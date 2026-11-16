In graphics: Missing 8-km of Mumbai-Goa highway, Rs 2,000 crore cost overrun

Mumbai-Goa highway delays: Deep dive into the Rs 2,000 crore cost overruns and incomplete 8-km stretches stalling the completion of the Mumbai-Goa highway project.

Written by: Dheeraj Mishra, Chandrashekar Srinivasan
3 min readUpdated: Nov 16, 2026 01:10 PM IST
mumbai-goa highway delayed , under construction, explained graphicsFlyover construction work at Indapur on the Mumbai-Goa highway. Express photo By Narendra vaskar
AI Narration

Five still-delayed sections of the under-construction Mumbai-Goa highway are the focus of The Indian Express’ investigation. Cost overruns on these stretches – roughly eight kilometres in total – are an estimated Rs 2,000 crore, the Express understands.

Some of the companies linked to these stretches include a joint venture involving a company run by a Congress leader; a firm that featured in the RBI’s list of defaulters; a firm owned by a businessman probed by the ED; and a venture headed by an ex-bureaucrat who helmed Maharashtra’s showpiece Samruddhi Expressway project.

In fact, so significant have these delays been that the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari said he was ‘ashamed’ and that he planned to skip the inauguration of the Maharashtra section, provisionally set for April 2027.

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Map showing 5 delayed stretches of Mumbai-Goa highway (NH-66)

8-km stretch hangs fire: Look who all are responsible for stalling Mumbai-Goa highway Route map and data visualization showing the 5 delayed stretches of the Mumbai-Goa highway (NH-66) in Maharashtra.

The pending stretch in the Maharashtra section – which runs for 472 km – covers five of the 13 packages involved: three km of two bypasses; a 192-metre bridge; a 1.8-km flyover; hill-cutting at four locations for 1.5 km; and other ongoing road work.

Scroll down to review Express investigation in graphics:

At a glanceNH-66 status and timeline
Work Start Date October 2007 (conceived in 2006; in December 2016, the government told Parliament it would be completed by December 2018, later revised to 2021).
Current Status 99% complete overall; around 8 km across 5 stretches pending in Maharashtra (89% to 98.5% done).
New Completion Target April 2027 (per MoRTH Secretary V Umashankar, who says “99% of the highway is through now”).

Source: Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, as reported by The Indian Express. Created by Chandrashekar Srinivasan, Express InfoGenIE

Mumbai-Kanyakumari (NH-66) Economic Corridor

Why the Mumbai-Goa highway matters

  • Travel time13–14 hrs → 7–8 hrsMumbai to Goa by road, once the section is complete.
  • Daily traffic15,000–30,000 PCUPassenger car units a day, from near the Goa border to the starting stretch. Around 50% is freight, a MoRTH official says.
  • Ports and freightLinks Jawaharlal Nehru Port Terminal (JNPT) in Navi Mumbai, Dighi port via Mangaon, and the Agardanda terminal and shipyard in Raigad through Indapur, for oil, chemicals, containers and bulk cargo.
  • AirportConnects the Konkan region to Navi Mumbai International Airport, built to add capacity to Mumbai airport.
  • Ganesh festivalA key return route through the Konkan, including Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg, for those who migrated for work to Mumbai and Thane districts.
  • TourismLinks the Harihareshwar temple, the Diveagar Golden Ganesh temple, Murud-Janjira fort and Padmadurg fort.

PCU: passenger car unit. Source: Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, as reported by The Indian Express. Created by Chandrashekar Srinivasan, Express InfoGenIE

 
Interactive · Tap to drive

Mumbai-Goa highway: So near, so far

Drive the Maharashtra section and stop at the five stretches still not finished.
     
Map of the Maharashtra section of the Mumbai-Goa highway, with the five delayed stretches marked in orange
 
Start
The Maharashtra section
The 472-km Maharashtra section of the Mumbai-Goa highway is about 99% done, MoRTH says. Around 8 km is pending, spread across five of its 13 packages. Orange marks those five.
Stop 1 of 5Original deadline: 2020
Panvel to Kasu
Part of the 84.6-km Panvel–Indapur stretch: 97.75% complete
 
97.75% complete
Pending: Road work
Re-awarded in March 2023 to J M Mhatre Infra Pvt Ltd
Delays: cash flow, loan default, land acquisition
Stop 2 of 5Original deadline: 2020
Kasu to Indapur
The other half of the Panvel–Indapur stretch
 
97.75% complete
Pending: Road work
Re-awarded in November 2022 to Kalyan Toll Infrastructure Ltd
Cost: Rs 943 crore originally for both; settlement in arbitration
Stop 3 of 5Original deadline: 2021
Indapur to Wadpale
26.75 km: the least complete of the five
 
89% complete
Pending: Indapur and Mangaon bypasses
Re-awarded in October 2025 to LNA Infraprojects, due March 2027
Cost: Rs 1,203 crore → Rs 1,657 crore
Stop 4 of 5Original deadline: 2021
Parashuram Ghat to Arawali
34.45 km
 
98.5% complete
Pending: 1.8-km flyover at Chiplun
Due to open for commercial operation in November 2026
Cost: Rs 983 crore → Rs 2,226 crore
Stop 5 of 5Original deadline: 2021
Arawali to Kante
39.24 km
 
95% complete
Pending: Hill cutting at four locations (1.5 km) and the Sangameshwar bridge approach
Re-awarded in 2024 to Hazoor Infra Projects after the original contractor went into insolvency
Cost: Rs 1,102 crore → Rs 1,443 crore
Finish
Towards Goa
The 120-km Goa section is complete from the Maharashtra border to Panaji. Once the pending 8 km is done, the highway will link the two state capitals. MoRTH says all pending work will be completed by April next year.
 Complete Delayed package (mostly built; work pending)
Source: Ministry of Road Transport and Highways; NHAI; Registrar of Companies records; as reported by The Indian Express. Map: The Indian Express graphics; route redrawn and positions indicative.
Created by Chandrashekar Srinivasan
Express InfoGenIE
 
 
Progress report

The five delayed stretches of the Mumbai-Goa highway

Each is between 89% and 98.5% complete, years after its deadline.
472 kmMaharashtra section
~8 kmstill pending, in 5 of 13 packages
+44%cost: Rs 12,532 cr → over Rs 18,100 cr
97.75%done
Package 1 · NHAIPanvel to KasuPart of 84.6 km (two sections)Deadline was 2020
Still pendingRoad work
Cost
Rs 943 crore (both sections)Settlement in arbitration
Why delayedCash flowLoan defaultLand acquisition
ContractorsOriginal: consortium led by Supreme Infrastructure, which was on the RBI’s top-100 bank defaulters list in 2019. Contract terminated in 2021.Now: J M Mhatre Infra Pvt Ltd (March 2023). Its owner, politician-businessman J M Mhatre, is under ED investigation for alleged fraud involving forest land. Mhatre and his company did not respond.
97.75%done
Package 2 · NHAIKasu to IndapurPart of 84.6 km (two sections)Deadline was 2020
Still pendingRoad work
Cost
Rs 943 crore (both sections)Settlement in arbitration
Why delayedCash flowLoan defaultLand acquisition
ContractorsOriginal: the same Supreme Infrastructure-led consortium, terminated in 2021.Now: Kalyan Toll Infrastructure Ltd, Indore (November 2022). It did not respond.
89%done
Package 3 · MoRTHIndapur to Wadpale26.75 kmDeadline was 2021
Still pending2 bypasses (Indapur and Mangaon)
Cost
Rs 1,203 croreRs 1,657 crore+38%
Why delayedForest clearancesUtility shiftingLand acquisitionPre-construction work
ContractorsOriginal: joint venture of Chetak Enterprises, owned by Congress leader and former Rajasthan minister Udai Lal Anjana, and APCO Infratech. Terminated in June 2025.Now: LNA Infraprojects, Jaipur (October 2025), due by March 2027. Anjana could not be reached; APCO did not respond.
98.5%done
Package 4 · MoRTHParashuram Ghat to Arawali34.45 kmDeadline was 2021
Still pending1.8-km Chiplun flyover
Cost
Rs 983 croreRs 2,226 crore+126%
Why delayedLand acquisitionCourt cases
ContractorsJoint venture of Chetak Enterprises (owned by Udai Lal Anjana) and Eagle Infra India Ltd. Eagle Infra did not respond.Due to open for commercial operation in November 2026.
95%done
Package 5 · MoRTHArawali to Kante39.24 kmDeadline was 2021
Still pendingHill cutting at four locations (1.5 km), Sangameshwar bridge approach
Cost
Rs 1,102 croreRs 1,443 crore+31%
Why delayedLocal compensation demands and protestsCash flowLoan default
ContractorsOriginal: joint venture of MEP Infrastructure Developers and San Jose India. MEP defaulted on a Rs 128-crore loan and went into insolvency proceedings in March 2024.Now: Hazoor Infra Projects (2024), a subsidiary of Hazoor Multi Projects, whose chairman and MD, Radheshyam Mopalwar, is a former vice chairman and MD of MSRDC who helmed the Samruddhi Expressway project. A Hazoor executive says the rest will be done “in a month”.
Percentage changes calculated by Express InfoGenIE from the reported costs. Officials cite land acquisition, clearances, local protests and cash flow among the reasons for delays.
Source: Ministry of Road Transport and Highways; NHAI; Registrar of Companies records; as reported by The Indian Express
Created by Chandrashekar Srinivasan
Express InfoGenIE
 

What is the Mumbai-Goa highway project

The Mumbai-Goa highway was first conceived in 2006 as part of the four-lane upgradation of NH-66 as an economic corridor from Panvel near Mumbai to Kanyakumari.

EXPRESS INVESTIGATES | Incomplete Mumbai-Goa highway left Gadkari 'ashamed'. Who's responsible

Work started in October 2007 on the first 21-km stretch in Maharashtra near the Goa border, which was completed in 2013. Subsequently, most of the other stretches were sanctioned in 2015-16 and contracts awarded in 2017-18.

mumabi goa highway nh 66 delayed construction, express investigation Construction work at Indapur on Mumbai-Goa highway. (Express photo: by Narendra Vaskar)

In December 2016, the Government told Parliament that the highway would be completed by December 2018. This was later revised to 2021, although progress was slow with some of the remaining work being re-awarded, including one as late as October 2025.

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On the 120-km Goa section of the NH-66 project, the stretch from the Maharashtra border to Panaji is complete, which means that once work on the pending eight km on the other side is finished, the highway will link the two state capitals.

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Dheeraj Mishra
Dheeraj Mishra

Dheeraj Mishra is a Principal Correspondent with the Business Bureau of The Indian Express. He plays... Read More

Chandrashekar Srinivasan
Chandrashekar Srinivasan

Chandrashekar is a senior editor with over 17 years of experience in reporting, writing, editing, an... Read More

 

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