The benefits of acting out your life

Opposite the imposing BARC main gate at Mumbai’s Anushakti Nagar, is the Sukh Shanti hostel for working women, where a rooster croons randomly at odd hours of the day, raw mango chunks sun themselves on charpais, possibly getting ready to be pickled, car tyres repurposed into easy chairs beckon you into Khula Aasman Trust’s work space on the ground floor.

It is here that Joel Gluck, a professional drama therapist and life coach/trainer, made a bunch of us enact scenes from our real and imagined lives over a four-day workshop in psychodrama and psolodrama (Gluck calls it insight improvisation, an amalgam of theatre, therapy and meditation). The workshop has now become something of an annual event since 2015 at the organisation that uses art-based therapy for incarcerated populations, rescued women in state-run institutions, children in conflict with the law and children in the open community to build resilience and facilitate healing and transformation.

At its core, the purpose of psychodrama is to increase spontaneity — to have an appropriate response to any moment — which stems both from insight (the mind) and catharsis (the heart). It focuses on the fact that each one of us has what is called an “act hunger” — a need to act out. We often hide our feelings so that we can “maintain face”. Psychodrama helps unlock the emotions the face is trying to hide. It uses guided dramatisation and role-playing to examine problems and difficult feelings. You learn how to work through, process and cope with these feelings in a safe and supportive environment so you can use them in real-life situations. At all times, the performance mind and the “being mind” are at loggerheads and that’s the true challenge in psychodrama.

Unlike talk therapy, it’s real and visceral, particularly for navigating through confrontations — like territorial issues with a parent, communication issues with a partner, a peer, a child. Gluck explained it to us quite succinctly. “Very often, acting is easier than trying to be a changemaker — it helps you tell the story to yourself and to feel it deeper. When someone gets up and acts out a scene, there is a shift. It’s harder to intellectualise then, and that’s when you feel real feelings.”

I can vouch for this. Acting out scenes of my life as drama actually helped evoke feelings in me about the state of my personal relationships. It addressed a huge amount of grief and loss that had been submerged for a long time.

We were a bunch of 12, which included two men and 10 women, each trying to address our individual blocks through psychodrama and psolodrama. As a facilitator, Gluck helped us tell our stories with clarity, warmth and passion — I went from playing my mother (role reversal) to playing what I am going to say to the person who antagonised me (role rehearsal) in one fell swoop.

Role reversal is, perhaps, the most vital technique in psychodrama. Jacob L. Moreno, a Romanian-American psychiatrist and educator and a sort of pioneer of group psychotherapy, believed the more roles you are able to understand in any given relationship, the healthier you are. His idea of role theory was that if we reverse roles with another human being, we could heal the community.

Yet, the most impactful exercise in the whole process was the “empty chair” or what Gluck uses as his adaptation of the Gestalt method. For instance, it is very common to have issues with one’s mother or mother-in-law. But when you actually put that person in the empty chair and act out what you want to say to her — there is a sudden articulation of your real feelings. And when you sit on the same chair and respond as her, you might have realisations and insights you couldn’t have had if you just sat and complained about her.

Therapy is a four-letter word for most organisations and individuals, so Gluck took care to avoid it. “We are not doing therapy today,” he announced before sessions every day.

“What does it do for you?” I asked him after a session one day, intrigued by the possibilities and emotions that had just unfolded for me through this process work.“I don’t know. Perhaps there is something in my psyche that is turned on in creating a space where people can make discoveries about themselves,” he answers. It’s a good space to be.

