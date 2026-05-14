National Sports Development Fund managed by 12-member council, grants okayed by panel of six officials
The Council includes top office-bearers from Public Sector Undertakings, which are the biggest donors to the NSDF, industry bodies like FICCI and CII, private-sector representatives and sports ministry officials.
What is the National Sports Development Fund (NSDF)?
The NSDF was established in 1998 under the Charitable Endowments Act, 1890. It is funded by donations from the public and private sectors, Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), and charities or non-profits, with contributions from the Government.
The fund is governed by a Council headed by the Union Sports Minister — currently Mansukh Mandaviya. The Council also includes top office-bearers from Public Sector Undertakings, which are the biggest donors to the NSDF, industry bodies like FICCI and CII, private-sector representatives and sports ministry officials.
Its current members are: Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (Chairperson); MoS Sports Raksha Khadse (Vice-Chairperson); Sports Secretary Hari Ranjan Rao, who is also Sports Authority of India (SAI) DG; Additional Secretary and financial advisor to sports ministry; representatives from Railway Sports Promotion Board and All India Police Sports Control Board; CMDs or MDs of The New India Assurance Co Ltd, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, ONGC Foundation, REC Foundation and NTPC Foundation; and, a Sports Ministry joint secretary.
Who decides where the money goes?
Day-to-day operations and grant approvals are handled by a six-member executive committee chaired by the Sports Secretary. Its other members are SAI Director General, SAI Executive Director (Teams), Financial Advisor to Sports Ministry, a Sports Ministry Joint Secretary and a Sports Ministry Director.
Athletes and organisations seeking NSDF funds must submit a prescribed application form along with a detailed project report. The application is submitted to the SAI and the concerned national sports federation, who are required to present their comments within 15 days of receiving the proposal.
Over the course of a 18-year-long career, Mihir Vasavda has covered 2010 FIFA World Cup; the London 2012, Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 Olympic Games; Asian Games in 2014 and 2022; Commonwealth Games in 2010 and 2018; Hockey World Cups in 2018 and 2023 and the 2023 ODI Cricket World Cup. ... Read More