Plot’s who’s who: Wife, son, daughter-in-law, sister, brothers, sister-in-law, nephew, first cousins

At the core of the Yadav family’s land holding structure are Mohan Yadav’s first cousins Govind and Nilesh Yadav. Other land purchasers in the Yadav family — either directly or through family-owned realty companies — include Mohan Yadav himself, his wife Seema, son Vaibhav, daughter-in-law Shalini, brothers Narayan and Nandlal, sister

Kalavati, Narayan’s wife Rekha, and their son Abhay.

Mohan Yadav: At least 17 acres in his own name in Ujjain. Of this, 4 acres are declared as inheritance and 13 acres as purchase (1998) in Ujjain’s Sawarakhedi in his 2023 asset declaration.

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Mohan Yadav co-owned at least another 39.5 acres through Shri Siddhivinayak Devcons Pvt Ltd, including 2.6 acres purchased in 2024-2025. Of this, 12 acres were sold to first cousin Nilesh Yadav in September 2024. Mohan Yadav and wife Seema together hold 73% stake in the company while their son Vaibhav serves as a director.

Seema Yadav: Mohan Yadav’s wife holds at least 10.6 acres in her name. Of this, 3.4 acres in Sawarakhedi and 7.2 acres in Kasba Ujjain were declared as purchases made during 2008-2011 in Mohan Yadav’s 2023 asset declaration. Seema co-owns at least another 27.5 acres through Shri Siddhivinayak Devcons Pvt Ltd (after selling 12 acres to Nilesh) where she was a director until 2017.

Vaibhav Yadav: Mohan Yadav’s son purchased at least 16 acres in Ujjain’s Sawarakhedi and Dhediya from 2021. He also signed several land deals as a director on behalf of family company Shri Siddhivinayak Devcons Pvt Ltd.

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Shalini Yadav: Married Vaibhav in February 2024. During June-July 2025, she purchased over 10 acres in Gangedi.

A housing project coming up on land in Ujjain’s Gangedi. (Express Photo) A housing project coming up on land in Ujjain’s Gangedi. (Express Photo)

Narayan Yadav: The patriarch of the Yadav family, Mohan Yadav’s elder brother is known as “dada dayalu” in Ujjain. Narayan Yadav holds at least 19 acres in his name, as joint holdings with family, and through family company Sreyanvi Developers. Of this, at least 15 acres have been purchased since 2021.

Rekha Yadav: Narayan’s wife purchased at least 4 acres in Ujjain since 2021.

Nandlal Yadav: Mohan Yadav’s other brother holds at least 17 acres. Of this, 13 acres were purchased in 2025.

Kalavati Yadav: President of Ujjain municipality, Mohan Yadav’s sister holds at least 17 acres in Sawarakhedi and Kasba Ujjain.

Abhay Yadav: Narayan and Rekha’s son, Abhay describes himself on social media as a “social worker” who “ventures in mining” and “construction” and as “director at Shree Angareshwar Mahadev Stone Crusher” — a family firm registered in 2017. He is associated with multiple mining and realty companies and LLPs as director or partner. Records show he purchased at least 16 acres in Ujjain in 2025 alone.

Govind Yadav: Govind aka Bablu Yadav is the son of Mohan Yadav’s first cousin — son of the CM’s uncle Shankarlal and aunt Annapurna Yadav. Considered the mastermind of the family’s realty business, Govind purchased at least 46.5 acres — himself or with sons Siddharth and Anant or his business partners — since 2024 in Ujjain.

In March 2024, Govind set up Shree NPGK LLP with Nemichand Jain, Kashiram Patidar and Pawan Bohra for “real estate activities”. Nemichand Jain also partnered with Abhay Yadav and together purchased plots worth over Rs 5 crore in Ujjain’s Karadiya-Nawakheda in 2024.

Nilesh Yadav: Govind’s brother and Mohan Yadav’s first cousin. Nilesh runs at least two companies — Shri Annapurna Construction and Shree Annapurna Enterprises — with wife Sunita. Since 2024, Nilesh and Sunita have purchased at least 108 acres in and around Ujjain, including at least 12 acres from Mohan Yadav’s Shri Siddhivinayak Devcons.

THE COMPANIES

Shri Siddhivinayak Devcons: Mohan Yadav’s family company where Yadav and wife Seema hold 73% stake. Among other shareholders are sister Kalavati and brother Narayan Yadav. Son Vaibhav Yadav is the present director. The company holds at least 27.5 acres in prime locations of Kasba Ujjain, Dhediya, Daudkhedi and Sawarakhedi, including at least 2.6 acres purchased during 2024-25.

Shri Annapurna Construction, Shree Annapurna Enterprises: Named after Nilesh Yadav’s mother — Mohan Yadav’s aunt. Uses the Yadav family’s Abdalpura address. Signatories are Nilesh and wife Sunita. In 2024, the companies purchased 22 plots adding up to 4.7 acres in Nanakheda and Chandesari. Since October 2024, four new housing schemes have been registered in Ujjain under the Sawariya brand through Shri Annapurna Construction with Madhya Pradesh RERA.

Shrivenktesh Devbuild LLP: Set up in November 2023 with Abhay Yadav and local traders as partners. In July 2025, the company purchased 7.4 acres in Ujjain’s Karondiya.

Sreyanvi Developers: Among the signatories for a 2022 land deal in Ujjain’s Lalpur were Mohan Yadav’s brother Narayan, his wife Rekha and their son Abhay Yadav.

Mangalmurti Infra: Uses the Yadav family’s Ujjain address — 180, Abdalpura — as declared by Mohan Yadav on mp.bjp.org and Narayan Yadav in an application for amending the environmental clearance for a quarry in Kasuni, Ujjain. In April 2023, days before the new Ujjain Master Plan announced land use change, the company bought over 20 acres in Ujjain’s Sawarakhedi.