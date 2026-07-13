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Exclusive | Linen stolen from AC coaches in Indian Railways: In 4 years, 1.27 crore bedsheets, towels, blankets, pillows

Among most stolen items: bedsheets in Bikaner, towels in Delhi, pillow covers in Sonpur, blankets in Jodhpur.

Linen stolen from AC coaches in Indian Railways: In 4 years, 1.27 crore bedsheets, towels, blankets, pillowsBedroll items laid out for distribution in an Indian Railways AC coach. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)
Written by: Dheeraj Mishra
9 min readNew DelhiJul 13, 2026 04:51 AM IST First published on: Jul 13, 2026 at 04:51 AM IST

Every night, about 8 lakh AC passengers across the Indian Railways network tuck themselves into linen bedrolls, typically two bedsheets, a blanket, a pillow, a pillow cover and a face towel — a service that comes with the ticket. And as every trip ends, some of them, about one in every 1,000 passengers, walk away with at least one bedroll item, an investigation by The Indian Express reveals.

The newspaper filed Right to Information (RTI) applications with all 69 divisions of the Indian Railways. Replies were obtained from 54 divisions across 16 of 18 Railway zones, some shared partial information. These records show that from January 2022, when bedroll services had fully resumed after the pandemic, to May 2026, at least 1.27 crore bedroll pieces were stolen — mainly by passengers, officials said. The data, when compiled year-wise, shows a 56% rise in such thefts from 2022 to 2025.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
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dheeraj mishra
Dheeraj Mishra

Dheeraj Mishra is a Principal Correspondent with the Business... Read More

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