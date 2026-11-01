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AR Rahman on composing for Ramayana, working with Hans Zimmer and why he is a nervous performer

Ace composer AR Rahman on Mangal rang criticism and the challenge of making music in an era dominated by streaming platforms

AR RahmanAR Rahman on challenges of making music.
Written by: Suanshu Khurana
12 min readNew DelhiNov 1, 2026 07:00 AM IST First published on: Nov 1, 2026 at 07:00 AM IST

About 25 years ago, Academy Award-winning composer AR Rahman gave an austere musical expression to faith, an idea that has since become increasingly fraught in India’s public discourse.

In O paalanhaare, a Krishna bhajan in Ashutosh Gowariker’s Lagaan (2001), penned by Javed Akhtar and sung by Lata Mangeshkar, Rahman delivered a melody with rare tenderness. One that emerges at a moment of absolute despair, when the villagers pray for a solution. Looming over them is the idea of defeat in a cricket match with the British, which could force a community to pay three times the land tax. There is nothing dramatic in Rahman’s composition. The profundity is hidden in its simplicity.

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Suanshu Khurana
Suanshu Khurana

Suanshu Khurana is an award-winning journalist and music critic curr... Read More

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