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Adivasi filmmakers are reclaiming their stories: From Santhali cinema to digital archives

Ravi Raj Murmu’s National Award-winning Angen, Shristy Marandi’s Palimpsest and Biju Toppo’s documentaries show how Adivasi filmmakers are using cinema to preserve oral histories, cultural memory and lived realities

A still from AngenA still from Angen
Written by: Shriya Murmu
5 min readAug 8, 2026 11:03 AM IST First published on: Aug 8, 2026 at 11:03 AM IST

When a thought comes to my mind, it is in Santhali. If I am thinking of shooting in the backyard, it would resemble my home, not a Japanese garden,” says Ravi Raj Murmu, a 33-year-old Santhal filmmaker from Jharkhand who recently won the Best Debut Film of a Director award at the 72nd National Film Awards.

His 12-minute Santhali short film, Angen (2024), which loosely translates as invisible, unseen or vanished, is the first Santhali film to win a national award and only the second fiction film made in an Adivasi language to be recognised.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
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