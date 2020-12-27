School toppers (1996-2015): Who’s who — and where

Higher education is the primary reason why toppers left the country. Of those living abroad, over 70% left India to pursue either their undergraduate or postgraduate studies — only a dozen of the 86 went to take up a job.

1. Sankalpa Bhattacharjya

Frank Anthony Public School, Bangalore

Topped: Class 12, ISC, 1996

Partner at PwC India; BE (Hons) in EE from BITS-Pilani and MBA from Faculty of Management Studies, Delhi University. LIVES IN: Gurgaon

2. Rohit Charles Fernandes

Don Bosco School, Park Circus, Kolkata

Topped: Class 12, ISC, 1996 Senior Software Engineer with Google India; did B.Tech in Computer Science from IIT-Madras and Master’s and PhD from Cornell University.

LIVES IN: Bengaluru

3. Rishi Raj Singh

Cambrian Hall, Dehradun

Topped: Class 10, ICSE, 1997

Assistant Vice President at Genpact incharge of digital transformation initatives; studied B.Tech at IIIT Allahabad and MBA at XLRI Jamshedpur. LIVES IN: Noida

4. Shalini Prasad

De Nobili School, Mugma, Dhanbad

Topped: Class 12, ISC, 1997

Vice President (Finance) at British Petroleum looking after electric vehicle charging and customer offers; graduated from SRCC with B.Com (Honours) and is a qualified CA. LIVES IN: London

5. Chaitra Chandrasekhar

Sophia High School, Bengaluru

Topped: Class 10, ICSE, 1998

Partner at consulting firm Oliver Wyman; has two Bachelor’s degrees in management and computer science and engineering; and a Master’s degree in electrical engineering and computer science from MIT. LIVES IN: New York

6. Kiran Gopinath

Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, Thiruvananthapuram

Topped: Class 12, ISC, 1998

Cardiologist at NIMS Medicity; did MBBS and MD from CMC, Vellore, and DM from Government Medical College Trivandrum. LIVES IN: Thiruvananthapuram

7. Somnath Bose

St. Patrick’s Higher Secondary School, Asansol

Topped: Class 12, ISC, 1998

Assistant Professor at Harvard Medical School (HMS) and staff anesthesiologist at HMS’s Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center; did his MBBS at Medical College Kolkata, MD at AIIMS and Residency in anesthesiology at the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio. LIVES IN: Boston, USA

8. Prem Karthik S

Vikaasa School, Madurai

Topped: Class 12, ISC, 1998

Principal at Daugherty Business Solutions helping Fortune 500 companies deliver IT transformation initatives; has a B.E. degree in computer science from Thiagarajar College of Engineering and MS in Software Systems from BITS-Pilani. LIVES IN: Greater Chicago Area, USA

9. Vartika Bhandari

St. Mary’s Convent Inter College, Allahabad

Topped: Class 12, ISC, 1998

Senior Staff Software Engineer at Google; completed B.Tech in Computer Science from IIT Kanpur and PhD in Computer Science from University Illinois at Urbana Champaign. LIVES IN: San Francisco Bay Area, USA

10. Pushpraj Shukla

Methodist High School, Kanpur

Topped: Class 10, ICSE, 1999

Partner Director of Machine Learning at Microsoft; completed BTech from IIT Kanpur and MS Computer Science from University of Texas, Austin. LIVES IN: San Francisco Bay Area, USA

11. Karuna Ganesh

Maneckji Cooper Educational Trust School, Mumbai

Topped: Class 10, ICSE, 1999

Physician-scientist at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center; earned BA in Biochemistry, MA in Medicine, PhD in Molecular Biology & MD from Cambridge University. LIVES IN: New York, USA

12. Anoop Menon

Hari Sri Vidya Nidhi School, Thrissur

Topped: Class 10, ICSE, 2000

Recently quit as Assistant Professor of Strategy at Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, to co-found a stealth AI startup in New York City; BA in Economics and Psychology from Amherst College and PhD in Strategy from Harvard Business School. LIVES IN: New York, USA

13. Bikas Saha

St. James’ School, Kolkata

Topped: Class 12, ISC, 2000

Platform architect at Adobe; completed Bachelor’s and Master’s study in computer science and engineering from IIT Kharagpur. LIVES IN: Mountain View, California, USA

14. Yashodhan Kanoria

Campion School, Mumbai

Topped: Class 10, ICSE, 2001

Sidney Taurel Associate Professor of Business Decision, Risk and Operations Division at Graduate School of Business, Columbia University; BTech in EE from IIT-Bombay, PhD from Standford University. LIVES IN: New York, USA

15. S Mahavir Agarwal

Ispat English Medium School, Rourkela

Topped: Class 10, ICSE, 2002

Assistant Professor in the Department of Psychiatry at the University of Toronto, Staff Psychiatrist and Clinician-Scientist in the Schizophrenia Division at Centre for Addiction and Mental Health, Toronto; MBBS from JIPMER, Puducherry, and MD and PhD in Psychiatry from NIMHANS, Bangalore. LIVES IN: Toronto, Canada

16. Vibhor Jain

Boys’ High School & College, Allahabad

Topped: Class 12, ISC, 2002

Principal Member of Technical Staff at Global Foundries, where his role is in R&D of semiconductor technologies; BTech-MTech Dual Degree in EE from IIT Kanpur, PhD from University of California Santa Barbara. LIVES IN: Vermont, USA

17. Rahul Sharma

Brightlands School, Dehradun

Topped: Class 10, ICSE, 2003

Product Manager at Google; BE (Honours) in electronics and instrumentation from BITS Pilani, PGDM from IIM Bangalore. LIVES IN: Seattle, USA

18. Vineet Kumar

City Montessori School, Lucknow

Topped: Class 12, ISC, 2003

Strategy Manager at Google; Bachelor’s in CS and Engineering from BITS-Pilani and PGDM from IIM Lucknow. LIVES IN: New York, USA

19. Megha Singh

La Martiniere for Girls, Kolkata

Topped: Class 12 ISC, 2003

Owns a Tanishq showroom and a venture called ‘Creative Circus’ that does pop-up events; BSc Management Science from University of Warick. LIVES IN: Kolkata

20. Kshitij Garg

St. Joseph’s Academy, Dehradun

Topped: Class 10, ICSE, 2004

Equity Research Analyst at Goldman Sachs; Bachelor’s in Computing from National University of Singapore, and Economics from Delhi University, PGDM from IIM-Rohtak. LIVES IN: Bengaluru

21. Rishabh Singh

Kendriya Vidyalaya, ONGC, Dehradun

Topped: Class 12, CBSE, 2004

Research Scientist with Google X; B.Tech in CS from IIT-Kharagpur, MS and PhD from MIT. LIVES IN: San Jose, California

22. Aditya Galgotia

The Modern High School, Dubai

Topped: Class 12, ISC, 2004

Facilities Engineer at Imperial Oil Resources; B.E in Mechanical Engineering from McGill University, Montreal.

LIVES IN: Calgary, Canada

23. Rahul Lakhmani

Seth MR Jaipuria School, Lucknow

Topped: Class 12, ISC, 2004

Working in family business; B.E. in CS from BITS-Pilani, PGDM from IIM-Ahmedabad. LIVES IN: Lucknow

24. Kaustav Majumder

The Blue Bells School, Gurgaon

Topped: Class 10, CBSE, 2005

General Surgery Resident at University of Minnesota; MBBS at AIIMS. LIVES IN: Minneapolis-St Paul, Minnesota, USA

25. Sagar Rakshit

Laurels School International, Indore

Topped: Class 10, ICSE, 2005

In second year of his postdoc fellowship in Hematology/Oncology at Mayo Clinic in USA; MBBS from AIIMS and Residency in Internal Medicine at Cleveland Clinic. LIVES IN: Cleveland, USA

26. Anand Venkatraman

PS Senior Secondary School, Chennai

Topped: Class 12, CBSE, 2005

In neuroendovascular training at University of South Carolina; MBBS from AIIMS, Neurology Residency from University of Alabama and a Neurocritical care fellowship at Harvard Medical School.

LIVES IN: South Carolina, USA

27. Subhankar Mohapatra

DAV School, Chandrasekharpur, Odisha

Topped: Class 10, CBSE, 2006

IAS officer (2018 batch) of Odisha cadre, posted as Sub-Collector, SDM, Kandhamal, Odisha; MBBS at SCB Medical College, Cuttack. LIVES IN: Kandhamal, Odisha

28. Vipul Gupta

DAV Public School, Thermal Colony, Panipat

Topped: Class 10, CBSE, 2006

Preparing for civil services and doing MA Economics from IGNOU; BTech in EE from Delhi College of Engineering, and was a Young India Fellow at Ashoka University. LIVES IN: Zirakpur, Punjab

29. Abhishek Kar

Stewart School, Bhuwaneshwar

Topped: Class 10, ICSE, 2006

Senior Research Scientist at Google working on algorithms to help computers see the world as we do; B.Tech in CS from IIT-Kanpur, PhD from UC Berkeley. LIVES IN: California, USA

30. Satyam Saxena

St. Peter’s College, Agra

Topped: Class 12, ISC, 2006

Vice President, Group Finance at DBS, Singapore; BE (Hons) in Computer Science from BITS-Pilani, PGDM from IIM Ahmedabad. LIVES IN: Singapore

31. Geetak Gupta

St. Mary’s Academy, Meerut Cantt

Topped: Class 12, ISC, 2006

Research scientist at Transphorm, a semiconductor company; B.Tech in EE from IIT-Kanpur and MS and PhD from University of California Santa Barbara. LIVES IN: Coleta, California, USA

32. Rajhansa Ramasubba Sridhara

Smt Sulochanadevi Singhania School, Thane

Topped: Class 12, ISC, 2006

n Project Leader at Boston Consulting Group; dual degree (B.Tech & M.Tech) in Aerospace Engineering from IIT-Bombay, MS in Management Science and Engineering from Stanford, MBA from The Wharton School. LIVES IN: San Francisco

33. Pallavi Chandra

Welham Girls’ School, Dehradun

Topped: Class 12, ISC, 2006

n Co-founder & Director of Vidyanjali Montessori Preschool and Symphony Events, an event management company; BA (Hons) in Economics at St.Stephen’s College, MSc (Finance & Economics) at University of Warwick and a diploma in Early Years Education from Modern Montessori Institute London. LIVES IN: Karnal

34. Jerene Mathews

Kendriya Vidyalaya, Kottayam

Topped: Class 12, CBSE, 2006

n Paediatric dermatologist at Believers Church Medical College Hospital; MBBS at Government Medical College, Kottayam, MD (Dermatology) and postdoc fellowship from JIPMER.

LIVES IN: Thiruvalla, Kerala

35. Gaurav Mishra

S.C.B. Medical Public School, Cuttack

Topped: Class 10, ICSE, 2007

n Senior Software Engineer at Google building AI systems; BTech in EE from IIT Delhi. LIVES IN: Mountain View, California

36. Parul Garg

Arya Vidya Mandir, Santacruz, Mumbai

Topped: Class 10, ICSE, 2007

n Senior Associate at Nexia Advisors, a boutique investment banking firm; BCom (Honours) from Narsee Monjee College of Commerce and Economics and is a qualified CA and Chartered Financial Analyst. LIVES IN: Mumbai

37. Jahnvi Dhar

Brahm Prakash DAV School, Hyderabad

Topped: Class 10, CBSE, 2007

n Senior Resident in third year of DM Gastroenterology at PGIMER, Chandigarh; MBBS, MD from Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi. LIVES IN: Chandigarh

38. Lekshmi Vaidyeswaran

Bhartiya Vidya Bhawan Senior Secondary School, Trivandrum

Topped: Class 10, CBSE, 2007

n Senior Product Manager at ICICI Prudential Life Insurance; B.Tech in Applied Electronics & Instrumentation from College of Engineering Trivandrum, PGDM from IIM Kozhikode. LIVES IN: Mumbai

39. Aparna Muralidhar

Kendriya Vidyalaya, ASC, Bangalore

Topped: Class 10, CBSE, 2007

Pathologist at Chandramma Dayananda Sagar Institute of Medical Education and Research; MBBS from Kempegowda Institute of Medical Sciences, Bangalore, and post graduation in Pathology from the same college. LIVES IN: Bengaluru, India

40. Antariksh Bothale

Delhi Public School, Jodhpur

Topped: Class 12, CBSE, 2007

Senior Software Engineer at Google working on Google Assistant; BTech and MTech in ME from IIT-Bombay, MS in Computational Linguistics from University of Washington. LIVES IN: California

41. Janaki Kirit Sheth

Smt Sulochanadevi Singhania School, Thane

Topped: Class 10, ICSE, 2008

n Postdoc scholar at Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania; B.Tech in Engineering Physics from IIT-Bombay, PhD in Physics from University of California, LA. LIVES IN: Philadelphia, USA

42. Shruti Singh

St. Joseph’s Convent School, Varanasi

Topped: Class 10, ICSE, 2008

Pursuing a PhD in Physics at University of California, San Diego; BTech in Engineering Physics from IIT Bombay and MS in Physics from University of California, San Diego. LIVES IN: San Diego, USA

43. Vignesh Venkatachalam

Kendriya Vidyalaya, CLRI, Chennai

Topped: Class 10, CBSE, 2008

n Deferred MS in Computational Analysis & Public Policy at University of Chicago to Fall 2021 due to pandemic. Now a research and documentation intern at Rashtram School of Public Leadership, Sonipat; BTech from VNIT Nagpur. LIVES IN: Thane, India

44. Gaurav Sood

The Doon School, Dehradun

Topped: Class 12, ISC, 2008

n Running Strategy & Special Projects at Zego, a fintech firm; MBA from University of Oxford, and Bachelor’s in Economics from St Stephen’s College, Delhi. LIVES IN: London

45. Sohini Chaparala

Sri Sathya Sai Higher Secondary School, Puttaparthi

Topped: Class 12, CBSE, 2008

Research Manager at Innovations for Poverty Action, a non-profit; graduated with MSc (Integrated) Economics from IIT-Kanpur. LIVES IN: Dhaka, Bangladesh

46. Rishi Rajiv Mehta

Jamnabai Narsee School, Juhu, Mumbai

Topped: Class 10, ICSE, 2009

Software Engineer working on Google’s search ranking algorithms; B.Tech and M.Tech from IIT Kharagpur.

LIVES IN: San Francisco Bay Area, USA

47. Parnil Singh

Kendriya Vidyalaya, Vizag

Topped: Class 10, CBSE, 2009

Joined Kearney, a global management consulting firm, as a consultant this month; Integrated BTech and MTech in Chemical Engineering from IIT Delhi and MBA from IIM Calcutta. LIVES IN: Delhi

48. Subhojit Ghosh

St. Joseph’s College, Kolkata

Topped: Class 12, ISC, 2009

Senior product manager at Amazon helping create personalised shopping experiences for customers; MBA from Harvard Business School, and B. Tech in ME at IIT Kanpur. LIVES IN: Seattle, USA

49. Tannvi Aggarwal

Apeejay School, Faridabad

Topped: Class 12, CBSE, 2009

Senior Manager at one of the largest retail groups in the Middle East and India; BCom from SRCC (Delhi University) and postgraduate diploma in management from IIM-Bangalore. LIVES IN: Dubai

50. Mrittika Sen

Rajhans Vidyalaya, Mumbai

Topped: Class 12, CBSE, 2009

Pursuing a fellowship in Ophthalmic and Facial Plastic Surgery and Ocular Oncology at Centre for Sight Superspecialty Eye Hospital, Hyderabad; MBBS from Seth G.S.Medical College, Mumbai, MD Ophthalmology from AIIMS.

LIVES IN: Hyderabad

51. Janvi Vipul Thosani

Smt. Lilavatibai Podar School, Mumbai

Topped: Class 10, ICSE, 2010

n Analyst with JP Morgan working on managing banks’ liquidity and interest rate risk; BCom from Mumbai University, MBA from IIM-Ahmedabad and is a qualified CA. LIVES IN: Mumbai

52. Swati Prusty

DAV Girls Senior Secondary School, Chennai

Topped: Class 12, CBSE, 2010

Strategy Consultant at L&T Infotech; BTech in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from BITS-Pilani, MBA from IIM Bangalore. LIVES IN: Mumbai

53. Shreya Daga

Mahadevi Birla Shishu Vihar, Kolkata

Topped: Class 12, ISC, 2010 Manager in the tax depatment of Price Waterhouse; B.Com (Hons.) at St Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and is a qualified CA. LIVES IN: Kolkata

54. Sumedha Rai

St. Anthony’s Junior College, Agra

Topped: Class 12, ISC, 2010

n Studying M.S in Data Science at New York University; Economics BCom from St. Stephen’s College and M.Sc. Finance from University of Warwick.

LIVES IN: New York

55. Avishek De

St. Xavier’s Institution, Panihati

Topped: Class 10, ICSE, 2011

n Associate at Goldman Sachs working on platforms that calculate market risk for the firm’s daily trades; BTech in EE from IIT-Roorkee. LIVES IN: Bengaluru

56. Spriha Biswas

Rajendra Vidyalaya, Jamshedpur

Topped: Class 10, ICSE, 2011

n Chief Product Officer at Scribetech, heading development of a medical speech recognition software; metallurgy engineering at IIT-Bombay. LIVES IN: Mumbai

57. Eti Agarwal

La Martiniere Girls’ College, Lucknow

Topped: Class 12, ISC, 2011

Tax Manager at EY; BCom (Honours) from SRCC, Delhi University. Is also a qualified CA and Cogempany Secretary.

LIVES IN: Bahadurgarh, Haryana

58. Dravyansh Sharma

Delhi Public School, Ghaziabad

Topped: Class 12, CBSE, 2011

n Pursuing PhD in the Computer Science Department at Carnegie Mellon University, Pittsburgh. Was earlier senior software engineer with Google; BTech from IIT-Delhi. LIVES IN: Pittsburgh, USA

59. Madhavi Singh

Carmel School, Dhanbad

Topped: Class 10, ICSE, 2012

n Lawyer with Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas working on competition law cases; studied B.A. LL.B.(Hons.) at National Law School of India University, Bangalore and Bachelor of Civil Law at University of Oxford. LIVES IN: Delhi, India

60. Shalaka Abhay Kulkarni

Smt Sulochanadevi Singhania School, Thane

Topped: Class 10, ICSE, 2012

n Currently pursing MBA from Yale School of Management; B.Tech in EE from IIT-Bombay. LIVES IN: Connecticut, USA

61. Mohammad Ismat

Zenith Academy Sangaiprou, Imphal

Topped: Class 12, CBSE, 2012

n Preparing for civil services exam; Physics Bachelor’s from St. Stephen’s College, Delhi. LIVES IN: Imphal

62. Anika Agrawal

St. Mary’s School, Pune

Topped: Class 10, ICSE, 2013

Pursuing M.S. Marine Biology from Texas A&M University; B.S. Environmental Toxicology at same university.

LIVES IN: Galveston, Texas, USA

63. Manasi Arora

Chatrabhuj Narsee Memorial School, Mumbai

Topped: Class 10, ICSE, 2013

Working as an analyst in a global financial services firm; B.Com from HR College of Commerce and Economics and is also a qualified CA. LIVES IN: Mumbai

64. Simran Khanuja

St. Mary’s School, Pune

Topped: Class 10, ICSE, 2013

Predoc Researcher at Google Research India working on developing technologies for low-resource languages; B.E. in CS and MSc in Economics from BITS-PIlani, Goa. LIVES IN: Bengaluru

65. Sopan Khosla

Delhi Public School, Mandla Road, Jabalpur

Topped: Class 12, CBSE, 2013

Studying Master’s in Machine Learning and Natural Language Processing at Carnegie Mellon University. Earlier worked at Adobe Research Bangalore; B.Tech. in CS from IIT Roorkee.

LIVES IN: Pittsburgh, USA

66. Paras Sharma

Lancer Convent School, Rohini, Delhi

Topped: Class 12, CBSE, 2013

Is a Master’s student in International Relations at University of Queensland; B.A. (Honours) Economics at SRCC, Delhi University. LIVES IN: Queensland, Australia

67. Bhuvanyaa Vijay

St. Joseph’s Academy, Dehradun

Topped: Class 12, ISC, 2013

Self-employed as a freelance research assistant in international environmental law; B.A., LL.B. (Hons.) from National Law School of India University, Bangalore. LIVES IN: Bengaluru

68. Shreyas Sudhaman

Sri Kumaran Public School, Bangalore

Topped: Class 10, ICSE, 2014

Pursuing PhD in Chemical Engineering from Cockrell School of Engg, University of Austin; Bachelor’s in Chemical Engineering from Ohio State University. LIVES IN: Austin, Texas, USA

69. Siddhartha Shankar Kahali

Little Flower School, Jamshedpur

Topped: Class 10, ICSE, 2014

Analyst at Goldman Sachs; B.Tech in Mathematics and Computing from IIT-Delhi. LIVES IN: Bengaluru

70. Apoorva Narayanaswamy

St. Paul’s English School, Bangalore

Topped: Class 10, ICSE, 2014 Attending medical school at Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute. LIVES IN:

Bengaluru, India

71. Tezan Tapan Sahu

St. Mary’s ICSE School, Mumbai

Topped: Class 10, ICSE, 2014

Now a 4th-Year BTech student at IIT Bombay. LIVES IN: Mumbai

72. Ayush Banerjee

Loyola School, Jamshedpur

Topped: Class 12, ISC, 2014

Investment Analyst at Accel; BTech in Chemical Engineering from IIT Kharagpur. LIVES IN: Bengaluru, India

73. Sarthak Agrawal

DPS Vasant Kunj, Delhi

Topped: Class 12, CBSE, 2014

TIll recently, he was working as an economist at the Institute for Fiscal Studies in London. Returned to Delhi to work on an initiative that will help governments use big data and AI for better governance; BA in Economics from SRCC, Delhi, and MPhil from Oxford University. LIVES IN: Delhi

74. Ananya Patwardhan

Chatrabhuj Narsee Memorial School, Mumbai

Topped: Class 10, ICSE, 2015

Now a 4th-year student of B.A. LL.B. (Hons.) programme at the National Law School of India University, Bangalore. LIVES IN: Bengaluru

75. Sougato Chowdhury

St. Xavier’s Collegiate School, Kolkata

Topped: Class 10, ICSE, 2015

n Final-year student enrolled in the five-year integrated BS-MS program at IISER Pune. LIVES IN: Pune, India

76. Arkya Chatterjee

Vivekananda Mission School, Joka, Kolkata

Topped: Class 12, ISC, 2014

Now a second-year PhD student at MIT; B.Tech in Engineering Physics from IIT-Bombay. LIVES IN: Massachusetts, USA