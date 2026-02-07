Premium

‘If an artwork fails to make people feel its dissent, it is essentially lifeless’: Chinese artist and activist on the importance of confrontation

In Delhi, for his first solo show in India, Chinese artist and activist Ai Weiwei speaks on his recent visit to Ukraine and how the refugee crises run in his blood

Written by: Vandana Kalra
Feb 7, 2026
Ai WeiweiAi Weiwei in Delhi (Photo by Praveen Khanna)
Chinese artist Ai Weiwei has long rejected the belief that art can exist in isolation. Rooted in lived experience, where the personal and the political are often inseparable, his practice over more than three decades has consistently responded to the manner in which power shapes memory and history. A leading figure of the Chinese avant-garde in the ’90s, he found himself frequently in conflict with state authority and emerged as one of its most prominent dissident voices, particularly after leaving China in 2015 and taking up temporary addresses in Berlin, Cambridge and now Montemor-o-Novo (Portugal).

His first India solo at Nature Morte gallery in Delhi brings together works that reflect his long-standing inquiries into material and authority. On view, among others, is Stone Axes Painted White, which reconfigures Neolithic tools as well as a series of Lego works — a material he has used extensively since the mid-2010s — that reimagine paintings by Indian modernists SH Raza and VS Gaitonde into pixel-like grids.

In an email interview ahead of his India visit, he reflects on the burden of history, living “nowhere”, his recent visit to Ukraine, and why confrontation remains central to creating meaningful artwork.

This is your first solo exhibition in India. How do you hope Indian audiences will engage with your work — emotionally, politically and critically?

Doing a first solo exhibition in a relatively unfamiliar country is, in fact, very challenging. First of all, I need to tell the audience who I am and introduce my own history. At the same time, I must create a connection between myself and Indian life and culture, bringing people into a context that feels familiar to them. For both of these aims, a language of art is necessary, a way for art to enter. That is the most important part of the exhibition: how to use a new language to reflect the era we live in and to offer an individual contemporary perspective through which people from different cultural backgrounds can reflect on reality.

Ai Weiwei Surya Namaskar (Sun Salutation) (Courtesy: Ai Wei Wei Studio, Nature Morte and Galleria Continua)

You have been exploring ancient artefacts for over three decades now. Is this an act of preservation or re-authorship of history for you?

We all face a deep history that is often narrated in a fixed way and covered in dust. This conventional mode of storytelling gradually causes history to lose its meaning. Much of what I do stems from an interest in history but even more from an interest in how history is explained. My approach may be described as deconstructive. History is what we see on the surface; the task is to excavate what lies beneath that apparent existence.

You have spoken about how your 81-day detention in 2011 made you re-evaluate your situation. Can you talk about that experience and how that reshaped your understanding of freedom and your art?

For an artist to be “kidnapped” and secretly detained is both absurd and tragic. No matter what, I am an artist — someone whose role is to freely express opinions as part of their identity. All my views, whether right or wrong, are simply an individual’s sincere expressions. Yet on this basis, I was subjected to the most severe treatment and the resulting conflicts for a prolonged period. What began as an ideological issue extended into real politics and social reality, becoming not only alarming but actively destructive. This ideological mechanism exists not only in China but, in different forms, everywhere.

Ai Weiwei Images for international works: Han Dynasty urn with Coca-cola logo, 1993 (Wikimedia Commons)

How important is confrontation in your practice?

Confrontation is everywhere. If an artwork does not contain confrontation, there are few reasons for it to exist. That confrontation is not only directed at power or politics, but also at aesthetics, ethics and moral questions. These elements form the baseline of any meaningful artwork. If a work fails to make people feel its dissent or its questioning of existing reality, it is essentially lifeless.

You recently visited Ukraine, where you interacted with the troops. If you could tell us about that visit, and also the installation Three Perfectly Proportioned Spheres and Camouflage Uniforms Painted, which responded to the conflicts threatening the world today and in particular the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Directly interpreting artworks is difficult, because artworks are themselves explanations. People inevitably approach them from different perspectives shaped by their own experiences. What mattered most to me about the works related to Ukraine was that they brought me into the lived reality of the country. Within the framework of globalisation, its discourse and international politics, this regional conflict reveals an unimaginable world order. At its core lies a simple form of justice: Ukrainians are using their own flesh and blood to defend their land and national dignity. At the same time, the involvement of NATO, the EU and the US, alongside Russia’s aggressive ambitions, makes the situation increasingly complex and its resolution difficult to foresee.

The three spheres are covered in whitewashed camouflage designed by me, featuring cat patterns, as I dislike traditional war camouflage. My basic intention is to support peace, to advocate dialogue rather than the use of human lives as currency for political demands.

Ai Weiwei S.A.C.R E D. , 2011 (Wikimedia Commons)

Several of your works, such as Safe Passage (2016), Law of the Journey (2017) and the film Human Flow (2017) engage deeply with the global refugee crisis. Can you tell us about your childhood as a refugee in China, where your father, poet Ai Qing, was labelled a “rightist” by the government and was forced to live in camps.

I am Chinese, and I still hold a Chinese passport. I have not changed my identity or its original meaning. That identity reflects how fragile any individual political position can be. In the year I was born, my father was declared an enemy of the State and of the Revolution. He endured 20 years of exile, and I grew up within that exiled life. For me, global refugee and migration crises are what runs in my blood. I feel deeply for those people leaving their homelands, because no one willingly abandons the place of their birth. Under conditions of war, poverty and conflict, the choices people make often exact a price paid across generations.

Still a Chinese passport holder, in recent years you have made several countries your home, yet you have often stated how you live —“nowhere”. Do you imagine living in China again?

People often ask me where I live, which is an embarrassing question. My usual answer is that I live in hotels. Hotels offer convenience, but they are not home; they are only places to sleep. Each night when I wake up, I must re-orient myself: where I am, where the light switches are, how the shower works. Living as a traveller means constantly inhabiting unfamiliarity.

You have also previously stated how your art has had this element of psychological therapy for you. Could you elaborate? Also, is there a work that you feel best represents who you are today as an artist?

Art-making is what I know best. It is what I can call home, or my luggage, because I am someone without a home. Wherever you come from, whether you are homeless or constantly travelling, luggage is essential. I remain sceptical about my own identity as an artist.

Ai Weiwei Porcelain Pillar with Refugee Motif (Courtesy: Ai Wei Wei Studio, Nature Morte and Galleria Continua)

You were an early adopter of social media as an artistic and political tool. Has the digital space become more liberating or more controlling?

I once compared social media in China to lighting a candle in a dark room. Today, however, it resembles a modernist building with glass walls everywhere. Social media has become noise: it does not expand the space of free expression but instead restricts independent thinking and judgment. To a great extent, both AI and social media are controlled by powerful corporations that embody mainstream ideologies. For individuals seeking genuine freedom of expression, the present moment is more difficult than ever.

In an era of AI-generated imagery, what new dangers or possibilities do you see for artists? You, too, have used AI for your 2024 work Ai vs AI.

I recognised the impact of AI on real life at a very early stage, including its positive potential. But its latent danger lies in replacing human thinking with ready-made answers. Even an imperfect answer has value if it is reached through effort. AI aims to provide standardised or supposedly correct answers, which fundamentally contradicts the nature of humanity.

Ai Weiwei’s International Work

Year Title Description
1995 Dropping a Han Dynasty Urn The black-and-white photographs document Ai smashing a 2,000-year-old ceremonial urn in an act that questions tradition, cultural value and authority.
1993 Han Dynasty Urn with Coca-Cola Logo It’s Ai’s critique of consumerism and cultural heritage.
2007 Fairytale Ai brought 1,001 Chinese citizens to Kassel and installed 1,001 Qing-style wooden chairs to reflect on mobility, freedom and individuality.
2007–2012 Study of Perspective The photographic series has Ai raising his middle finger at global landmarks, from Tiananmen Square to Eiffel Tower.
2009 Remembering Showcased on the facade of Munich’s Haus der Kunst, the installation featured 9,000 school backpacks to honour children who died in the 2008 Sichuan earthquake, pointing at state negligence.
2010 Sunflower Seeds A 100-million hand-painted porcelain sunflower seeds were installed at Tate Modern’s Turbine Hall to reflect on mass production, individuality and labour.
2011 S.A.C.R.E.D. Reconstructing scenes from his 81-day detention in China, the work featuring boxes with dioramas offered a portrait of surveillance.
2016 Law of the Journey Addressing the global refugee crisis, the monumental installation had an inflatable boat carrying hundreds of refugees.
2020 History of Bombs The installation at the Imperial War Museum in London saw life-sized images of 20th-century bombs, reflecting on the human costs of conflicts.

