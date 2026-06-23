Buy, build, profit: How Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s cousins flipped Ujjain

While on a land-purchasing spree in and around Ujjain, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s family struck deals with builders to develop some of these parcels. A few clusters are being developed by the family itself.

For instance, between April 2024 and July 2025, Mohan Yadav’s cousin Govind Yadav and his associates purchased 41 acres through 16 land deals in Gangedi, near the junction of the upgraded Ujjain-Badnagar and Ujjain-Indore highways.

Within months, between July 2024 and September 2025, they handed over these plots to Indore-based Shanti Mahalok Builders in five tranches for development.

One set of plots were transferred to the builder under the agreement that Shanti Mahalok would have to develop the project at its own risk and cost in 24 months and hand over 67.8 per cent of the developed property, including dwelling units, to Govind Yadav and partners to sell or utilise independently.