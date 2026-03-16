Meet the lone AAP MLA Sukhveer Singh Maiserkhana who sends his kids to govt school: ‘50 more families followed, that’s how chain reaction starts’

“If we won’t admit our own children in government schools, how can we convince the people to do that?

Meet Sukhveer Singh Maiserkhana, the only MLA with school-going children in Punjab who seems to have placed faith in “Sikhya Kranti” — the “education revolution” promised by the state government run by his own party AAP.

According to an investigation by The Indian Express, Maiserkhana, an agriculturist from the rural constituency of Maur in Bathinda, is the lone legislator from 36 in the state Assembly with school-going children whose kids studied in government schools in the 2025-26 academic session.

Maiserkhana and his wife Shapinder Kaur have two children: a 12-year-old boy, who is a Class 7 student at the government-run School of Eminence in Ram Nagar, near Maur; and, a nine-year-old daughter, who is a Class 4 student at the Government Primary School (GPS) in Maiserkhana village.