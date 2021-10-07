Pandora Papers: Booked by CBI, Manoj Prasad owns 2 offshore companies

Manoj Prasad, booked by the CBI for alleged extortion, owns two offshore companies in the British Virgin Islands (BVI), the Pandora Papers show.

Son of a former officer of the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW), Prasad was booked by the CBI when the agency’s then Director Alok Verma and Special Director Rakesh Asthana were engaged in an acrimonious public faceoff.

In Globex Advisors Limited, one of his two BVI companies, Prasad is among three directors and owns 40 per cent stakes. In the second company, Justforajob.com Limited set up in January 2016, he is the sole director.

A document from the BVI branch of Panamanian law firm Alcogal shows that Globex Advisors Limited was incorporated in BVI on November 25, 2015. Besides Manoj Prasad, the other directors are Walid Zayed and Rami Hawi, both Lebanon passport holders. Of the 100 shares of Globex, of USD 1 each, they were allotted 40, 30 and 30 shares respectively.

An FIR against Prasad was registered on October 15, 2018. The CBI booked him on a complaint from Sathish Babu Sana of Hyderabad under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Sana himself was at the centre of an alleged bribery case.

Arrested on October 17, 2018, Prasad was granted bail on December 18, 2018.

Born in Deoria in Uttar Pradesh, Prasad lived in an apartment in Burj Khalifa in Dubai when the two offshore firms were incorporated.

In an interview to a newspaper, a copy of which is attached to the data, Prasad said: “I currently own two apartments in the iconic Burj Khalifa and was one of the early birds to benefit from the buy. I also bought an apartment in Dubai Marina when it was first launched. I earlier sold my villa in Emirates Hills, gaining considerably from the sale, and re-invested the proceeds in Palm Jumeirah. I sold that too when the demand touched a peak.”

The Indian Express emailed a questionnaire to Manoj Prasad but received no response.