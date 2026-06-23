Ujjain primed for urban renewal with a flurry of road and other projects

With Simhastha Kumbh 2028 on the horizon, Ujjain is witnessing an accelerated push in road infrastructure and urban development, with several highway projects entering execution and long-term policy measures on new housing and satellite townships beginning to take shape on the ground.

On the back of multiple projects moving from planning to execution, the city is entering a high-investment phase — both public and private. Land prices are going up across Ujjain. Areas along key highway corridors and urban expansion zones are witnessing higher valuations and strong investor interest.

Sources in the revenue department said that Indore and Ujjain recorded a major surge in property registrations in 2024. Local real estate players say the combination of infrastructure upgrades and favourable policies under the new masterplan is likely to sustain upward pressure on land prices in the run-up to 2028.

While Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has announced several road projects in and around the holy city, Ujjain District Collector Roushan Singh listed “over half a dozen” highway projects — new construction or lane expansion — to improve connectivity to Garoth, Jhalawar, Nagda, Badnawar, Indore and Bhopal.

“Another 15-20 internal road widening works are lined up,” he said, without providing specific coordinates of the projects. To get a sense of the scale of the development works, The Indian Express gleaned details available in public records and spoke to a number of state officials on the ground.

The major highway projects — either greenfield or expansion — in and around Ujjain are Ujjain–Jhalawar 4-laning upgrade, Ujjain–Garoth greenfield corridor, Ujjain–Nagda 6-laning upgrade, Ujjain–Jaora greenfield highway, Ujjain–Indore 6-laning, Ujjain–Badnawar 4-laning, Ujjain–Dewas-Bhopal expansion, and Ujjain–Maksi 4-laning upgrade.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav addresses the inauguration of projects in Indore on Friday. (Twitter/ Mohan Yadav) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav addresses the inauguration of projects in Indore on Friday. (Twitter/ Mohan Yadav)

The four-lane upgrade of the Ujjain–Jhalawar corridor has moved into the construction phase and is expected to improve connectivity with Rajasthan and reduce travel time for both freight and pilgrimage traffic.

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Work has begun for the upgradation of the Ujjain–Nagda road, which connects major industrial clusters in the region. While a six-lane expansion is yet to be finalised, capacity augmentation is being taken up in phases to cater to rising traffic.

The Ujjain–Jaora greenfield highway, planned to link with the Delhi–Mumbai Expressway, has entered the land acquisition stage. However, resistance from farmers over compensation has emerged as a challenge, raising concerns over timelines.

A key regional link, the proposed Ujjain–Garoth greenfield highway (NH-148NG) is still in the early stages, with land acquisition and statutory clearances underway in parts.

Connectivity on existing corridors has also improved. The Ujjain–Indore route, among the busiest in the region, is now largely six-laned and fully operational as a key economic link. The Ujjain–Badnawar road is also undergoing four-lane expansion, with most stretches completed and the remaining sections nearing completion.

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The Ujjain–Bhopal route via Dewas is operational but is being widened in phases to handle increasing traffic, particularly during peak pilgrimage periods. In addition, a four-lane project on the Ujjain–Maksi road has been sanctioned and is expected to enter the construction phase soon.

Within the city, major arterial routes, including Indore Road, Dewas Road, Agar Road and Nagda Road, are being upgraded. The works focus on expanding carriageways, redesigning junctions and easing congestion along routes leading to key temples and ghats.

Other major focus areas are development of major ghats — such as Triveni and Mangalnath — along the 30-km Shipra riverfront, critical infrastructure including more than 14 river bridges and flyovers, 30-km Kanh diversion project to channel polluted water, sewage treatment upgrades, and dedicated development zones such as a 1,100-acres industrial township called Vikram Udyogpuri. Also on the cards are a Medical City, an IT Park, a Science City with a planetarium.

These projects are being implemented alongside the Ujjain Master Plan 2035, which lays out a framework for the city’s expansion — development of new residential and mixed-use zones, and creation of satellite townships to reduce pressure on the city’s historic core. Some proposals, including a township near Ujjain’s Sawarakhedi, have been revised under public pressure in view of Simhastha-related requirements.

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Transport infrastructure remains a central focus of the plan, with proposals for new bypasses, improved regional connectivity and a multimodal transport hub integrating rail and bus systems. Transit-oriented development corridors are also on the cards.

However, certain challenges remain. Land acquisition and compensation disputes, particularly for greenfield projects, continue to pose hurdles. Timelines for some corridors also depend on funding approvals and regulatory clearances.