8-km stretch hangs fire: Look who all are responsible for stalling Mumbai-Goa highway

A joint venture involving a company run by a former Congress minister of Rajasthan; a firm that featured in the RBI’s list of defaulters; a company owned by a businessman probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED); and a venture headed by a former bureaucrat who helmed the showpiece Samruddhi Expressway project in Maharashtra.

These are some of the heavyweights linked to the five delayed stretches on the Maharashtra section of the 592-km Mumbai-Goa highway, with around 8 km of pending work involving cost overrun estimates of over Rs 2,000 crore in the final stretch, an investigation by The Indian Express shows.

At a glance NH-66 status and timeline Work Start Date October 2007 (conceived in 2006; in December 2016, the government told Parliament it would be completed by December 2018, later revised to 2021). Current Status 99% complete overall; around 8 km across 5 stretches pending in Maharashtra (89% to 98.5% done). New Completion Target April 2027 (per MoRTH Secretary V Umashankar, who says “99% of the highway is through now”). Source: Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, as reported by The Indian Express. Created by Chandrashekar Srinivasan, Express InfoGenIE

On September 9, speaking at the opening of a 5.15-km corridor in Goa’s Porvorim, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said he was “ashamed for the delay that has happened” and would skip the inauguration of the highway — expected next year.

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The pending stretch in the 472-km Maharashtra section covers five of the 13 packages involved: 3 km of two bypasses; a 192-metre bridge; another 1.8-km flyover; hill cutting at four locations for 1.5 km; and other ongoing road work, records show.

Flyover construction work at Indapur on the Mumbai-Goa highway. (Express photo By Narendra Vaskar) Flyover construction work at Indapur on the Mumbai-Goa highway. (Express photo By Narendra Vaskar)

The Mumbai-Goa highway was first conceived in 2006 as part of the four-lane upgradation of NH-66 as an economic corridor from Panvel near Mumbai to Kanyakumari. Work started in October 2007 on the first 21-km stretch in Maharashtra near the Goa border, which was completed in 2013. Subsequently, most of the other stretches were sanctioned in 2015-16 and contracts awarded in 2017-18. In December 2016, the Government told Parliament that the highway would be completed by December 2018. This was later revised to 2021, although progress was slow with some of the remaining work being re-awarded, including one as late as October 2025.

On the 120-km Goa section of the NH-66 project, the stretch from the Maharashtra border to Panaji is complete, which means that once work on the pending 8 km on the other side is finished, the highway will link the two state capitals.

Flyover construction work at Indapur on the Mumbai-Goa highway. (Express photo By Narendra Vaskar) Flyover construction work at Indapur on the Mumbai-Goa highway. (Express photo By Narendra Vaskar)

The reasons for the continuing delays in Maharashtra range from cash flow issues and loan defaults to issues over land acquisition and local protests, officials and contractors said. Speaking to The Indian Express, V Umashankar, Secretary, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), said: “In the last two years, a lot of work was done on stalled stretches and 99% of the highway is through now. All pending work will be completed by April next year.”

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So far, the overall cost estimate of the Maharashtra section has ballooned by around 44 per cent, from Rs 12,532 crore to over Rs 18,100 crore. The overrun was primarily because of land acquisition, change of scope in work due to site constraints and construction of additional underpasses following demands from local residents, MoRTH officials said.

A senior official of MoRTH, which is the main implementing agency for the project along with the state PWD, described the situation as “a showpiece example of what can go wrong in a major highway project”.

Flyover construction work at Indapur on the Mumbai-Goa highway. (Express photo By Narendra Vaskar) Flyover construction work at Indapur on the Mumbai-Goa highway. (Express photo By Narendra Vaskar)

“We have now mandated that the pre-construction activities, like environment and forest clearances, should be complete before inviting the tender. At least 90% of land acquisition should be completed before the project is awarded to contractors,” the official said.

Asked about action taken, the official said, “We are now terminating such contractors. We have also fixed cost limits on the ministry’s projects to state PWDs.”

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Mumbai-Goa Highway (NH-66) route map: The 5 pending stretches

Mumbai-Goa Highway NH-66 route map Mumbai-Goa Highway NH-66 route map

What progress reports show: 89% to 98.5%

This newspaper tracked the five delayed packages — and found that the completion rate ranged from 89 per cent to 98.5 per cent. Consider this:

1&2: Panvel to Indapur: 2 sections, 84.6 km, 97.75% complete

Status: Implemented by NHAI. Contract awarded in 2011, completion deadline 2020, re-awarded 2022-23.

Delay: Cash flow issues, loan default, land acquisition.

Contractors: Consortium including Supreme Infrastructure, which was on RBI’s top-100 bank defaulters list in 2019; contract terminated, balance work re-awarded to firm owned by J M Mhatre, a businessman under probe by Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Bottomline: Original cost Rs 943 crore, cost settlement currently in arbitration.

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Two packages, Panvel to Kasu and Kasu to Indapur, were awarded to a consortium led by Supreme Infrastructure India, a listed company. The consortium included its subsidiary Supreme Infrastructure BOT Pvt Ltd (64 per cent share together), City Universe Ltd, a subsidiary of China State Construction Engineering (Hong Kong) Ltd, and Mahavir Roads and Infrastructure.

The entire 84-km section was first awarded as a BOT (Build-Operate-Transfer) project and the contractors completed 36 km by 2017. Subsequently, Supreme Infrastructure defaulted on bank loans and figured among RBI’s top-100 bank defaulters in 2019. Under a restructuring plan backed by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in March 2025, the debt fell from Rs 2,200 crore to Rs 464 crore. Supreme Infrastructure BOT Pvt Ltd later went into liquidation. The consortium’s contract was terminated in 2021.

Panvel to Kasu: Awarded to J M Mhatre Infra Pvt Ltd in March 2023. The Panvel-based firm belongs to politician and businessman J M Mhatre, who is under ED investigation for alleged fraud involving forest land. Mhatre, who was associated with Peasants and Workers Party, joined BJP in 2025. He holds over 17 per cent share in the company, with the remainder held by family members. The company reported profits of Rs 5.08 crore in FY 2024-25.

Kasu to Indapur: Awarded in November 2022 to Kalyan Toll Infrastructure Ltd, an Indore-based company belonging to the Kalyan group. The company reported a profit of Rs 141 crore in FY 2024-25.

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Mhatre, his company and Kalyan Toll did not respond to emails and calls from The Indian Express. Officials said land acquisition and utility shifting issues were resolved but Supreme Infra faced financial issues.

Flyover construction work at Indapur on the Mumbai-Goa highway. (Express photo By Narendra Vaskar) Flyover construction work at Indapur on the Mumbai-Goa highway. (Express photo By Narendra Vaskar)

3. Indapur to Wadpale: 26.75 km, 89% complete

Status: Implemented by MoRTH. Contract awarded in December 2017, completion deadline 2021, contractors terminated; balance work re-awarded in October 2025.

Delay: Forest clearances, shifting of utilities, land acquisition and pre-construction activities.

Contractors: Joint venture of Chetak Enterprises and APCO Infratech. Chetak is owned by Udai Lal Anjana, a Congress leader and former Rajasthan minister of co-operatives between 2018 and 2023. Contract terminated in 2025, remaining work awarded to Jaipur-based LNA Infraprojects.

Bottomline: Cost escalated from Rs 1,203 crore to Rs 1,657 crore.

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The section was awarded in 2017 to a joint venture of Udaipur-based Chetak Enterprises and APCO Infratech. Records filed with the Registrar of Companies (ROC) show that Congress leader Udai Lal

Anjana holds over 40 per cent share in Chetak Enterprises, and close to 87 per cent with his family members. The company made a profit of Rs 32.46 crore in FY25. Lucknow-based APCO Infratech is run by Anil Kumar Singh, an industrialist from UP, who holds over 37 per cent stake. The company made a profit of Rs 738 crore in FY25.

Due to multiple delays, the ministry terminated the contractors in June 2025. The balance work of 10.6 km for the Indapur and Mangaon bypasses was awarded in October 2025 to Jaipur-based LNA Infraprojects. The work is scheduled to be completed by March 2027.

Udai Lal Anjana could not be reached for comment. His brother Manohar Lal Anjana, who holds 26.66 per cent stake in the company, said, “I know that we have two sections in the project but I am not aware of its status.” APCO Infratech did not respond to an emailed request for comment.

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4: Parashuram Ghat to Arawali: 34.45 km, 98.50% complete

Status: Implemented by MoRTH. Contract awarded in December 2017, completion deadline 2021, 1.8-km Chiplun flyover pending.

Contractors: Joint venture of Chetak Enterprises, owned by Congress leader Udai Lal Anjana, and Eagle Infra India Ltd.

Delay: Land acquisition, court cases.

Bottomline: Cost has escalated from Rs 983 crore to Rs 2,226 crore.

Chetak Enterprises, whose services were terminated in the Indapur-Wadpale section for delays, was awarded a second section in a joint venture with Thane-based Eagle Infra India Ltd in December 2017. That, too, is yet to be completed.

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Eagle Infra India, a major road contractor in Maharashtra, is run by the Rupchandani family, with Udhav Rupchandani serving as CEO and managing director of the company. The Rs 929-crore company registered a profit of Rs 253 crore in FY25.

Progress report The five delayed stretches of the Mumbai-Goa highway Each is between 89% and 98.5% complete, years after its deadline. 472 km Maharashtra section ~8 km still pending, in 5 of 13 packages +44% cost: Rs 12,532 cr → over Rs 18,100 cr 97.75% done Package 1 · NHAI Panvel to Kasu Part of 84.6 km (two sections) Deadline was 2020 Still pending Road work Cost Rs 943 crore (both sections) → Settlement in arbitration Why delayed Cash flow Loan default Land acquisition Contractors Original: consortium led by Supreme Infrastructure, which was on the RBI’s top-100 bank defaulters list in 2019. Contract terminated in 2021. Now: J M Mhatre Infra Pvt Ltd (March 2023). Its owner, politician-businessman J M Mhatre, is under ED investigation for alleged fraud involving forest land. Mhatre and his company did not respond. 97.75% done Package 2 · NHAI Kasu to Indapur Part of 84.6 km (two sections) Deadline was 2020 Still pending Road work Cost Rs 943 crore (both sections) → Settlement in arbitration Why delayed Cash flow Loan default Land acquisition Contractors Original: the same Supreme Infrastructure-led consortium, terminated in 2021. Now: Kalyan Toll Infrastructure Ltd, Indore (November 2022). It did not respond. 89% done Package 3 · MoRTH Indapur to Wadpale 26.75 km Deadline was 2021 Still pending 2 bypasses (Indapur and Mangaon) Cost Rs 1,203 crore → Rs 1,657 crore +38% Why delayed Forest clearances Utility shifting Land acquisition Pre-construction work Contractors Original: joint venture of Chetak Enterprises, owned by Congress leader and former Rajasthan minister Udai Lal Anjana, and APCO Infratech. Terminated in June 2025. Now: LNA Infraprojects, Jaipur (October 2025), due by March 2027. Anjana could not be reached; APCO did not respond. 98.5% done Package 4 · MoRTH Parashuram Ghat to Arawali 34.45 km Deadline was 2021 Still pending 1.8-km Chiplun flyover Cost Rs 983 crore → Rs 2,226 crore +126% Why delayed Land acquisition Court cases Contractors Joint venture of Chetak Enterprises (owned by Udai Lal Anjana) and Eagle Infra India Ltd. Eagle Infra did not respond. Due to open for commercial operation in November 2026. 95% done Package 5 · MoRTH Arawali to Kante 39.24 km Deadline was 2021 Still pending Hill cutting at four locations (1.5 km), Sangameshwar bridge approach Cost Rs 1,102 crore → Rs 1,443 crore +31% Why delayed Local compensation demands and protests Cash flow Loan default Contractors Original: joint venture of MEP Infrastructure Developers and San Jose India. MEP defaulted on a Rs 128-crore loan and went into insolvency proceedings in March 2024. Now: Hazoor Infra Projects (2024), a subsidiary of Hazoor Multi Projects, whose chairman and MD, Radheshyam Mopalwar, is a former vice chairman and MD of MSRDC who helmed the Samruddhi Expressway project. A Hazoor executive says the rest will be done “in a month”. Percentage changes calculated by Express InfoGenIE from the reported costs. Officials cite land acquisition, clearances, local protests and cash flow among the reasons for delays. Source: Ministry of Road Transport and Highways; NHAI; Registrar of Companies records; as reported by The Indian Express Created by Chandrashekar Srinivasan Express InfoGenIE

The section is scheduled to be opened for commercial operation in November 2026, with the completion of the 1.8-km flyover in Chiplun. Eagle Infra did not respond to an emailed request from The Indian Express for comment.

5. Arawali to Kante: 39.24 km, 95% complete

Status: Implemented by MoRTH. Contract awarded in November 2017, completion deadline 2021; original contractor in insolvency, work re-awarded in 2024.

Delay: Local demands of high compensation and protests, cash flow, loan default.

Contractors: Hazoor Infra Projects Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd, a listed company. The chairman and managing director of Hazoor Multi Projects, Radheshyam Mopalwar, is a former vice chairman and MD of Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation, who helmed the Samruddhi Mahamarg Expressway project.

Bottomline: Cost rose from Rs 1,102 crore to Rs 1,443 crore.

The other delayed section, Arawali to Kante, was awarded in 2017 to a joint venture of MEP Infrastructures Developers Ltd and San Jose India Infrastructure & Constructions Pvt Ltd. Incorporated in 2002, MEP is a listed company with majority share held by Mumbai’s Mhaiskar family and Jayant D Mhaiskar as its chairman and managing director. San Jose India is a subsidiary of a Spanish group.

The work was delayed and MEP defaulted on a loan of Rs 128 crore from Intec Capital Ltd. Following this, the NCLT initiated the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) against MEP in March 2024. This necessitated the ministry re-inviting the tender for both sections. The project was awarded in 2024 to Hazoor Infra Projects Pvt Ltd. ROC records show Hazoor Infra, incorporated in October 2023 as a special purpose vehicle (SPV) for the NH-66 section, registered a profit of around Rs 12 crore in FY25.

Work on the Sangameshwar bridge approach and hill cutting at four locations (Kurdhunda, Kolambe, Wandri and Kante, 1.5 km) is yet to be completed in this section.

A top executive of Hazoor Infra said, “The remaining section will be done in a month. Since the section passes through populated areas, there was a problem in blasting and there were acquisition problems regarding a Railway section, a temple and a crematorium.”

Jayant Mhaiskar, chairman and managing director of MEP Infrastructure Developers, said, “Since the project has not been with us for the last five years, we would not be able to comment. The company is still under CIRP.”