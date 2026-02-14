15 Oscar-nominated films to be screened in Indian theatres

The Oscar-obsession of Indians is not limited to wanting to bring home the golden statuette. There is a growing eagerness among domestic audiences to watch the films that have secured nominations. With that in mind, PVR INOX is rolling out a festival of 15 films in 23 cities across 58 cinemas from February 20.

After the success of the specially-curated ‘Oscar film festival’ for the last two years, this year it will showcase Oscar nominees, including Hamnet, The Secret Agent, Song Sung Blue and Arco that have not yet released in India. A number of Oscar-nominated movies such as One Battle After Another, Sinners, Marty Supreme, F1, Jurassic World: Rebirth, Avatar: Fire and Ash and Zootopia 2 will also return to the Indian theatres. Bugonia, Weapons, Elio and The Smashing Machine are also part of the line-up.