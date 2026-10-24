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‘I wanted to write an original story’: Abhishek Pathak on directing Drishyam 3

Director Abhishek Pathak on the film’s box-office success, writing an original story for it and why audiences want Ajay Devgn’s character to stay out of jail

ajay devgnAbhishek Pathak and Ajay Devgn in Drishyam: The Conclusion
Written by: Alaka Sahani
5 min readOct 24, 2026 01:41 PM IST First published on: Oct 24, 2026 at 01:41 PM IST

It has collected over Rs 560 crore worldwide, set a box-office benchmark for a thriller and given Ajay Devgn his career’s biggest commercial success. With Drishyam: The Conclusion, the third film in the Drishyam franchise, director Abhishek Pathak made sure the audience remained as invested in the endeavour of Vijay Salgaonkar (Devgn) to stay one step ahead of the police, as they did when the first film came out in 2015.

Pathak’s association with the Hindi-language Drishyam universe began as a producer from the first film, which was adapted from Malayalam. He then took over as its director with Drishyam 2 but for the third outing, Pathak wanted an original story. So, he chose to break away from the Malayalam counterpart and developed an entirely new story. “After Drishyam 2, I thought of writing our own story and not remake the (Malayalam) film, even if it takes me long to write. We took about two years to write (the screenplay) and came up with a new story,” says Pathak, who has co-written the film.

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Alaka Sahani
Alaka Sahani

Alaka Sahani is a prominent film critic and journalist based in Mumbai. With a care... Read More

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