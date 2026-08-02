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Amritsar at 450: The eternal city

Tracing the city that’s home to one of the most notable places of pilgrimage for the Sikh, Amritsar unravels as a place that was built to be a refuge for all — before it became an epicentre for all of Punjab. After four centuries and a half, this is its story.

golden templeAround the Harmandir Sahib area — what the Golden Temple is formally called — even at 4 am, there is frantic urgency, as if the city had forgotten how to slow down. (Photo by Vernika Awal)
Written by: Vernika Awal
10 min readNew DelhiAug 2, 2026 03:00 AM IST First published on: Aug 2, 2026 at 03:00 AM IST

Time, within the old walled city of Amritsar, feels like something you can almost put your hand on. The weight of eras gone by have settled down upon the peeled plasters on the walls of havelis — which even today carry a faint trace of grander days they have once seen. Look above, and you can’t find the open sky, only a series of ornate, carved balconies that sag under the weight of their centuries.

I walked through carefully but with intent, amid faded frescoes peeled gently in the damp morning air, and heavy wooden doors that remained firmly shut — as if guarding memories that no one had opened in decades.

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