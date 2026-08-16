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A joke can do what politics cannot: The independence we often forget

Stand-up comedian AZEEM BANATWALLA on laughter as a social emotion, the evolution of satire and what makes for a healthy democracy

9 min readAug 16, 2026 05:00 AM IST First published on: Aug 16, 2026 at 05:00 AM IST
Azeem Banatwalla Azeem Banatwalla

By Azeem Banatwalla

For as long as I can remember, I have wanted to make people laugh. I don’t think I was ever particularly good at it. Enthusiasm minus charisma equals awkwardness. My early teens were punctuated by facepalms and eye rolls from classmates. I wasn’t trying to be the class clown, I just always felt the need to be heard. Often, to my detriment. I have been made to stand outside of class for tongue-in-cheek observations by more than one teacher. As a professional comedian in India, 2026 is starting to feel like school again.

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