List of all the names: The ED casebook – during UPA (2004-2014) and NDA (2014-present)

The list of political leaders and their close relatives under the ED scanner during the UPA government and NDA II government compiled from court documents, agency statements and reports. Multiple leaders have been listed under some cases and names. The leaders have been categorised under the parties to which they belonged when the ED initiated action against them. Below is the full list.

UPA ERA (2004-2014)

BJP

Gali Janardhan Reddy

Gali Janardhan Reddy, a former minister in the B S Yediyurappa government in Karnataka, was arrested by the CBI in 2011 for alleged illegal mining in Bellary. The CBI has filed chargesheets in multiple cases against him, some in the trial stage and others under investigation. Reddy was released on bail in 2015 after spending over three years in jail. The ED had attached properties worth over Rs 900 crore then. The Karnataka High Court, however, quashed the case in March 2017. The ED moved the Supreme Court against this order and the matter is pending there.

Laxmikant Sharma

A former technical education minister in the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh, Laxmikant Sharma was among the key accused in the Vyapam scam relating to cheating in entrance examinations. Even before the CBI took over the case from a special task force in 2015, the ED had filed a case of money laundering against Sharma and others in March 2014. Both agencies have questioned him, with the CBI charge-sheeting him in 2018. He died last year after contracting Covid-19. The probe in the case continues.

B S Yediyurappa

In January 2014, the ED served a notice to former Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa, seeking details of Rs 40 crore he and family allegedly received in bribes from a steel company and its affiliates from 2008 to 2011. Yediyurappa was the CM during that period. The ED action came after the CBI, in October 2012, chargesheeted Yediyurappa, his two sons, son-in-law Sohan Kumar, steel company JSW and four Bellary-based JSW affiliates for alleged criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery and corruption in the bribery case. The bribe was allegedly paid for mining favours in 2010. Yediyurappa was acquitted in the CBI case in 2016. As the predicate offence fell through, the ED could not pursue the case any further.

BJD

Dilip Ray



Dilip Ray, who was Union minister of state for coal in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, had been booked by the CBI and the ED for his alleged involvement in the coal block cases. During the period of the scam, Ray represented the BJD, which was an NDA ally. He later joined the BJP, only to quit in the face of these allegations. In October 2020, a special CBI court convicted him. The court observed that Ray “abused his official position”, as his decision of “relaxation of policy without any logical or legal basis amounts to gross abuse of his powers by the minister”.

BSP

Babu Singh Kushwaha, Ram Prasad Jaiswal

Babu Singh Kushwaha, a former minister in the UP government led by Mayawati, was booked by the CBI in 2012 for his alleged role in the National Rural Health Mission scam. Kushwaha was chargesheeted by the agency in the case in 2017. The CBI has registered more than 70 FIRs in the case with scores of officials and other individuals arraigned as accused. The ED conducted a parallel investigation, making multiple attachments including of assets allegedly linked to to Kushwaha and BSP MLA Ram Prasad Jaiswal. Both were chargesheeted by ED as well. Both agencies are investigating the case.

YSR Congress

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

The CBI and the ED had registered multiple cases against YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, now Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, in 2011. The action came on court orders after it was alleged that the government of the late Y S Rajasekhara Reddy had provided largesse and benefits to multiple companies, including those of the Hinduja Group, for quid pro quo investments into Jagan’s companies. The cases were registered in the wake of Rajasekhara Reddy’s death in an accident and Jagan’s revolt on not being made CM. Both agencies have filed multiple chargesheets in the case and investigations are still on.

Trinamool Congress

Rose Valley chit fund scam



TMC leaders including Sudip Bandopadhyay, Tapas Pal and Madan Mitra were probed by the ED in the case, registered in February 2014. Bandopadhyay was even arrested and chargesheeted by the CBI in the case. The ED arrested Rose Valley Group chairman Gautam Kundu in 2016 and filed a chargesheet against him. He is facing trial and was recently released after seven years of incarceration. Multiple chargesheets have been filed in the case and trial is on in some.

Saradha chit fund scam

The CBI and the ED are investigating more than a dozen TMC MPs and politicians in the twin cases of the Saradha chit fund scam and the Narada sting operation matter. ED began its probe into the Saradha chit fund scam in 2013. It has since arrested or questioned multiple politicians from West Bengal and Assam. These include TMC leaders Kunal Ghosh, Srinjoy Bose, Madan Mitra, Arpita Ghosh, Mukul Roy and Tapas Paul, among others. Rinki Bhuyan Sarma, the wife of Assam Chief Minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma, had been questioned by ED in 2015. Sarma was in the Congress then.

Independent

Madhu Koda

The former Jharkhand chief minister had been booked by the CBI and ED in two separate cases—Rs 2,000 crore hawala racket in Jharakhand and the Coal Blocks allocation scam. The cases were registered between 2009 and 2013. Both agencies have completed their probe in the cases and chargesheets have been filed. Koda has even been convicted and sentenced to three years in prison for his alleged involvement in the coal scam case registered by the CBI.

However, Koda has not been convicted yet in the ED case. In the same case, then independent MLAs and former ministers in Jharkhand cabinet Anosh Ekka and Hari Narayan Rai had been probed by the ED. Both were convicted and sentenced, becoming the first ever convictions under the PMLA.

Congress

Ashok Chavan

Former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan is among the key accused in the housing scam relating to allotment of flats in the Adarsh Cooperative Housing Society. The CBI named Chavan in its FIR in December 2011, accusing him of allegedly approving a raised floor space index for the society in return for two flats for his relatives. The ED initiated a money laundering probe against him on the basis of a CBI FIR. He has been questioned by the ED in the case. The investigation is still on.

Suresh Kalmadi

Congress leader Suresh Kalmadi was booked by the CBI in November 2010 in connection with the Commonwealth Games scandal case. The CBI had alleged corruption on the part of Kalmadi, who was the chairman of the CWG organising committee, in awarding a games-related contract to a Swiss firm. In April 2011, the CBI arrested Kalmadi and subsequently chargesheeted him as the “main accused” in the case. The case went to trial in 2013. The ED conducted a parallel investigation against Kalmadi and others in the case for alleged money laundering and violations of foreign exchange laws. It has already attached properties worth several crores in the case and issued a showcause notice to Kalmadi under Foreign Exchange Management Act.

Naveen Jindal

An industrialist and Congress leader from Haryana, Naveen Jindal was booked by the CBI in connection with the coal block allocation cases in 2013. He was subsequently chargesheeted by CBI in two separate coal blocks cases in 2016 and 2017. The ED, which carried out a money laundering probe against him, has also filed a chargesheet in the case. Charges have been framed against Jindal in one of the cases. The ED recently carried out searches at some premises associated with Jindal.

The coal block cases have seen multiple politicians come under the scanner of the agencies. They include former Congress minister of state for coal Dasari Narayan Rao (now deceased) and Lokmat group chairman Vijay Darda, who was then a Rajya Sabha Congress MP. Both were chargesheeted by the CBI. They have also been questioned by the ED, which has attached Rao’s properties.

Pawan Kumar Bansal

Former railway minister Pawan Kumar Bansal was probed by the ED over alleged bribes taken by his nephew, Vijay Singla, to give a lucrative post to a railway official. The case was first registered by the CBI in 2013 following an operation. The ED registered a case of money laundering based on this and filed a prosecution complaint against Singla in October 2020. It had earlier questioned Bansal in the case but did not name him as an accused in the chargesheet.

DMK

A Raja and Kanimozhi

DMK leaders A Raja and Kanimozhi were arrested by the CBI in 2011 in connection with the 2G spectrum allocation case. The DMK was then an ally of the Congress and Raja held the post of telecom minister during the period of the alleged scam. The ED conducted a parallel investigation against Kanimozhi, Dayalu Ammal and Raja for alleged money laundering. All the accused in the case were acquitted of all charges in December 2017. Both the CBI and the ED have challenged the special court order.

Dayanidhi Maran, Kalanithi Maran

Brothers Dayanidhi and Kalanithi Maran were booked by the CBI and the ED in connection with the Aircel-Maxis deal in 2012. Dayanidhi was telecom minister at the time of the scam with the DMK a part of the UPA. The Marans were alleged to have pressured Aircel into selling a 100 per cent stake to Malaysian company, Maxis, and received investments in their own companies as quid pro quo. Both were discharged by a special court in February 2017. This order, too, stands challenged by the agencies.

In 2013, Dayanidhi was also booked by the CBI and the ED for the alleged installation of over 300 high-speed telephone lines at his Chennai residence. The CBI had alleged these lines were extended to his brother Kalanithi’s Sun TV channel to enable its uplinking when Dayanidhi was telecom minister from 2004-07. A chargesheet was filed by the agency in the case in 2016.

NDA-II (2014-present)

Congress

Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi were booked by the ED over the acquisition of the National Herald newspaper by a company they own. The money laundering case is based on a private complaint made by BJP MP Subramanian Swamy to a court in 2013. Swamy, in his complaint, had alleged cheating and misappropriation of funds by the Gandhis during the acquisition. Swami had alleged that the Gandhis acquired National Herald properties by buying the newspaper’s erstwhile publisher, Associated Journals Ltd, through an organisation called Young Indian in which they have a 76 per cent stake. Sonia and Rahul were granted bail in the case by a trial court on December 19, 2015. Rahul was recently questioned by the agency for five days, while Sonia was interrogated for three days.

P Chidambaram, Karti Chidambaram

Former Union finance minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram are being probed by the CBI and the ED for their alleged role in foreign direct investment (FDI) approvals given in the INX Media and Aircel-Maxis deals. The agencies alleged that in both cases, FDI approvals were given fraudulently in exchange for kickbacks received by Karti. While the Aircel-Maxis case is part of the 2G probe and has been going on since 2012 (Chidambaram was not probed then), the INX Media case was registered by CBI and ED in 2018. Chidambaram was arrested by CBI and ED in the INX case last year. In both cases, the agency has filed prosecution complaints (the ED’s equivalent of a chargesheet). The two agencies booked Karti in a fresh case where he is accused of arranging visas for Chinese nationals for a Vedanta project after allegedly receiving a bribe.

D K Shivakumar

Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar was arrested by the ED on September 3, 2019. In September 2018, the central agency had registered a money laundering case against Shivakumar and others. This criminal case was filed based on a chargesheet filed by the Income Tax Department against Shivakumar and others before a court in Bengaluru for alleged tax evasion and hawala dealings. In 2017, Shivakumar had allegedly arranged the stay of 44 Gujarat Congress MLAs in a Karnataka resort when senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel was contesting the Rajya Sabha election. Following this, the I-T Department conducted searches against him, and the ED took action as well. Recently, the ED filed a prosecution complaint against Shivakumar.

Robert Vadra

Robert Vadra, the son-in-law of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, is being probed by the ED in multiple cases, including alleged land deals in Rajasthan’s Bikaner and alleged benami properties in London. The ED has not only raided Skylight Hospitality, a company allegedly associated with Vadra, but also attached assets worth Rs 4.6 crore belonging to the firm. The probe in the case began in 2015. The ED has also been investigating his alleged links with arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari after registering a case in 2018 and has questioned Vadra over a dozen times. The investigation in the cases is still on.

Bhupinder Hooda

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Hooda is being probed by the ED in two key cases: one relates to the alleged Manesar land scam and the other to the allotment of land in Panchkula to Associated Journals Ltd (AJL), owned by the Gandhis. The Manesar land scam case pertains to land allegedly acquired from farmers at throwaway prices and given to builders. In the AJL case, Hooda is accused of allotting land to the company for running a newspaper office at a massive loss to the exchequer. In another case relating to alleged fraudulent allotment of industrial plots in Panchkula, the ED attached assets worth more than Rs 30 crore in 2019, naming Hooda as the key accused. The agency has already filed a prosecution complaint against Hooda and senior Congress leader Motilal Vora in the AJL case. The probe in other cases continues.

Ahmed Patel

Ahmed Patel, the senior Congress leader who died after contracting Covid-19 last year, was being probed by the ED in connection with the Sterling Biotech case. The case pertains to an alleged bank loan fraud to the tune of Rs 20,000 crore by the group of companies run by Gujarat businessmen Nitin and Chetan Sandesara. In June and July 2020, the ED questioned Patel multiple times on his alleged links with the Sandesaras. In 2019, the ED questioned Patel’s son, Faisal, and his son-in-law, Irfan Siddiqui, for allegedly accepting favours and cash from the Sandesaras.

Agrasen Gehlot

In July 2020, as the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan faced a revolt by the then deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, the ED raided premises associated with Gehlot’s brother, Agrasen, in connection with a probe into alleged diversion of fertilisers in 2007-09. On July 22, 2020, the ED conducted raids at 13 places including in Rajasthan, West Bengal, Gujarat and Delhi. The premises included those associated with Agrasen and his company, Anupam Krishi. Agrasen was later questioned in the case. The probe still continues. In June 2022, the CBI registered a case in the matter.

Ratul Puri

Ratul Puri, the nephew of former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath, is being probed by the ED in the Rs 3,600-crore VVIP chopper deal case as well as two cases of bank loan fraud. The ED has alleged that Puri’s companies have been used to launder kickbacks in what is also known as the AgustaWestland deal. In an over 100-page supplementary prosecution complaint filed before a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court, the ED has cited email exchanges and financial transactions to allege that front companies floated by Puri received $1.24 million and £0.7 million from companies associated with the AgustaWestland deal middlemen Christian Michel and Guido Haschke. Part of this money was allegedly invested through a maze of transactions into Hindustan Power Projects Pvt. Ltd, a company directly owned by Puri, the ED has said in the complaint. The agency is also probing alleged loan frauds to the tune of Rs 1,000 crore by Puri’s company Moser Baer. Investigation in these cases is still on. Puri was arrested in 2020 and is currently out on bail. Nath has said he has nothing to do with his nephew’s businesses.

Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot, Karti Chidambaram

The three Congress leaders are accused in what is known as the Rajasthan ambulance scam. The case was registered in 2015 with allegations that an ambulance scheme launched by the state government, under Ashok Gehlot’s previous tenure as chief minister, was given out to a company named Ziqitza Healthcare in a fraudulent manner in 2010. The company, where Sachin Pilot and Karti Chidambaram were once allegedly directors, is accused of submitting exaggerated invoices for operation of the ‘108’ ambulance service in the state. The ED has made multiple attachments in the case and the probe is still on. A chargesheet has been filed but does not name any of the three as accused.

Himanta Biswa Sarma

Himanta Biswa Sarma, now Assam Chief Minister, was investigated by the CBI and the ED in 2014 and 2015 over the Saradha chit fund scam. CBI raided his house and office in 2014 and even questioned him. He was alleged to have had financial transactions with key Saradha case accused Sudipta Sen. After he joined the BJP ahead of the Assam elections in 2016, no development in the case regarding his involvement was reported. His name had also cropped up in the Louis Berger case, but there has been development in this case for a long time now.

Sukhwinder Singh alias Lally (Jalandhar)

Sukhwinder Singh, the Congress president for Jalandhar district in Punjab, was searched in 2019 for alleged possession of property in Canada in violation of Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). In July 2020, the ED attached his residence in Jalandhar in connection with the case. Lally had allegedly purchased a house in Ontario for Canadian $3.6 lakh for which payments were sent through non-banking channels. The investigation still continues in the case.

Raninder Singh

Raninder Singh, the son of former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, is being probed by the ED for alleged violation of Foreign Exchange Management Act. Raninder was questioned by the agency on November 19, 2020. The ED probe is linked to an Income Tax Department finding that Raninder allegedly owns undeclared assets abroad. The Congress questioned the timing of his interrogation — the state government was opposing the Centre’s farm Bills at that time. Raninder had earlier appeared before the ED in 2016. Amarinder has since quit the Congress and come closer to the BJP. There has been no recent development in the case.

Gurpal Singh

In March 2018, the CBI questioned Gurpal Singh, the son-in-law of former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh, over an alleged loan fraud of around Rs 98 crore by Simbhaoli Sugars, a company where Gurpal was deputy general manager. CBI has booked Gurpal along with 12 others for allegedly committing a loan fraud of Rs 97.85 crore on Oriental Bank of Commerce and then allegedly taking a Rs 110-crore loan to pay the previous amount. Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd is one of the largest sugar mills in the country. The case is still under investigation. Based on the CBI FIR, the ED has registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Bhupinder Singh

The ED on February 4 arrested former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi’s nephew Bhupinder Singh in a case of alleged illegal mining, just 16 days before the state went to polls. The ED case is based on a 2018 Punjab Police FIR. The agency has alleged that Bhupinder received Rs 10 crore in lieu of facilitating illegal sand mining and transfer-posting of certain officials.

Digambar Kamat

Former Goa chief minister Digambar Kamat has been facing an ED probe in the Louis Berger scam since 2015. The scam dates back to his tenure as CM, when bribes were allegedly paid by the company to politicians and bureaucrats in Goa to bag a multi-billion-dollar water and sewage project. The ED has attached properties worth close to Rs 2 crore belonging to Kamat and NCP leader Churchill Alemao – at the time of the probe, Alemao was with the Congress. Charges have already been framed in the case and a trial is on. Kamat was recently in the news for leading a group of eight Congress MLAs to defect to the BJP.

Nabam Tuki

In July 2019, the CBI booked former Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Nabam Tuki for alleged corruption in awarding contracts worth Rs 3.20 crore for a 2003 government project. Based on the CBI FIR, the ED is probing Tuki for alleged money laundering. It is alleged that Tuki, who was then the minister for consumer affairs and civil supplies in Arunachal Pradesh, had colluded with his brother, Nabam Tagam, to siphon money received for the contracts given to develop two parking places in Nirjulee and Naharlagun worth Rs 61.43 lakh and Rs 2.60 crore. Tuki was the chief minister between 2011 and 2016. The probe is still on.

Okram Ibobi Singh

In November 2019, the CBI conducted searches at the residence of senior Congress leader and former Manipur chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh for alleged corruption. It booked him and three former chief secretaries of the state. The corruption case pertains to alleged misappropriation of state government funds worth Rs 332 crore in the Manipur Development Society, where Ibobi was chairman. Based on the CBI case, the ED registered a case of money laundering. Last year, the Supreme Court, while upholding Singh’s anticipatory bail, asked the ED to go after the “big fish” as Singh was just a “small opposition” leader.

Virbhadra Singh

Former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh, who died last year, was booked by the CBI and the ED for allegedly acquiring assets disproportionate to his income. The CBI filed a case in September 2015 against Virbhadra and his wife, Pratibha, for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets worth Rs 10 crore during his tenure as Union minister in the UPA government. Based on this, the ED registered a case of money laundering and carried out multiple raids at premises linked to him and his aides. The ED also questioned Virbhadra and arrested some people. It attached his farmhouse in Delhi.

Shankarsinh Vaghela

The former Gujarat chief minister and Congress leader is being probed by the CBI and the ED for allegedly causing a loss of Rs 709 crore to the exchequer by selling prime National Textile Corporation land in Mumbai at throwaway prices when he was Union textile minister. While the CBI booked him in 2015, the ED case came in August 2016, just a day after Vaghela called Prime Minister Narendra Modi and then BJP president Amit Shah “encounter specialists”. The investigations are still on. Vaghela quit Congress before the 2017 Rajya Sabha election.

R Roshan Baig, B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan

The former Congress leaders from Karnataka were raided by the ED in August 2021 in connection with the IMA ponzi scheme case. Earlier, the CBI had arrested and chargesheeted Baig in the case. The ED had begun a probe in the case before the CBI moved in August 2019, and attached assets worth over Rs 200 crore. When the ED began its case, Khan was a minister in the Congress-JDS government and Baig an MLA. Baig crossed over to the BJP along with 16 other Congress and JDS MLAs in July 2019 and helped the BJP form a government under B S Yediyurappa. However, BJP did not give him a ticket for the bypoll in his constituency of Shivajinagar in December that year due the IMA case. A chargesheet has been filed in the case.

NCP

Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar and his nephew Ajit Pawar are being probed by the ED in a case of money laundering linked to alleged irregularities in the running of Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank. The agency had filed the case in September 2019 based on an FIR registered by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police. The EOW FIR itself was a result of a Bombay High Court order of August 2018. The ED’s Enforcement Case Information Report (equivalent to an FIR) also mentions Congress leaders Jayant Patil, Diliprao Deshmukh (the late Maharashtra CM Vilasrao Deshmukh’s brother) and Madan Patil (deceased), NCP MP Ishwarlal Jain, party leader Shivaji Rao Nalawade, and Shiv Sena leader Anandrao Adsul as accused. In 2020, the EOW — under the Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP government — filed a closure report in the case. The ED has challenged the same in court.

Anil Deshmukh

Former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh was arrested by the ED on November 2 last year for allegedly demanding Rs 100 crore as ‘‘good luck” money from orchestra bars and restaurants for their “smooth functioning”. On December 29, the ED filed a supplementary chargesheet in the extortion case, calling Deshmukh the “prime mover”. The ED claimed its probe revealed that at least 13 companies, directly controlled by family members of Deshmukh, and at least 14, controlled by the family through close associates, were utilised for “infusion of ill-gotten money of Deshmukh”. The agency has attached assets worth Rs 4.20 crore.

Praful Patel

Former civil aviation minister Praful Patel is being probed by the ED for alleged money laundering in the purchase of 111 aircraft by Air India as well as the AI-Indian Airlines merger. The investigation centres on the decisions Patel made as civil aviation minister in the UPA I government. It covers allegations linked to the ceding of profitable routes to foreign airlines, corruption in the opening of training institutes with foreign investment, and Patel’s ties with lobbyist Deepak Talwar who, the ED has claimed, was the middleman in these deals. Patel is not an accused in the FIRs registered by the CBI and the ED. He has, however, been questioned by the ED once in the case. The ED named Patel in a chargesheet filed on May 1, 2019. In this chargesheet, it alleged that Patel “is a dear friend” of Talwar who allegedly facilitated the dispersal of profit-making Air India routes to private airlines in 2008-09 using his “proximity to the minister and aviation personnel in India”. The probe is still on.

Nawab Malik

In February this year, the ED arrested NCP leader Nawab Malik in connection with its money laundering probe into the affairs of gangsters including Dawood Ibrahim, Chhota Shakeel and Iqbal Mirchi. The ED is probing the alleged sale of a Mumbai property, Goawala Compound, to Malik by Haseena Parkar (Ibrahim’s deceased sister) through her aide Salim Patel in 2005. The ED has alleged that the original owner of the land is Munira Plumber and the land was “usurped” from her by Parkar and Patel through a forged power of attorney (POA) in Patel’s name. The forged POA gave Patel the rights to sell the land belonging to Plumber. The ED has filed a chargesheet in the case. Malik is still in jail.

Chhagan Bhujbal

On June 17, 2015, the ED filed a money laundering case against Chhagan Bhujbal and his relatives. This came after the Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) searched 26 properties allegedly linked to Bhujbal as part of its investigation into alleged irregularities in the award of a Rs 100-crore contract for three projects in 2006, when Bhujbal was deputy CM and PWD minister. It is alleged that the contracts were awarded without following rules and, in return, firms and trusts controlled by the Bhujbal family received kickbacks. The agency arrested Bhujbal’s nephew, Sameer, in February 2016 and Bhujbal himself in March that year. Bhujbal was released on bail in May 2018.

Prajakta Tanpure

A minister in the erstwhile Maha Vikas Aghadi government, Prajakta Tanpure is being probed by the ED in a case of alleged money laundering on the basis of an FIR registered by Mumbai Police’s EOW. This came after an August 22, 2019 Bombay High Court order on allegations that cooperative sugar factories, known as Sahakari Sakhar Karkhanas, were fraudulently sold by the then officials and directors of the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank at throwaway prices to related entities without following procedure. In February this year, the ED attached several assets belonging to Tanpure.

Eknath Khadse

In October 2020, the ED filed an ECIR against Eknath Khadse, his wife Mandakini Khadse and son-in-law Girish Chaudhri for allegedly grabbing land belonging to the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation at Bhosari, near Pune. Last August, the ED froze a bank account with a deposit of Rs 86 lakh and attached properties — including a bungalow in Lonavala and three land parcels in Jalgaon — allegedly linked to Khadse’s family. In June this year, the ED also issued eviction notices to Khadse and his family members. The agency has filed a chargesheet in the case.

Shiv Sena

Sanjay Raut

Amid the political upheaval in Maharashtra through June and July, the ED questioned Shiv Sena MP and Matoshree confidante Sanjay Raut over the redevelopment of a Mumbai chawl. The ED said it traced alleged transactions linked to Raut’s wife, Varsha, while probing a money laundering case against jailed Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL) promoters Rakesh and Sarang Wadhawan. According to the agency, about Rs 100 crore was allegedly transferred from HDIL to the account of one arrested suspect, Pravin Raut. It said that in 2010, part of the alleged proceeds of crime, amounting to Rs 83 lakh, was allegedly received by Varsha directly or indirectly from Madhuri, wife of Pravin Raut. This amount was allegedly utilised by Raut for purchasing a flat in Dadar. After the initiation of the investigation, Rs 55 lakh was allegedly transferred by Raut to Madhuri, said the ED. It has attached the flat and eight land parcels in Alibaug.

Anil Parab

The former transport minister in the Uddhav Thackeray government, Parab was booked by ED this year in an alleged money laundering case linked to a resort at the coastal hill station of Dapoli. Regarded as a key strategist close to the Thackerays, Parab was questioned for three straight days by ED in June when the Uddhav government was fighting for survival. The ED case was preceded by an Income Tax Department raid in March which discovered alleged irregularities relating to the purchase of a parcel of land by Parab in Dapoli in 2017.

Pratap Sarnaik

Shiv Sena leader and spokesperson Pratap Sarnaik was booked and raided by the ED in 2020 over alleged irregularities in the financial dealings of security firm Topsgrup. The ED has alleged financial links between companies owned by Sarnaik and Topsgrup. The agency is probing a case of alleged money laundering against Topsgrup based on a complaint from two of its former employees. The ED is also probing Sarnaik in the National Spot Exchange Ltd case and has attached his properties. Amid the political crisis in Maharashtra, Sarnaik sided with Eknath Shinde to split the Shiv Sena.

Bhavana Gawli

In August 2021, the ED conducted searches at multiple locations allegedly linked to Shiv Sena MP Bhavana Gawli over a 2020 money laundering case. Gawli is accused of allegedly siphoning funds from a trust called Mahila Utkarsh Pratishthan. The ED has also attached an office building worth Rs 3.75 crore allegedly linked to Saeed Khan, an aide. The agency said it has found irregularities to the tune of Rs 17 crore in the trust allegedly connected to Gawli. Amid the recent political crisis in Maharashtra, Gawli was seen standing with the rebel group led by Eknath Khadse and wrote to the then Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to take a stand on Hindutva issues.

Yashwant Jadhav, Yamini Jadhav

Shiv Sena corporator Yashwant Jadhav and his MLA wife Yamini are under investigation by multiple agencies, including the ED. The ED is probing at least six companies allegedly linked to Jadhav and his family members. The agency suspects that these companies were allegedly used as a “vehicle” to move funds in violation of FEMA. At the centre of the probe is Pradhan Dealers Pvt Ltd. The ED has alleged that unsecured loans were given from the company in lieu of cash allegedly received from Jadhav’s family members, laundered through multiple layered transactions and brought back into the books of Pradhan Dealers. This was allegedly utilised to forward the unsecured loans to the Jadhav family members and parties known to him. The Income Tax Department recently attached more than 40 properties allegedly linked to the leader. Both Yashwant and Yamini sided with the Eknath Shinde camp.

Arjunrao Panditrao Khotkar

Arjunrao Panditrao Khotkar, considered close to Uddhav Thackeray, is in the ED’s crosshairs over the sale of cooperative sugar mills in the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank case. Amid the Maharashtra political crisis in June, the ED attached residual plant and machinery, building structures and more than 200 acres of land of Jalna Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana Ltd. The assets of this firm are allegedly held in the name of Arjun Sugar Industries Pvt. Ltd, a company linked to Khotkar.

TMC

Abhishek Banerjee

Months ahead of the West Bengal elections in March 2021, the CBI and the ED registered cases of corruption, criminal breach of trust and money laundering over alleged illegal mining and pilferage of coal from the leasehold area of Eastern Coalfields Ltd. The ED has since questioned Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew, Abhishek Banerjee, and his wife Rujira multiple times. It has also summoned and questioned West Bengal Law Minister Moloy Ghatak and TMC’s Purulia MLA Sushanto Mahato in the case.

The ED has claimed to have found a financial trail allegedly leading to a company promoted by Rujira. The agency has claimed money was allegedly received by this entity in London and Thailand. In 2021, it questioned Abhishek on the receipt of Rs 6 crore in cash by a company (LTB Infraconsultancy Pvt. Ltd) allegedly owned by TMC youth leader Vinay Mishra and his brother Vikas Mishra. Vikas has been arrested by the agency, while Vinay is said to be absconding, having acquired the citizenship of another nation. In June last year, the ED had attached a property in Kolkata that was allegedly jointly owned by three companies. These companies, it claimed, had allegedly received money from LTB for the property. The agency had earlier claimed that the money was laundered on behalf of some Trinamool “stalwarts”.

Partha Chatterjee

Premises linked to Partha Chatterjee, former state commerce minister, were raided by the ED this month in connection with the alleged recruitment scam in the West Bengal School Service Commission and West Bengal Primary Education Board. Chatterjee held the portfolio of education during the time of the alleged scam. Apart from Chatterjee, the ED booked MoS Education Paresh C Adhikary, MLA Manik Bhattacharya (who is also an ex-president of the West Bengal Board of Primary Education) and Chatterjee’s associate Arpita Mukherjee, among others. In its searches, particularly at the premises associated with Mukherjee, the ED claimed that it seized cash in excess of Rs 40 crore, apart from gold jewellery, bullion, property papers and documents related to other cases.

Narada sting operation

The CBI and ED are investigating a dozen TMC MPs and politicians in the Narada sting operation case. These include Rajya Sabha MP Mukul Roy (who switched to BJP but returned to TMC after the Assembly polls) and Lok Sabha MPs Saugata Roy, Aparupa Poddar, Sultan Ahmed, Prasun Banerjee and Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar. West Bengal ministers, including Firhad Hakim (urban development), Suvendu Adhikari (transport; now with the BJP), Sovan Chatterjee (environment), and Subrata Mukherjee (rural development), have also been named in the FIR. Former minister Madan Mitra (MLA), MLA Iqbal Ahmed and IPS officer Saiyaad Mustafa Hussain Mirza are also facing a probe in the matter. The sting pertains to purported video clips of TMC leaders allegedly accepting money from the representatives of a fictitious company for extending favours to it.

In September, 2021, ED filed chargesheets against Subrata Mukherjee, Firhad Hakim, Madan Mitra and Sovan Chatterjee in the case.

CPI(M)

Pinarayi Vijayan

More than 13 years after the CBI chargesheeted the CPI(M)’s then Kerala state secretary Pinarayi Vijayan in the 1995 SNC Lavalin case, the ED began a money laundering probe into the matter in in April 2021. Though it has not questioned Vijayan yet or even named him in the case, it has summoned officials of a subsidiary of the Canadian company for questioning. The case relates to alleged corruption in a contract awarded by the Kerala government to Canadian company SNC Lavalin in 1995 for renovation and modernisation of three hydroelectric projects in Idukki. Vijayan was the state’s electricity minister then. He is the Kerala Chief Minister now.

Bineesh Kodiyeri

The ED arrested Bineesh Kodiyeri, the son of CPI(M) Kerala ex-state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, from Bengaluru on August 29, 2020. It booked him for money laundering associated with an alleged drug racket. The development forced Balakrishnan to quit as the party’s Kerala secretary – he returned to the post later but quit again citing failing health. The ED alleged that Bineesh had regular financial dealings with drug peddler Mohammed Anoop, arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in April this year. The ED claimed it had found Anoop’s debit card during searches at Kodiyeri’s home. It has said that the money earned through the alleged drug racket had been used to buy high-end cars and make investments in various businesses.

Thomas Isaac

In March 2021, a month ahead of the state polls, the ED summoned the deputy CEO and CEO of Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) — where Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is the chairman — for questioning in connection with a case of alleged foreign exchange violation. This month, ED summoned former state finance minister Thomas Isaac for questioning in the case. The probe is based on a CAG report that said KIIFB raised funds from the international market without the consent of the Union government.

K T Jaleel (ex-LDF Minister, Independent)

The former Kerala Higher Education Minister in the CPI(M)-led LDF government has been questioned by the NIA, the ED and the Customs Department multiple times in connection with the gold smuggling case in 2020. Agencies have alleged that he was closely associated with key accused in the case, Swapna Suresh. He has also been questioned for allegedly receiving consignments of religious books and dates from the UAE that he later distributed in his constituency.

RJD

Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi and Tejashvi Prasad

The family members of former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad, including his wife Rabri Devi and son Tejashvi Yadav, are key accused persons in the IRCTC scam case. The case, based on a CBI FIR of 2017, pertains to alleged favours given by Lalu as railway minister to a company in cornering tenders for the maintenance of two IRCTC hotels. Lalu’s family allegedly received prime plots of land as quid pro quo. In December, 2017, the agency attached land worth Rs 44.75 crore belonging to Lara Projects LLP, a partnership firm owned by Tejashvi and Rabri Devi. The probe in the case is on.

The ED is also probing the role of Prasad’s eldest son-in-law, Shailesh Kumar (married to Misa Bharti), in a separate money laundering case linked to the purchase of alleged tainted assets involving a firm named Mishail Packers and Printers Pvt. Ltd. This firm is alleged to be linked to Misa, a Rajya Sabha MP, and Shailesh. A chargesheet in the case has been filed.

Recently, based on a CBI FIR, the ED has again booked the Lalu family in a fresh case of money laundering related to the “land-for-jobs” case. The family, during Lalu’s tenure as railway minister, is accused of having taken plots of land as bribes for providing Railways jobs.

The ED has also recently registered two cases in connection with the fodder scam of the 1990s against Lalu.

Amarendra Dhari Singh

In June last year, the ED arrested RJD Rajya Sabha MP Amarendra Dhari Singh in connection with a money laundering probe into alleged corruption in the import of fertilisers by Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Ltd (IFFCO). Singh has been implicated in the case on the basis of his association with a company named Jyoti Trading Corp., Dubai where he is vice president. The company is a key accused in the case. The ED case is based on a CBI FIR of May 17. The CBI has booked IFFCO MD and CEO U S Awasthi and nine others, including his two sons, for alleged corruption and causing loss to the exchequer by importing fertiliser raw material at inflated prices from abroad.

Singh, along with VVIP chopper case accused Rajiv Saxena, is mentioned among the accused in the CBI FIR. Saxena is accused of moving money for several accused persons in the AgustaWestland case.

AAP

Satyendar Jain

In August 2017, the CBI registered an FIR against Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain for allegedly laundering more than Rs 16 crore in 2010-12 and 2015-16. Based on the CBI FIR, the ED registered a case of money laundering. The agencies are investigating if Jain illegally moved money through shell companies in these periods and bought agricultural land in Delhi. It is also alleged that Jain tried to convert this land into a residential plot using his influence as a minister. The ED arrested Jain on May 30. The previous month, it had provisionally attached immovable properties worth Rs 4.81 crore of companies allegedly associated with him and his family. The ED has filed a chargesheet in the case.

Sukhpal Singh Khaira

In March 2021, the ED raided the premises of former Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Sukhpal Singh Khaira in connection with alleged drug smuggling and a fake passport racket. The central agency is probing the Bholath MLA, once a member of AAP but now leading the Punjab Ekta Party, for alleged money laundering in connection with the 2015 Fazilka drug smuggling case. Ahead of the Punjab polls this year, the ED also summoned AAP National Secretary Pankaj Gupta for questioning in the case. According to sources, in the run-up to the 2016 Assembly elections in Punjab, AAP received $1.19 lakh through a fundraising campaign in the US. Documents related to this were found by the ED during a search operation at Khaira’s residence in March last year, sources said.

BSP

Mayawati

BSP chief and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati is not named in any FIR by any central agency, but several projects and schemes from her tenure as CM are under investigation. More than four years after the UP Vigilance Department booked BSP government ministers and officials for alleged irregularities in construction of memorials during Mayawati’s regime, the ED — which had registered a money laundering case in the matter in 2014 — searched seven locations in January 2019. The searches came months ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

According to the ED, alleged irregularities in the construction of memorials between 2007 and 2012 caused a loss of Rs 111.44 crore to the state exchequer.

Mayawati also came under the scanner during the time of demonetisation. In December 2016, the ED claimed to have detected cash deposits of over Rs 104 crore in an account allegedly linked to the BSP and Rs 1.43 crore in an account allegedly linked to Mayawati’s brother, Anand Kumar, in a branch of United Bank of India in Delhi. Investigation is on in both cases. Investigation in the cash deposits case was eventually transferred to the Income Tax Department. In the memorials case, the probe is still on.

Mohammad Iqbal

Both the CBI and the ED are probing alleged irregularities and corruption in the disinvestment of 21 sugar mills in Uttar Pradesh during the Mayawati rule. In March last year, the ED attached seven non-functional sugar mills owned by former BSP MLC Mohammad Iqbal and his family under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. According to the agency, the land on which the mills are located is worth over Rs 1,097 crore.

Later, the ED also attached Iqbal’s properties in Saharanpur and Dehradun. The agency had lodged the case based on a probe by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs in 2010-11. The SFIO had investigated Iqbal and others for allegedly acquiring assets through illegitimate means.

Vinay Shankar Tiwari

In October 2020, the CBI raided premises allegedly linked to BSP Gorakhapur MLA Vinay Shankar Tiwari and his wife Rita Tiwari after booking them for alleged bank fraud of over Rs 750 crore. Following this, in January last year, the ED registered a case of money laundering against the MLA. Tiwari is the son of former minister and strongman from Gorakhpur, Hari Shankar Tiwari.

Mukhtar Ansari

The former BSP MP was booked by the ED last year for alleged money laundering on the basis of multiple cases registered by the UP Police related to land grabbing and illegal businesses operated by him and his gang members. The agency has since questioned his MLA son from SBSP, Abbas Ansari, his BSP MP brother Afzal Ansari and SP MLA nephew Shoaib Ansari in the case. The investigation in the case is on.

SP

Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav is also under investigation by both the CBI and the ED for alleged irregularities in the Gomti riverfront project as well as mining contracts given out by the state. The agency in January 2019 registered a case against a number of UP politicians and bureaucrats for allegedly laundering proceeds of crime earned through illegal allotment of sand mining licences in Hamirpur between 2012 and 2016. The ED case was based on a CBI FIR where the latter said it would also examine the role of ministers who held the charge of the mining ministries during the period of the alleged scam. Yadav held the charge of the mining ministry until Gayatri Prajapati became the mining minister in 2013. Prajapati was arrested by the ED in the case.

The CBI had registered a case in the Gomti riverfront project matter in 2018 following which the ED registered a case of money laundering. The project had been launched by the Akhilesh Yadav government and was one of the first cases referred to the CBI by the Yogi Adityanath government after it came to power.

Azam Khan

The ED had in 2020 filed a case against senior SP leader Azam Khan in connection with the alleged transfer of funds to Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust that runs Mohammad Ali Jauhar University. Khan is the university’s founder and chancellor. Khan, his son Abdullah and his wife have been questioned by the ED multiple times in the case. Since the BJP came to power in 2017, as many as 81 cases were registered against Khan on multiple charges, including alleged land grabbing, cheating and criminal trespass. The ED case is based on these FIRs.

Atiq Ahmed

The ED registered a money laundering case against former SP legislator Atiq Ahmed in 2021 for allegedly using money earned through criminal activities to create immovable assets in Prayagraj and elsewhere. The case was based on FIRs registered by the UP Police. In December last year, the agency attached assets to the tune of Rs 8 crore belonging to Ahmed and has since questioned some builders associated with him. Ahmed joined AIMIM in September 2021.

TDP

YS Chowdary

The former Union minister, who was a TDP Rajya Sabha MP until 2019, is being probed by the CBI and the ED in a set of three FIRs. These FIRs allege that electrical equipment manufacturer Best and Crompton Engineering Projects Ltd (BCEPL) — which agencies claim belong to Chowdary — fraudulently obtained loans to the tune of over Rs 360 crore from a consortium of banks and defaulted on them. In October 2018, the ED had conducted multiple raids at premises associated with him. It even attached over Rs 315 crore of assets allegedly belonging to him. Months later, in 2019, Chowdary joined the BJP. In 2019, the ED filed a chargesheet against him. The probe in the case is still on but there has been no reported development.

Prabhakar Reddy

In June this year, the ED raided premises allegedly linked to former TDP MLA Prabhakar Reddy in connection with a case of money laundering. Reddy was allegedly involved in a registration scam involving BS-III and BS-IV vehicles, which were scrapped following Supreme Court orders in 2017. It has been alleged that vehicles meant to be scrapped were purchased by preparing fake invoices and insurance certificates, and then registered as new vehicles in Nagaland.

Rayapati Sambasiva Rao

In 2020, the CBI and the ED booked TDP leader and former Lok Sabha member Rayapati Sambasiva Rao for alleged bank loan fraud to the tune of Rs 8,000 crore. The agencies booked Transstroy (India) Ltd and its CMD, Cherukuri Sridhar, among others, for allegedly defrauding a consortium led by Canara Bank. Rao is an additional director in the company and has been arraigned as an accused along with another additional director, Akkineni Satish.

A Revanth Reddy

The ED booked A Revanth Reddy for alleged money laundering in a case where he, as TDP floor leader in the Assembly, was alleged to have paid a Rs 50 lakh bribe to a nominated MLA representing the Anglo-Indian community for a vote in the 2015 MLC elections. The ED filed a chargesheet against him last year in the case. Reddy is now Telangana Congress working president and Lok Sabha MP.

Yarapathineni Srinivas Rao

The ED booked the TDP leader and former MLA in a case of alleged money laundering associated with illegal mining in Guntur in January 2021. The ED case was based on a 2020 CBI FIR. The probes were started on recommendation from the YSRCP-led state government. It was alleged that illegal mining of several lakh of tonnes of limestone was conducted by the accused between 2014 and 2018. The probe is still on.

BJD

Pranab Balabantaray

In 2018, the ED questioned BJD MLA Pranab Balabantaray in connection with a money laundering probe linked to the jailed Dhal Samant gangster brothers. A transport company owned by Balabantaray had been alleged to have had transactions with the jailed gangsters. The probe in the case is still on.

Jitu Patnaik

In May 2022, the ED seized more than Rs 133 crore allegedly belonging to former Odisha MLA Jitendra Nath Patnaik, known as Jitu Patnaik, in connection with a case of money laundering. Between 2000 and 2014, Patnaik represented the Champua constituency in Odisha as an Independent MLA. Patnaik had been chargesheeted by Odisha Vigilance department for alleged illegal mining.

Pravat Tripathy

Former BJD MLA Pravat Tripathy is under ED probe in connection with the Artha Tatva chit fund scam case. He was recently questioned by the agency. He has earlier been arrested and chargesheeted by the CBI in the case.

Anam Naik

Former BJD MLA Anam Naik has been under ED investigation for alleged corruption and possession of disproportionate assets. He was first booked by the Odisha Vigilance Department in 2020. This March, the ED attached assets worth more than Rs 1.5 crore allegedly belonging to him.

Ramchandra Hansda

The then Lok Sabha MP from Mayurbhanj was arrested by CBI along with two former MLAs in connection with a chit fund scam case where a company allegedly owned by them was accused of diverting funds of investors. The agency arrested Hansdah, along with Subarna Naik, a former MLA of BJD, and Hitesh Kumar Bagartti, former BJP MLA, in connection with the scam. Naik and Bagartti had been suspended by their parties before their arrest. The ED conducted a parallel investigation and in August this year attached assets belonging to Nava Dignata Group. The move came months after Hansdah joined the JMM. The CBI has already chargesheeted the three and the case is committed to trial. The ED probe is still on.

DMK

S Jagathrakshakan

S Jagathrakshakan, a former Union minister from the DMK and MP from Arakkonam, is under investigation by the ED for alleged foreign exchange violations. In September 2020, the ED issued orders to seize his assets worth over Rs 89 crore for allegedly illegally acquiring securities in a company in Singapore. The probe in the case is still on.

Anitha R Radhakrishnan

The ED registered a case of money laundering against Tamil Nadu Fisheries Minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan for alleged possession of disproportionate assets in December 2020. In February this year, the agency attached assets worth over Rs 6.5 crore allegedly belonging to him. Last month, however, the Madras High Court stayed the ED investigations against the minister. The case was first filed by the Tamil Nadu Vigilance Department in 2006 when Radhakrishnan was with the AIADMK. He joined the DMK in 2009.

V Senthil Balaji

The ED has been probing the Tamil Nadu Minister Electricity and Liquor Minister since 2020 over an alleged job racket. The ED case is based on a Central Crime Branch FIR where it was alleged that the racket was perpetrated by persons claiming proximity with him during his stint as the Transport Minister in the Jayalalithaa government between 2011 and 2016. The ED questioned him in August 2021 after he joined the DMK.

Villayutham

DMK functionary Villayutham was booked by the ED for alleged money laundering last year in connection with alleged possession and smuggling of sea cucumbers. The ED case is based on some 13 FIRs registered by local police. It raided his residence in August last year.

Dayanidhi Azhagiri

The son of expelled DMK leader MK Azhagiri, Dayanidhi Azhagiri faces an ED money laundering investigation in connection with alleged illegal mining. In April 2019, the ED provisionally attached 25 properties worth over Rs 40 crore allegedly linked to Olympus Granite Pvt. Ltd and its stakeholder, Dayanidhi. The ED case is based on an FIR and chargesheet filed by Tamil Nadu Police against the company for allegedly “criminally conspiring and indulging in illegal granite mining activities leading to losses to the government and wrongful gain to themselves”.

Gautham Sigamani

In October 2020, the ED seized assets worth over Rs 8.6 crore belonging to the DMK leader in connection with a case of alleged foreign exchange violations. According to the ED, Sigamani allegedly acquired foreign security without RBI approval. The ED has claimed that Sigamani, in March 2008, allegedly made overseas investments of $1 lakh (Rs 41.57 lakh then) in acquiring 2.45 lakh shares of PT Excel Megindo, Jakarta, and $55,000 (Rs 22.86 lakh then) in Universal Business Ventures, UAE, without RBI approval. This, ED said, was in contravention of Section 4 of the Foreign Exchange Management Act.

YSR Congress

Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has been at the centre of multiple investigations since the UPA era. The ED booked him in a fresh money laundering case in 2015. The case pertained to the financial affairs of Jagan-owned Bharathi Cements, and was based on the CBI’s alleged findings against India Cements. In a chargesheet filed in August 2018, the ED named Jagan, his wife Bharathi and YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy as accused persons. The ED has also attached properties to the tune of Rs 232 crore in the case.

K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju

Amid speculation of YSRCP joining the NDA in 2020, the CBI booked rebel party MP K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju and his wife Rama Devi in connection with alleged bank loan fraud in October. Based on the CBI case, the ED registered a case of alleged money laundering against him. Raju has been named along with his wife and nine others in an FIR, which alleges that a consortium led by the Punjab National Bank had been defrauded by him and his company of Rs 826 crore in loans.

AIADMK

TTV Dhinakaran

In the heat of the political tussle within AIADMK following the death of CM J Jayalalithaa in 2017, the Delhi police arrested Dhinakaran, a close aide of Sasikala, for allegedly attempting to bribe an Election Commission official to help his faction keep the AIADMK’s Two Leaves symbol. The ED registered a case of money laundering in May 2017 in the matter. It has since questioned him on multiple occasions. He has since floated his own party, AMMK. Investigation in the case is still on.

National Conference

Farooq Abdullah

The former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir is under probe by the ED in connection with alleged irregularities in grants given by the BCCI to the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA). The NC chief has been questioned multiple times by the agency with the latest instance being in May this year. Earlier this month, the agency filed a chargesheet against Abdullah in the case. It has also attached several properties allegedly belonging to him. The ED case is based on a CBI FIR. The CBI has already chargesheeted Abdullah for allegedly siphoning Rs 43 crore from BCCI’s grants to JKCA. The funds were allegedly siphoned between 2002 and 2011 when Abdullah was the JKCA president.

Omar Abdullah

Farooq Abdullah’s son and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah was questioned by the ED in April this year in connection with a money laundering probe into the financial affairs of J&K Bank. Omar was questioned with regard to some directors he allegedly got appointed to the J&K Bank board. The bank has been under investigation since 2019 for alleged irregularities in disbursal of loans, nepotism in appointments, and functioning. Multiple FIRs against the bank and its office-bearers were filed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau of Jammu and Kashmir. Based on these FIRs, the ED registered a case of money laundering.

PDP

Mehbooba Mufti

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti has been facing an ED investigation in the J&K Bank matter as well as the case of two diaries allegedly seized by the ED during a raid where some purported payments made to Mufti and her family are allegedly mentioned. The agency has questioned her and her mother multiple times in the cases.

Tassaduq Hussain Mufti

Mehbooba’s brother and minister of tourism in her erstwhile government, Tassaduq Hussain Mufti was questioned by the ED in November last year for alleged money laundering. Hussain allegedly received funds in his accounts from some businessmen based in Jammu and Kashmir.

MNS

Raj Thackeray

In August 2019, the ED questioned Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray over suspected irregularities in Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS) loans to Kohinoor CTL of which Thackeray was allegedly a partner till 2009. The probe against Thackeray was part of the ED’s overall investigation into the affairs of IL&FS. The probe is still on.

INLD

Om Prakash Chautala

Weeks before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the ED attached assets allegedly linked to the former Haryana chief minister in connection with a case of disproportionate assets. Properties worth more than Rs 3.68 crore in Delhi and Haryana allegedly belonging to Chautala and his sons Abhay and Ajay were attached. The ED case is based on a CBI FIR which alleged that the Chautala family amassed property worth more than Rs 153 crore — which is disproportionate to their known sources of income between 1993 and 2006. The CBI has already filed chargesheets against Chautala senior and his sons in the case. The probe is still on.

TRS

Nama Nageswara Rao

Early in July, the ED attached assets of around Rs 96 crore allegedly belonging to TRS Lok Sabha MP Nama Nageswara Rao in connection with its money laundering probe into the affairs of his company, Madhucon Group. The case is related to alleged bank fraud of over Rs 1,000 crore committed by Madhucon Group’s Ranchi Expressway Ltd.

Independent

Independent Rajya Sabha MP and industrialist Vijay Mallya was booked by CBI in 2015 and 2016 in two cases of alleged loan default and diversion of over Rs 10,000 crore. The loans were availed by his failed airline, Kingfisher Airlines, from a consortium of banks. The defaults on the loans allegedly began in 2009-10. The ED conducted a parallel investigation against Mallya on charges of money laundering and has since attached and liquidated properties belonging to him. Mallya left for the UK in March 2016. Since then, both agencies have filed chargesheets against him and have won extradition proceedings against him in a UK court. However, he is yet to be brought back to India.

In 2010, when Mallya was elected to the Rajya Sabha, MLAs from JD(S) and BJP in Karnataka are said to have voted for him.

BJP, allies

PVS Sarma

In November 2020, the ED arrested PVS Sarma, former vice-president of Surat BJP, for allegedly faking the circulation figures of his newspaper Satyam Times to get advertisements. In January 2021, it attached assets worth more than Rs 2.7 crore belonging to Sanket Media Pvt. Ltd, which owns the newspaper. In the same month, it also filed a chargesheet against him.

Mohit Kamboj

Maharashtra BJP leader Mohit Kamboj has been booked by the ED in connection with an alleged loan fraud of Rs 67 crore. The ED case is based on a 2020 CBI FIR. Kamboj, as managing director of the firm Avyan Overseas Pvt. Ltd, is accused of diverting loan funds for personal purposes.

Gali Janardhan Reddy

Though BJP leader Gali Janardhan Reddy has been under investigation since the UPA era for alleged illegal mining, the ED probed him in the 2018 Ambidant Marketing ponzi scheme case. Reddy had been arrested in the case in 2018 by the Central Crime Branch of Bengaluru Police. The ED began a probe into Ambidant under the Foreign Exchange Management Act in January 2019. According to the case registered by the Bengaluru Police Crime Branch against the company, Reddy and his former personal assistant, Mehfuz Ali Khan, allegedly accepted Rs 20 crore from the firm which duped hundreds of investors of around Rs 600 crore. Police claimed the firm paid the money to settle a case filed against it by the ED.

Bikram Singh Majithia

Majithia, a Shiromani Akali Dal minister during the NDA regime in Punjab, was questioned by the ED in December 2014 after his name cropped up in the 2013 probe into an alleged Rs 6,000-crore international synthetic drug racket. Jagdish Bhola, a dismissed DSP arrested in 2013 for alleged involvement in the racket, claimed in court that it was being run under the minister’s patronage and with the full knowledge of the state police. An ED officer, transferred after he had sent Majithia a summons, was retained after the high court’s intervention. ED sources claimed his transfer was routine and had nothing to do with the case. Though the ED had questioned Majithia, his name was never mentioned in its chargesheet. The investigation is still on.

Dushyant Singh

The ED is probing former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje Scindia’s son in connection with a case of alleged foreign exchange violation. In October 2014, the ED began investigating the alleged routing of Rs 21 crore from a Mauritius-based company, Wilton Investment Ltd, to Rajasthan-based Ananda Heritage Hotels Pvt. Ltd (AHHPL), a company allegedly linked to former IPL chairman Lalit Modi. The ED alleged that a part of the Rs 21-crore AHHPL received from Mauritius was paid to Niyant Heritage Hotels Pvt. Ltd (NHHPL), a firm owned by Dushyant Singh — a BJP MP from Jhalawar-Baran — and his wife Niharika. According to sources, NHHPL allegedly received a total of Rs 11.63 crore from AHHPL, first in the form of an unsecured loan of Rs 3.8 crore in April 2008 and later by purchase of 815 shares of NHHPL in two tranches. AHHPL allegedly acquired NHHPL shares of Rs 10 at a premium of Rs 96,180 each. The ED is probing whether the unsecured loan and acquisition of shares was irregular. The probe is still on.

Ireo Group

In November last year, the ED arrested the chairman and managing director of Ireo Group, Lalit Goyal, in connection with its probe into alleged money laundering linked to the finances of the company. Goyal’s sister is married to BJP leader Sudhanshu Mittal. In January this year, the ED filed a chargesheet against Goyal and Ireo where it alleged that the group siphoned homebuyers’ money worth Rs 1,225 crore, using tax havens such as the British Virgin Islands to launder it.