A Tale for the Time Being

Freedom Song

Hoshang Merchant

Politics without poetry is dry

Poetry without politics is effete

A Korean pianist plays

Chopin, Revolutionary Etude

On video

The video shows

A frozen river

Freeing itself in spring

The piano sets up a storm

Who will clean up the mess?

The old have departed

The young are left.

By writing this

I, the poet

Have become responsible.

(Hoshang Merchant, 74, is a poet and writer)

Change of Location

Arvind Krishna Mehrotra

A change of location

from veranda to terrace,

a tumbler or two of water,

and the curled leaf

of the potted lime opens.

His face obscured by

pellet marks, the Srinagar

schoolboy opened his eyes.

“The light hurts,” he said.

“Turn it off.”

(Arvind Krishna Mehrotra, 74, is a poet, literary critic and translator)