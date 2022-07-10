scorecardresearch
Saturday, July 09, 2022

Take 5 | On LPG Price Hike: ‘We’ve stopped milk this year, cut bread, curd from diet’

In the fourth such hike this year, prices of non-subsidised LPG went up by Rs 50 last week. Biswas, a mother of three whose husband works as a plumber, talks about the impact on her family.

Written by Vidhatri Rao | Noida |
July 10, 2022 3:20:29 am
INDULATA BISWAS, 42, runs home on husband, daughter's pay. (Express Photo)

Indulata Biswas, a mother of three whose husband works as a plumber, talks about the impact on her family:

1. How have LPG prices risen?

We got the gas connection 10 years ago and don’t get any subsidy. Till two years ago, a big cylinder (14.2 kg) cost Rs 400 to Rs 500. Now, it is Rs 1,200, and it is a huge dikkat (problem).

2. What has it meant for your budget?

The price rise may seem marginal to others but it is a strain for us, with all essentials costly. Our extended family lives here, so we share cylinders. I refill them when my husband’s pay comes in.

3. How have you adjusted the extra expenditure?

My husband makes Rs 10,000-Rs 15,000. My eldest daughter works at a call centre, in addition to going to college, and earns Rs 8,000. There is rent of Rs 4,000, then school fees of Rs 2,000. We also have a family back home. I have a breathing problem but can’t see a doctor.

4. How have things changed from earlier?

Five years ago, we spent about Rs 3,000-4,000 on ration. But now, this comes to Rs 8,000 a month. We have stopped buying milk this year, it costs Rs 35 per litre; cut bread and curd from our diet.

5. Are families around you in a similar situation?

Yes. It has been particularly difficult this year. My neighbour has a small child. He is only being fed rice gruel and no fruits or vegetables. Everyone is barely scraping by and there are zero savings.

