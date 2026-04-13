Merck & CO on Keytruda leak: ‘Healthcare facilities responsible for used packaging’
“Once a company product is delivered through the legitimate supply chain to a distributor, the company does not have visibility into how vials or packaging are handled after use. Disposal of used medicinal packaging is governed by local regulations and institutional procedures implemented by healthcare facilities,” it said.
The responsibility for used medicinal packaging falls on individual healthcare facilities that follow local regulations and protocols, said MSD, the international subsidiary of Merck & Co, in response to a questionnaire from The Indian Express on the findings of its investigation on the growing counterfeit market for its cancer drug Keytruda.
“Once a company product is delivered through the legitimate supply chain to a distributor, the company does not have visibility into how vials or packaging are handled after use. Disposal of used medicinal packaging is governed by local regulations and institutional procedures implemented by healthcare facilities,” it said.
Asked what action it had taken after the Delhi Police seized batches of Keytruda from persons working in oncology departments of Delhi hospitals, it said, “The Delhi Police requested MSD to test seized samples of alleged Keytruda. We conducted analysis of the samples at our Forensic Services Laboratory and provided the results to the Delhi Police. As a general matter, the Company routinely supports and cooperates with law enforcement and regulatory authorities and provides technical or product-related assistance when requested in the course of investigations or enforcement actions.”
Vials of counterfeit Keytruda seized by Delhi Police.
Responding to another query on whether the company has implemented a system to ensure that each drug unit from a specific batch is used only once and disposed of in accordance with norms, it said, “Once a company product is delivered through the legitimate supply chain to its intended end user, the company does not have visibility into how vials or packaging are handled after use. At present, the company does not have in place a tracking system that ensures each vial from a specific batch is used only once and then disposed of in a particular manner after clinical use. Disposal of used medicinal packaging is governed by local regulations and institutional procedures implemented by healthcare facilities.”
On specific actions taken on batches recovered from the accused persons, MSD said, “We conducted analysis of the samples at our Forensic Services Laboratory and provided the results to the Delhi Police. Investigative and enforcement responsibility appropriately rests with the competent authorities. Our role in cases involving suspected counterfeits is to support and cooperate with authorities if and when they request assistance, including providing technical information to help confirm product authenticity.”
As City Editor ( Delhi) at the Indian Express, Kaunain Sheriff leads city reporting with a sharp focus on accountability journalism, data-driven stories, and ground-level impact. As the National Health Editor he leads the newsroom’s in-depth coverage of pressing health issues.
He is the author of Johnson & Johnson Files: The Indian Secrets of a Global Giant, a definitive investigation into the accountability of one of the world’s most powerful pharmaceutical corporations.
Areas of Expertise
Investigative Reporting: Has deep expertise in investigative reporting spanning public health, regulatory affairs, drug safety, and the criminal justice system. His work sits at the intersection of governance, law, and accountability, with a particular focus on how regulatory failures, institutional lapses, and policy decisions affect citizens’ rights and safety.
Data Journalism: Has extensively on big data–driven investigations, including analyses of flagship government schemes and large datasets on criminal trials, uncovering systemic gaps.
Global Collaborations
Kaunain is a key contributor to major international journalistic projects:
The Implant Files: Collaborated with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) to expose global malpractices in the medical device industry.
Chinese Big-Data Investigation: Uncovered how a foreign data firm monitored thousands of prominent Indian institutions and individuals in real-time.
Awards & Recognition
His commitment to "Journalism of Courage" has been recognized with the industry's highest honors:
Ramnath Goenka Award for Excellence in Journalism
SOPA Award (Society of Publishers in Asia)
Red Ink Award (Mumbai Press Club)
Indian Express Excellence Awards (Triple recipient for investigations into the NSA abuse in UP, Vyapam scam, and the anti-Sikh riots).
Education: Studied Mechanical Engineering at Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU), Bangalore, before moving to Delhi to pursue his passion for journalism. His engineering training informs his analytical approach, enabling him to decode technical, legal, and data-heavy systems with precision.
Social media
LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/kaunain-sheriff-3a00ab99
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