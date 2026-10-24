‘I wanted to write an original story’: Abhishek Pathak on directing Drishyam 3

It has collected over Rs 560 crore worldwide, set a box-office benchmark for a thriller and given Ajay Devgn his career’s biggest commercial success. With Drishyam: The Conclusion, the third film in the Drishyam franchise, director Abhishek Pathak made sure the audience remained as invested in the endeavour of Vijay Salgaonkar (Devgn) to stay one step ahead of the police, as they did when the first film came out in 2015.

Pathak’s association with the Hindi-language Drishyam universe began as a producer from the first film, which was adapted from Malayalam. He then took over as its director with Drishyam 2 but for the third outing, Pathak wanted an original story. So, he chose to break away from the Malayalam counterpart and developed an entirely new story. “After Drishyam 2, I thought of writing our own story and not remake the (Malayalam) film, even if it takes me long to write. We took about two years to write (the screenplay) and came up with a new story,” says Pathak, who has co-written the film.

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“I wanted to own the film. There is a tendency to tag a film as a ‘remake’ without looking at the craft that has gone into making it. Internationally, when Martin Scorsese made The Departed from Infernal Affairs, people spoke about how well the film was made,” he says, and adds that since they were confident about the film being entertaining, they “decided to wrap up the franchise and end it with a high.”

Abhishek Pathak Abhishek Pathak

While developing Drishyam: The Conclusion, Pathak knew that even though Vijay repeatedly bends the rules, his actions are driven by a desire to protect his wife and daughters. It is this emotional conflict, rather than the twists alone, that gives the films their appeal. “We stayed true to the fabric of Drishyam. We wanted to do different things with the writing without moving away from the emotion of the film, which is centred around the family. It is about a simple man trying to do everything possible to save his family. We never let go of that emotion and, I think, that has worked beautifully for the franchise, even in the last part.”

When asked about the film reaffirming Hindi cinema’s trope that ‘hero jail nahin jata (the hero never goes to jail)’, which is spoken by Saurabh Shukla’s character in the film, Pathak says it should not be read as a comment on Hindi cinema’s conventions, but as a reflection of Vijay’s unusual circumstances. “In Vijay’s story, the hero never goes to jail because he is writing his own story. If he goes to jail, his family is finished. So, he tries every trick in the book to make sure that doesn’t happen,” says Pathak, who is “overwhelmed” by the film’s commercial success.

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With established actors such as Devgn, Shriya Saran, Jaideep Ahlawat and Prakash Raj, Pathak says his task was less about managing stars and more about ensuring that everyone was working towards the same goal. “They bring a lot of experience to the table. I have to explain what we are trying to achieve, and once everyone is on the same page, they can do the job they have been brought in to do,” says Pathak, who worked closely with the production designer, cinematographer and costume team to ensure that the colour palette and individual frames complemented the story.

Son of film producer Kumar Mangat Pathak, the producer-turned-director started his career as a production intern of Omkara (2006). After making an award-winning short film that earned him recognition as a director, he went on to produce films, including Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011), before getting the opportunity to direct with Ujda Chaman (2019). Although he is also a co-producer on Drishyam 3, Pathak says he tries not to wear both hats together. When directing, he focuses on the creative process, stepping into the producer’s role only when a decision requires his intervention.

For now, the filmmaker is taking a break after two demanding years spent writing and executing the film. After spending time with his family, the director, who is married to actor Shivaleeka Oberoi Pathak, plans to return to the writing desk. His next project remains undecided. “I’m experimenting with a few different genres, right now. In a couple of months, I will be announcing a new project.”