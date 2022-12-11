What makes the Ajmer Sharif Dargah a space that embodies the sanatan spirit

India is all about an oral tradition of storytelling and it is here that she shines peerlessly and bright. The Indian galaxy is a rich amalgamation of individual stars, each of which are disparate people with myriad colours, languages, religions, castes and creeds. In the seamless coming together of these shining stars, India presents the world with a compellingly shimmering story of hope. India is forever living, breathing, growing, and evolving in the journey of unity in diversity, and nowhere is it better seen than at the Dargah of Khwaja Moin-ud-din Chisty, Ajmer Sharif, in Rajasthan.

At this tomb of the great Sufi saint of the 11th century, one hears through the muezzin’s call to prayer the majesty of storytelling that comes from a place of love and comfort. Thousands visit the shrine daily, from dawn to dusk, bringing with them every emotion that makes or breaks us. They carry to the threshold of the shrine burdens, sorrows, joys, gratitude, love, and angst, and, even if they came empty and broken, they leave the shrine feeling fulfilled and bursting with hope.

I am not a man who seeks spiritual fodder outside of myself. Having seen the ugly side of organised religion, I keep my religion and prayers focused inwards. So, it isn’t easy for me to plan journeys around churches, synagogues, gurdwaras, mosques, temples, or shrines. For me, they are best visited as heritage and left at that. It took three tries for me to make it to Ajmer. It is believed that you only get to Ajmer Sharif if and when the great saint invites you. My first trip was cancelled when I found no compelling reason to visit the shrine, and the second was when I had COVID.

Finally, as I journey to the dargah, my visit is taking place as I deal with bronchitis and a head cold. They say the third time is the charm, and every second thus far has been charming and beyond. I’m not one to believe in miracles, yet I spent nearly half a day at the dargah, and throughout that time I was comfortable without inhaler or medicine, without watery eyes, a dripping nose, a cough or a headache. Now, as I type this column from my hotel room, I feel all those symptoms once again.

My Dadi, my paternal grandmother, was a spiritual woman with a nuanced advait Hindu approach. The sanatan dharma, the natural and eternal way to live, guided her in prayer and living. Dadi’s religious practices were inclusive. She taught her grandchildren to appreciate all emotions and situations, to find comfort and peace in their entirety, and to know that there is always a tomorrow. She emphasised on advaita, non-duality, and, in doing so, taught us of our ultimate powerlessness that we humans have to live with and accept.

She taught us that the Brahman is a metaphysical concept referring to the single binding unity behind diversity in all that exists in the universe and, thereby, makes us all one, despite the otherness we see, hear and feel. In these teachings, Dadi taught us that in us and in all we see of every kind, including birds and animals, plants and trees, is a life sacred and equal to ours.

“Love towards all, malice towards none” — these words of Khwaja Sahib that the gaddhi-nashin (custodian) Salman Chishty welcomed me with, are words that connect me to Dadi and my parents. In the smiles of the hapless and poor, the childless and those looking for love, in the devotion of the Hindu believer and the Sikh mendicant’s hungry gaze, in the sajdas of the Muslim seeker and in the look on the face of the Christian tourist, I saw awe and the audacity that comes with hope. The crowds at the shrine, more richly hued than the rainbow, in their plurality and antipodean beliefs and styles, gave life to the teachings of Dadi and Mom, and of Salman that he tirelessly shares globally. At the shrine, I saw first-hand the sanatan spirit and the universality of humanity and prayer, of loving and suffering.

Salman bhai could well be my Dadi, as he speaks in sohbat, in conversational companionship. In his message of peace for all, Salman, with his Sufi words, shares the message of brotherhood and peaceable living that is most essential in these polarised times. Dadi spoke in Urdu, and in doing so, taught me the language of love. I see Salman with a rich vocabulary in Hindi, comforting those around him and welcoming them without the fear of stereotypes and unconscious biases that we are taught by society.

“Come, Come again! Whoever you are. Come even if you have broken your vows of repentance a hundred times. This is not the gate of despair; this is the Gate of Hope. Come, Come again…” These words of Rumi are the guiding light of the dargah at Ajmer Sharif. Words that Salman lives and abides by. There is a light of hope that shines out of him — a light that is intoxicating and infectious.

My guru, Marina Ahmad, and I are basking in its glory and committing ourselves to becoming the messengers of this brand of spirituality and religiosity — worship that is practised for the greater good, with absolute humility, generosity of mind and soul, without seeking any personal gain.

As I prepare myself for another visit to the shrine, I look forward to the Indian tradition of storytelling and living in plurality come alive. Marina, who is a renowned Hindustani classical vocalist, will be performing at the library of the shrine, a second for any woman vocalist. The first was Abida Parveen. Marina, a disciple of the late Pandit Jasraj, will sing Hindu bhajans, songs of devotion and Sufi kalaams, and, in doing so, continue the Indian tradition of praying to the one universal power that keeps our lives.