In graphics: Missing 8-km of Mumbai-Goa highway, Rs 2,000 crore cost overrun

Five still-delayed sections of the under-construction Mumbai-Goa highway are the focus of The Indian Express’ investigation. Cost overruns on these stretches – roughly eight kilometres in total – are an estimated Rs 2,000 crore, the Express understands.

Some of the companies linked to these stretches include a joint venture involving a company run by a Congress leader; a firm that featured in the RBI’s list of defaulters; a firm owned by a businessman probed by the ED; and a venture headed by an ex-bureaucrat who helmed Maharashtra’s showpiece Samruddhi Expressway project.

In fact, so significant have these delays been that the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari said he was ‘ashamed’ and that he planned to skip the inauguration of the Maharashtra section, provisionally set for April 2027.