and West. Rahman believes Zimmer’s presence will invite a different audience to engage with a story so important to the Subcontinent’s cultural imagination. “His name coming in Ramayana would bring a whole set of new audience curiosity. The film has a score and it has songs and it has probably like 10 movies worth of work, where there were five different languages and two different versions: Hollywood version and the Indian version and also the kind of pressure the whole team had for every note, every tune. That is when one understands that there’s so much at stake for them (the makers) that they want to be really sure. It was great seeing the result, how people are vibing in different parts of the country,” says Rahman.

Despite the criticism, Mangal rang climbed the charts to claim the top spot on YouTube’s trending music chart this week.

But popularity has not been the only measure for Rahman’s music. It has often been about his ability to find a musical language for stories without necessarily banking on their most familiar sounds.

His recent, Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga (2026), is a case in point. In this Partition saga, the beauty lay in how effortlessly some of the melodies carried love, loss and longing. Not all emerged from the conventional Punjabi tradition. The synergy between Rahman and Kamil was seamless. “There is always scope to add a word or two with Rahman saab; for a lyricist to experiment and complete meanings. One feels a lot of freedom while working with him besides of course the brilliance of his melodies,” Kamil had told The Indian Express in a recent interview.

A still from Main Vaapas Aaunga. A still from Main Vaapas Aaunga.

According to Rahman, when the three were working for the first time in Rockstar (2011), it was not about just working; it was about creating something which they could be “happy and proud of”. That continued with Tamasha (2015), Highway (2014), Amar Singh Chamkila (2024) and now Main Vaapas Aaunga. “Highway was supposed to be one song, and we ended up with 14 different tracks. Because I was just writing things and he was fitting those things. Same with Tamasha. Even though he liked one track, I said, can this be better? He said how better? I said the tune could be better. Imtiaz had not shot for the film. The biggest blessing for me is if you have time to improve something. Sometimes it falls in place straight away. Sometimes you feel like it can be better,” says Rahman.

For Main Vaapas Aaunga, Rahman suggested a theme song and told Ali that “even if we arrive at like 20 per cent, we’ll get something like a goldmine. The tune (Kya kamaal hai) became the soul of the score”.

Hindi cinema, says Rahman, has gradually moved from an older tradition of composing songs specifically for a film, its characters and their journeys, and begun to find a convenient way of selecting different pieces of music (sometimes different composers) and placing them where they seem to fit. “They started picking things like Hollywood, which was convenient. But this integration of understanding lyrics and the characters and doing music for a complete movie, showed what the real soundtrack (in today’s times) could be. You know, in a way, I think it was a nice comeback for this kind of score,” says Rahman.

His observation also speaks of a larger shift in an industry which is now influenced by algorithms, streaming figures and the pressure to produce music that is reel-friendly. Rahman, too, is no stranger to the world of instant impressions and recalls — before Mani Ratnam’s Roja (1992) catapulted him into national consciousness, he began his career with jingles, where he had about 30 seconds to get into people’s heads and sell a product.

From jingles to Roja

Following his father’s death, Rahman began working as a session musician and eventually found his way into advertising. He famously adapted from Mozart’s Symphony No. 25 for an ad for Titan Watches, a punchy synth-heavy jingle with Sachin Tendulkar and Kapil Dev for Boost and a veena and flute piece for Leo Coffee. “These jingles were short and catchy. I had to expand as a full film composer. It was like, if I do a 32-second jingle which becomes popular, how can I do a five-minute song? So I literally took the same effort to put many 30-second pieces together to make a five-minute song. Look at 99 songs (2021), each song was seven-eight minutes long. It had a story; it had travel, a new musical environment. Mainly because I wanted every song to be in the experience. This (making an impression in a few seconds) is not something new for me. But I wanted to work on deeper things intentionally,” says Rahman, whose upcoming projects include Shekhar Kapur’s Masoom: The Next Generation, Mani Ratnam’s Inji Vellam and Ramayana: Part 2.

A still from Roja A still from Roja

Besides composing for Ramayana, Rahman has also spent over a year on his ‘Wonderment Tour’, which began last year in Mumbai, expanded internationally, including a North American leg and has again returned to India for a multi-city 2026–2027 run. Interestingly, for much of his initial career, Rahman was a reluctant performer, a reticent musician who found greater comfort in the solitude of a recording studio than under the spotlight. But it was in 1996, riding high on the success of Bombay (1995) and Rangeela (1995), he was asked to perform at the Malaysia Benefit Concert in 1996 to raise funds for the victims of the Bosnian War. This was the first time he performed. “Back in the day, composers had to go with actors to pull people. But I remember, in 2000, Sukhwinder Singh, Hariharan, Shankar Mahadevan, Sonu Nigam… they all came and people thought, great, this is a musical show. That changed the whole game,” says Rahman.

This was also the time when composers, unlike today, wouldn’t step out from behind the recording console to become concert headliners. The Malaysian concert was followed by the ‘Unity of Light’ tour. The tour took place while the Iraq War was on in 2003 and the world was fragmented. “It was then that I met my spiritual teacher who gave me a new perspective on life… He made me think, in my small and humble way, that I could be a bridge between the two divided worlds,” says Rahman in the book AR Rahman: The Spirit of Music.

The initial challenge during concerts for him was translating the intricate, layered sound of his studio recordings into live performances. “At the time, it was very difficult to interpret so much of studio work into live,” says Rahman. The turning point came around 2015, when percussionist Ranjit Barot, his long-time associate, became music director of his live concerts. “Things loosened up. What was before like a nightmare to be on stage became like, ‘oh okay, I’m going to my living room on a piano to play’. In the studio, you’re just listening to yourself. But during live when you see people singing your songs back again, I see them as one soul… I was completely a non-performer. But then I questioned myself. Would I like to see somebody behind the keyboard hiding or somebody who can entertain people? Slowly, I changed a little bit, and I started joking around, goofing around, and singing. If I haven’t rehearsed properly, I am a nervous performer,” says Rahman with a half deprecating smile, all set to get out there anyway.