AI-fighters take centre stage in Pranav Bhasin’s Oscar-qualified We Were Here

Oscar-qualified We Were Here — written and directed by Pranav Bhasin — is a witty and whimsical short film about Artificial Intelligence (AI), job insecurity and the fear of becoming irrelevant. The initial absurd image of a man standing on the rooftop of a building, pretending to be a dish antenna as a form of protest against technology, struck Bhasin and stayed with him. It eventually became the starting point for the much-acclaimed 10-minute short film.

The winner of several international awards, We Were Here is now Oscar-qualified and is in contention for the Academy Award for Best Live Action Short Film. As it embarks on its Oscar campaign this awards season, the film has found support from an impressive group of executive producers, including actors Andrew Scott and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and playwright-author V (formerly Eve Ensler).

During his growing up years, Bhasin saw his father Supavitra Babul, news cameraman, work hard. He was barely home. “In 2020, he lost his job and he was home way too much. I love my father but I also love my personal space. This was around the time AI was getting big. I could see that it was getting hard to keep up with technology, and people around me were talking about losing jobs,” recalls Bhasin. It was around this time that the idea for the film began to take shape.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Told as a mockumentary, We Were Here follows three retired men, who live in a small Indian town and protest against the takeover of human jobs by pretending to be household appliances. Bagchi (essayed by Satish Kashyap) is a dish antenna while Ganguly (Arindol Kujur) is a vehicle’s reverse camera and Pimple (Dvendra Dodke) is a microwave.

The film’s format allows Bhasin to blur the boundaries between reality and fiction, lending the story an immediacy that a conventional narrative might not have offered. “Nothing I do is straightforward. Reality is often stranger than anything you could write, and the mockumentary format lets me keep the film rooted in real people and real places, and then explore how absurd it can get. The story was being discovered as I wrote it,” says Bhasin in an interview to The Indian Express.

A still from Oscar-qualified We Were Here. A still from Oscar-qualified We Were Here.

In the film that is currently streaming on The New Yorker’s YouTube channel, the trio declare that their campaign is making “make a dent on technology”. They realise “misinformation is a big weapon” and use it to achieve their goal. Their mission begins with making AI identify a slice of ‘pizza’ as Rajasthan’s famous ‘daal baati’ and other similar experiments.

For the Mumbai-based filmmaker, comedy was not a calculated choice to make a serious subject more palatable. “It’s how I see the world. I think we’re all absurd and our existence on this planet is funny,” says Bhasin. The film is produced by Yash Gonsai (Sunshine Pictures), Dheer Momaya and Dar Gai.

Story continues below this ad

Bhasin also admits to having a short attention span, which influences his approach to filmmaking. “I barely get through shows because they never end, and I’m infamous among my friends for leaving movies in the middle if I don’t find them honest or interesting. I’m not saying that’s a good thing. So, when I make something, I try not to waste anyone’s time,” says the writer-director whose earlier short films, Wolf of Chawl Street (2017) and New Year’s Eve (2018), have won Best Film at the Mumbai Film Festival (MAMI).

Scott, who is tipped to be an Oscar frontrunner for Best Actor award for Elsinore, watched We Were Here at South by Southwest (SXSW) in Austin earlier this year, as part of a programme called Redbreast Unhidden. “He’s a gem of a human being, and has generously supported the film ever since,” Bhasin says.

Chopra Jonas watched the film more recently. “She has such a keen eye. While making We Were Here, I was focused purely on creating a singular feeling, and I think she grasped that immediately,” Bhasin says. Chopra Jonas calls the film “a refreshing, witty take on a subject that feels very timely”. V’s association came about through the film’s executive producer Shruti Ganguly, who initially approached her to host an interview about the short.

“The film finds its own people. As a young filmmaker, I’m watching it unfold like everyone else,” Bhasin says. As part of the Oscar campaign, he will be involved in taking the film to audiences and engaging with them. “Eventually, it’s about connecting with people. I’m ready for the ride,” he says.

Story continues below this ad

The film won the Audience Award at SXSW, Best Live Action Short at Palm Springs International ShortFest and the Canal+ Award at the Clermont-Ferrand International Short Film Festival.

While the film approaches the subject of AI with humour, Bhasin is not dismissive of the concerns surrounding its growing influence on creative professions. “AI in filmmaking and in art is a long conversation, but I am open to change. My understanding so far is that working with actors, with technicians and creative people around me make my films worthwhile. Having a cast and crew is my biggest resource. It’s the very process of working with people that makes the film,” the 29-year-old says.

Bhasin started making films at 13 and created his first series for TVF (The Viral Fever) at 17. “My parents were journalists in New Delhi when they met, before they moved to Mumbai. My father was a news cameraman and my mother was a creative director. I grew up around art and music. Maybe that has led to something,” he says.

The writer-director’s next project is a feature film, which is scheduled to go on floors in 2027. As for the kind of cinema he hopes to make, Bhasin says: “I like movies that have a sense of singularity and are surprising. I want to be happy, and I like to see the world happy. I think my work will reflect that.”