‘What if we’re not seen as Indians?’: Flagged by BJP, villagers in Jharkhand worry

They say they have always lived in Godda's Maheshtikri village, many have also mapped their links to the 2003 electoral roll after intensive revision

Written by: Shubham Tigga
4 min readRanchiUpdated: Sep 2, 2026 02:08 PM IST
jharkhand SIRBooth level officers check and collect enumeration forms as voters arrive to submit them for the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. (Source: Express Archives)
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Waiting for the fate of the Form 7 applications filed against their inclusion in the electoral roll in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Jharkhand, voters in Godda’s Maheshtikri village say one fear haunts them: “What if we’re not considered Indian citizens?”

An investigation by The Indian Express, published on Wednesday, showed that since the draft roll was published on August 5, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) of at least four booths in Godda have complained to the Block Development Officer of Basantrai about submission of multiple Form 7s by Booth Level Agents (BLAs) of the BJP, many of them not in the prescribed format, and most of them against members of the minority community.

The BJP as well as the Chief Electoral Officer told The Indian Express that the BLAs were well within their rights to file the objections. Under Election Commission rules, every Form 7 application is decided on the basis of a probe.

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However, villagers in Maheshtikri, where one BLA of the BJP has filed at least 25 Form 7s, remain uncertain of what happens next.

Abdul Mannan Khan, 70, said his family has lived in the village for generations, and stressed that his name was in the 2003 voter list.

“This is our home and we are Jharkhandi too. So how can our names be deleted?”

Also Read | Special Intensive Revision (SIR): Why is it important? Why ECI is doing it now and what you need to do

The BLO, the EC representative for the area who is a state government employee, has assured Khan his name, and that of his family, will not be deleted. But the fear remains and, linked to that, the anxiety that they could lose access to state welfare programmes.

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Another voter, 50-year-old Mohammad Naushad, said his grandparents had been mapped to the 2003 electoral roll, and that he spent his childhood in Maheshtikri.

He only left home to find work as a labourer, he said, but makes it a point to vote in Jharkhand. “What if our names are deleted and we do not get government benefits? What if we are not considered Indian citizens?”

Naushad’s father Mohammad Shafiq, 80, told the Express he too is a registered voter from Maheshtikri, as is his wife, Bibi Basilan. “I have been voting here since I turned 18… We have been here so many years. We have the khatian (land proof of being a Jharkhandi), every record and paper. Now there is suddenly an obstacle.”

Also Read | SIR 2026 revisions reach Delhi, Maharashtra, and more: All you need to know

BDO Sriman Marandi confirmed he had received complaints from four booths – Maheshtikri, Pachua Kita, Lochni and Baghakol.

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A report will be filed after a ground verification, he said, adding BLOs had been told not to act on forms being submitted “because we don’t know the source”. The BJP-appointed agents, he said, could have written to him instead of filing the deletion requests directly.

The state’s top electoral officer, K Ravi Kumar, told The Indian Express deletion requests “can be submitted in bulk”. He also said that BLAs ought not to have turned down the requests.

The SIR exercise began in Jharkhand on June 30. The draft list has excluded 16.48 per cent of all voters, amounting to around 43 lakh deletions.

Claims and objections can be filed till September 4.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Shubham Tigga
Shubham Tigga

Shubham Tigga is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, presently based in Pune, where he covers the intersections of infrastructure, labor, and the modern economy. His reporting focuses on civil aviation, urban mobility, the gig economy, and workers' unions, providing critical insights into how transit and commercial sectors impact the daily lives of citizens. Expertise & Background Before moving to Pune, he reported extensively from his home state of Chhattisgarh, where he focused on Indigenous (Adivasi) issues, environmental justice, and grassroots struggles in mainland India. This experience gives him a unique lens through which he analyzes the impact of large-scale infrastructure projects on local communities. Academic Foundation He is an alumnus of the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), where he honed his skills in investigative reporting and ethical journalism. His academic training, combined with his field experience in Central India, allows him to navigate complex socio-economic landscapes with nuance and accuracy. You can reach out to him on LinkedIn ... Read More

 

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