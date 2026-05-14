Parliament panel’s red flag: National Sports Development Fund is shrinking, use it responsibly

Contributions to the National Sports Development Fund (NSDF) have more than halved in three years — from Rs 85.26 crore in 2023-24 to Rs 37.02 crore in 2025-26, records obtained by The Indian Express under the Right To Information (RTI) Act show.

The slide prompted a Parliamentary panel to raise the red flag last August, linking the decline to waning corporate faith in the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and a growing preference among donors for privately run sports organisations.

What’s really worrying, the panel said, was that while the private sector has largely kept its distance from the Government-led initiative, even Public Sector Undertakings are pulling back now.