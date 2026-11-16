In graphics: Missing 8-km of Mumbai-Goa highway, Rs 2,000 crore cost overrun

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Five still-delayed sections of the under-construction Mumbai-Goa highway are the focus of The Indian Express’ investigation. Cost overruns on these stretches – roughly eight kilometres in total – are an estimated Rs 2,000 crore, the Express understands.
Some of the companies linked to these stretches include a joint venture involving a company run by a Congress leader; a firm that featured in the RBI’s list of defaulters; a firm owned by a businessman probed by the ED; and a venture headed by an ex-bureaucrat who helmed Maharashtra’s showpiece Samruddhi Expressway project.
In fact, so significant have these delays been that the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari said he was ‘ashamed’ and that he planned to skip the inauguration of the Maharashtra section, provisionally set for April 2027.
The pending stretch in the Maharashtra section – which runs for 472 km – covers five of the 13 packages involved: three km of two bypasses; a 192-metre bridge; a 1.8-km flyover; hill-cutting at four locations for 1.5 km; and other ongoing road work.
|Work Start Date
|October 2007 (conceived in 2006; in December 2016, the government told Parliament it would be completed by December 2018, later revised to 2021).
|Current Status
|99% complete overall; around 8 km across 5 stretches pending in Maharashtra (89% to 98.5% done).
|New Completion Target
|April 2027 (per MoRTH Secretary V Umashankar, who says “99% of the highway is through now”).
Source: Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, as reported by The Indian Express. Created by Chandrashekar Srinivasan, Express InfoGenIE
PCU: passenger car unit. Source: Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, as reported by The Indian Express. Created by Chandrashekar Srinivasan, Express InfoGenIE
The Mumbai-Goa highway was first conceived in 2006 as part of the four-lane upgradation of NH-66 as an economic corridor from Panvel near Mumbai to Kanyakumari.
Work started in October 2007 on the first 21-km stretch in Maharashtra near the Goa border, which was completed in 2013. Subsequently, most of the other stretches were sanctioned in 2015-16 and contracts awarded in 2017-18.
In December 2016, the Government told Parliament that the highway would be completed by December 2018. This was later revised to 2021, although progress was slow with some of the remaining work being re-awarded, including one as late as October 2025.
On the 120-km Goa section of the NH-66 project, the stretch from the Maharashtra border to Panaji is complete, which means that once work on the pending eight km on the other side is finished, the highway will link the two state capitals.