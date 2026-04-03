The Panama Papers: Investigation that got a third of total tax demand raised under Black Money Act

In India, Rs 13,800 crore was subsequently “assessed to tax” due to the 426 cases filed in the wake of reports published by The Indian Express.

Tax and penalty demands for a total of Rs 41,257 crore were raised until December 31 last year after the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act came into force in 2015, the Lok Sabha was informed recently — of this, over 33 per cent was linked to the Panama Papers investigation.

In fact, the tenth year of Panama Papers — the pathbreaking global offshore investigation published by over 100 media outlets, including The Indian Express, in a series of reports from April 4, 2016 — was the perfect occasion for Parliament to be briefed on the tax bounty.

The investigation saw over 370 reporters from across the world collaborating with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) to examine a trove of 11.5 million secret documents from Panamanian law firm Mossack Fonseca — and lift the veil on several opaque offshore shell companies created for wealthy clients.