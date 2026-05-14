National Sports Development Fund managed by 12-member council, grants okayed by panel of six officials

The fund is governed by a Council headed by the Union Sports Minister — currently Mansukh Mandaviya.

What is the National Sports Development Fund (NSDF)?

The NSDF was established in 1998 under the Charitable Endowments Act, 1890. It is funded by donations from the public and private sectors, Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), and charities or non-profits, with contributions from the Government.

Who runs the fund?

The fund is governed by a Council headed by the Union Sports Minister — currently Mansukh Mandaviya. The Council also includes top office-bearers from Public Sector Undertakings, which are the biggest donors to the NSDF, industry bodies like FICCI and CII, private-sector representatives and sports ministry officials.

Its current members are: Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (Chairperson); MoS Sports Raksha Khadse (Vice-Chairperson); Sports Secretary Hari Ranjan Rao, who is also Sports Authority of India (SAI) DG; Additional Secretary and financial advisor to sports ministry; representatives from Railway Sports Promotion Board and All India Police Sports Control Board; CMDs or MDs of The New India Assurance Co Ltd, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, ONGC Foundation, REC Foundation and NTPC Foundation; and, a Sports Ministry joint secretary.