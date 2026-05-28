We serve 71 govts, subject to rigorous oversight: VFS Global

One of the investigation’s key findings concerned VFS staff pushing optional value-added services, such as premium lounges and courier services, without making their optional nature clear.

VFS Global, the world’s largest visa outsourcing company, has responded to the findings of a global investigation into its visa outsourcing operations, insisting that its services are transparent, tightly audited and “subject to rigorous and continuous government oversight”.

In separate responses to questionnaires sent by The Indian Express and Lighthouse Reports on the investigation’s findings about VFS Global’s visa processing centres, the company said it “operates across more than 160 countries as a trusted partner for 71 client governments and has processed in excess of half a billion visa applications since 2001”.

It stressed that its contracts are “awarded through competitive international or regional tenders, rigorously assessed over 12-18 months against criteria including compliance standards, data security, operational resilience, and financial strength”.