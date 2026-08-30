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Anuparna Roy returns to Venice with Lovers in the Blue Night, a story of migrants and forbidden desire

Director Anuparna Roy, who returns to the Venice Film Festival with her second film Lovers in the Blue Night, on mining the personal, casting friends and the struggle of those on the margins.

Lovers_In_The_Blue_NightAnuparna Roy reimagines Ameena and Kareem’s story in present-day Mumbai.
Written by: Alaka Sahani
5 min readAug 30, 2026 11:15 AM IST First published on: Aug 30, 2026 at 11:12 AM IST

Growing up, writer-director Anuparna Roy was fascinated by Ameena, an elderly domestic help at her granduncle’s home in Purulia, West Bengal. Once her daily chores were done, Ameena would smoke bidis and while away her time trying to catch fish in the pond. As a child, Roy often wondered why Ameena spent so little time with her husband Kareem. Years later, she realised that Kareem was gay and that their marriage was his way of feeling accepted by society.

Roy’s sophomore feature, Lovers in the Blue Night, explores the desires of those caught in such situations. She reimagines Ameena and Kareem’s story in present-day Mumbai, portraying them as migrants. With this film, Roy returns to the Venice International Film Festival (September 2-12), competing again in the Orizzonti Competition, a year after she became the first Indian filmmaker to win the Best Director Award in the segment for her debut feature, Songs of Forgotten Trees.

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Alaka Sahani
Alaka Sahani

Alaka Sahani is a prominent film critic and journalist based in Mumbai. With a care... Read More

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