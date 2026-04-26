Ae Maalik Tere Bande Ham

A song that asks for no allegiance and seeks no conversion, but simply holds up a mirror to your moral self. A meditation on awareness, perhaps, is exactly what our world needs right now.

There are days when the world feels like a wound that refuses to close.

And then there are days when a song returns—unannounced, unadorned—and becomes the balm.

This morning, in Bombay, with the sea still stretching itself awake and the city not yet sharpened into its usual frenzy, I heard it again: Aye Maalik tere bande hum, aise ho hamare karam. Not as nostalgia. Not as performance. But as presence. A prayer that does not arrive with ritual, but with recognition. A reminder not of God as doctrine, but of goodness as duty.

I have carried this song for as long as I have carried memory. I have watched my father weep to it—his shoulders shaking not from sorrow, but from something far more unsettling: the weight of knowing how far we fall from what we are capable of being. I have felt my own voice tremble beneath its verses, unsure whether I was singing it or confessing through it.

Because this is not a song you hear.

This is a song that hears you.

It asks no allegiance. It demands no conversion. It does not inquire about your religion, your caste, your country, your creed. It simply places a mirror before your moral self and whispers:

Who are you when no one is watching?

And in that question lies the entire architecture of existence.

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I have often believed—and increasingly so with age—that life is less a journey forward and more a circling inward. A slow spiralling toward something ancient within us. The Upanishads say Tat Tvam Asi—Thou art That. Not that you will become divine. But that you already are, obscured only by ignorance, by ego, by the endless noise of becoming.

And yet, we live as if we are separate. Separate from each other. Separate from the source. Separate from consequence.

We build borders where there should be bridges.

We raise flags where there should be hands.

We sharpen identity until it slices through empathy.

In the Quran, it is said that to save one life is as if you have saved all of humanity. But we have become so seduced by ideology that we forget the individual. We speak of nations while neglecting neighbours. We defend doctrine while destroying dignity.

And still, the song persists—almost like a pulse beneath the panic:

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“Neki par chale aur badi se tale, taaki hanste hue nikle dam…”

Walk in goodness. Avoid wrongdoing. So that when breath leaves the body, it leaves smiling.

So simple. So severe.

Because simplicity is the most difficult discipline.

There is a line in the Bible that has always unsettled me in its stark clarity: “Blessed are the meek, for they shall inherit the earth.” Not the mighty. Not the loud. Not the victorious.

The meek.

Those who do not confuse strength with domination.

Those who understand that power without compassion is merely violence in a suit.

And yet, look at our world.

We celebrate conquest.

We canonise control.

We crown those who conquer, not those who care.

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We have mistaken noise for knowledge, speed for success, spectacle for substance.

The Guru Granth Sahib reminds us: “No one is my enemy, no one a stranger.” What radical tenderness that is. To live in a world without enemies—not because conflict does not exist, but because compassion refuses to categorise.

But we have forgotten how to see each other as soul before symbol.

Sometimes I think of the Zoroastrianism triad: Humata, Hukhta, Hvarshta—good thoughts, good words, good deeds. Three simple steps to sanctity. Three small stones that, if placed daily, could build a cathedral of conscience.

And I hear the echo of the song deepen:

“Bada kamzor hai aadmi, abhi lakhon hain isme kami…”

How fragile we are. How full of fault.

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There is no arrogance here. Only admission. A humility that feels almost Vedantic in its surrender—an understanding that the self, clouded by ego, must constantly be refined through awareness and action.

And yet we complicate. We intellectualise. We institutionalise.

We argue theology while abandoning tenderness.

I have seen it—in kitchens and countries alike. The difference between a meal that nourishes and one that merely feeds lies not in ingredients, but in intention. The same is true of life. The same is true of faith.

Rumi wrote, “Beyond ideas of wrongdoing and rightdoing, there is a field. I’ll meet you there.” That field, I believe, is what this song is pointing toward. Not a place without morality, but a place beyond judgment. A space where we recognise each other not as categories, but as consciousness.

When I return to the Bhagavad Gita, I do not go searching for answers. I go seeking alignment. Krishna does not promise Arjuna victory. He promises clarity. He does not remove the battlefield. He redefines it.

The war is not out there.

It is here.

In the choice between reaction and restraint.

In the impulse to wound or to withhold.

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In the daily decisions that shape the unseen architecture of our character.

And this is where the song becomes scripture again:

“Jab zulmon ka ho saamna, tab tu hi hamein thaamna…”

When we face injustice, hold us steady.

Not make us stronger to destroy—but steadier to endure without becoming what we resist.

Gautam Buddha spoke of suffering not as punishment, but as condition. Life, he said, is dukkha—unsatisfactory, unstable, uncertain. But the answer was never escape. It was awareness.

To see clearly.

To act consciously.

To live compassionately.

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And what is this song if not a meditation on awareness?

To be aware of one’s actions.

To be accountable for one’s intentions.

To be aligned with something larger than one’s ego.

I think of the Torah and its insistence on justice—not as abstraction, but as action. Tzedek, tzedek tirdof—justice, justice you shall pursue. Not once, but twice. Because justice is not a moment. It is a movement.

And yet, justice without compassion becomes cruelty.

And compassion without courage becomes cowardice.

This song asks for both—and then goes further:

“Woh burayi kare, hum bhalayi bhare, nahi badle ki ho bhavna…”

Even when wronged, do not become revenge.

What radical restraint. What impossible aspiration. What necessary truth.

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There is a quiet terror in realising that the world is not breaking because of evil alone.

It is breaking because of indifference.

Because good people are tired.

Because kind people are quiet.

Because those who feel deeply often withdraw rather than engage.

But this song does not allow withdrawal.

It calls you back.

Not to fight.

Not to dominate.

But to decide.

To decide, again and again, that you will not become what you resist.

In my own life—in kitchens, in relationships, in the quiet corridors of regret—I have come to understand that goodness is not a grand gesture. It is granular. It is in the way you speak to someone who cannot benefit you. It is in the pause before you respond in anger. It is in the willingness to forgive when forgiveness feels undeserved.

As I once wrote, life is not lived in logic, but in the language of the heart—in the small, sacred, often overlooked acts that stitch us together.

And perhaps that is why this song endures.

Because it does not ask us to be extraordinary.

It asks us to be intentional.

And then, as if aware of the darkness we inhabit, the song offers one final, luminous metaphor:

“Yeh andhera ghana chha raha, tera insaan ghabra raha…”

The darkness deepens, and your human trembles.

Is this not our world today?

A trembling humanity. A frightened civilisation. A species that has learned to build everything except balance.

And yet, the line that follows feels almost like prophecy:

“Hai teri roshni mein woh dam, to amavas ko karde poonam…”

If your light is strong enough, even the darkest night can become full moon.

That is hope—not as optimism, but as obligation.

And perhaps that is why this song keeps finding me—not just in memory, but in moments.

This morning, sitting with Nirbhay Choudhary—25, luminous, alive with the impatience and innocence of becoming, on the cusp of his first film Maatrubhumi releasing alongside Salman Khan—we found ourselves singing it. Not rehearsing. Not remembering. Just… arriving at it. Line by line, breath by breath.

And he turned to me, eyes lit not with performance but with presence, and said simply, “This was our prayer.”

That was it.

No analysis. No allegory. Just recognition.

And in that recognition, time collapsed.

I was no longer in Bombay. I was back in Manhattan. Twenty-one. Tender with homesickness. Haunted by a hunger I could not yet name—the hunger not for place, but for plurality. For that effortless, everyday coexistence that India breathes without broadcasting.

New York had everything—except that.

And one evening, in that vast, vertical loneliness, I began to hum: Aye Maalik tere bande hum…

Softly. Almost shyly.

And then, beside me, Dr Ritu Thamman—born in New Jersey, raised in New York, a student at Columbia Medical School, daughter of doctors who had crossed oceans but carried inheritance in invisible ways—she joined in.

Word for word.

Note for note.

Not learned. Lived.

Her parents had given her this—not as ritual, but as residue. As memory made melody. And there we were, in the middle of Manhattan, two brown bodies in a borrowed city, singing a song that belonged to no one and to everyone.

Romanticising India, yes—but also remembering it.

Not as geography, but as grammar.

A grammar of coexistence. Of contradiction without conflict. Of faith without fear.

And for a moment, that cramped New York apartment became cathedral, became gurdwara, became dargah, became temple.

It became human.

The world today is loud with declarations.

But what we need is discipline.

The discipline to choose empathy over ego.

The discipline to listen before labelling.

The discipline to remember that every human being is carrying a story we cannot see.

As I sit here, the song still echoing somewhere between memory and meaning, I realise that it is not asking for a better world.

It is asking for better people.

Because the world is nothing more than a reflection of our collective character.

And if we are fractured, it will fracture.

If we are fearful, it will fight.

If we are kind—truly, stubbornly, sacrificially kind—it will begin to heal.

So I return, once more, to that line:

“Aye Maalik tere bande hum…”

Not as lyric.

But as law.

Not imposed from above.

But arising from within.

And I ask myself—not as philosopher, not as writer, not as citizen—but simply as human:

Am I walking in goodness?

Am I avoiding harm?

Am I, in this moment, worthy of the humanity I claim?

Because in the end, all scriptures converge here.

Not in temples or texts, but in choice.

And perhaps that is what God has always been—not a being to be worshipped, but a standard to be lived.

And this song—this simple, searing, sacred song—is not asking us to believe.

It is asking us to become.