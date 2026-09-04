He was in Tihar. But Bishnoi-Hashim Baba gang aide ‘spotted’ at Jantar Mantar

Yogesh is among at least 25 men flagged at Jantar Mantar despite being behind bars for serious offences, police, jail and court records show. (Express FIle Photo by Abhinav Saha)

Among the 2,873 people with criminal records flagged by facial recognition software at Jantar Mantar during the students’ protests from July 20 to 26 was an alleged close aide of gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Hashim Baba.

The Facial Recognition System deployed at Jantar Mantar identified Yogesh, alias Raju, at around 4.24 pm on July 25. However, an investigation found that Yogesh, 27, was lodged in Tihar Jail when the system allegedly identified him.

Jail records show that he had been in custody since last year. The records show he was first jailed on November 17, 2024, and again on November 29, 2024.

Yogesh is among at least 25 men flagged by the system at Jantar Mantar who were already behind bars for offences including murder, attempted murder, rape and crimes against children, according to police, jail and court records.