‘Don’t blame CM Mohan Yadav for what his cousins buy’: Officials on Madhya Pradesh investigation

NEITHER CHIEF Minister Mohan Yadav nor his office commented on a detailed questionnaire sent by The Indian Express on its findings. However, state government officials, on the condition that they not be named, said it was “not correct” to link purchases by the CM’s family and his presence in the government.

“The CM’s extended family has been in the real estate business for a while,” said an official. “To link their businesses with the CM’s rise in politics will not be proper.”

He added that it was also “not correct” to go beyond the Chief Minister’s immediate family in talking about his assets: “When you talk about his family, it should include only his wife, son and daughter-in-law… and there you may not find anything major.”