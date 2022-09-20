The list of all the names: The CBI casebook – during UPA (2004-2014) and NDA (2014-present)

The list of political leaders and their close relatives under the CBI scanner during the UPA government (2004-2014) and during the NDA-II government (2004-present) compiled from court documents, agency statements and reports. Multiple leaders have been listed under some cases and names. The leaders have been categorised under the parties to which they belonged when the CBI initiated action against them. Below is the full list.

DURING UPA (2004-2014)

BJP

Amit Shah

In 2010, the CBI arrested then Gujarat minister Amit Shah in connection with the Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case. Shah, now the country’s Home Minister, spent three months in jail and was externed from the state once he secured bail. The CBI filed a chargesheet against Shah and BJP leader Gulab Chand Kataria. It named Shah as prime accused in the case. In December 2014 — after the NDA government came to power at the Centre — a Mumbai court discharged Shah. The CBI did not appeal against the order. Kataria, too, was discharged from the case in 2015.

Rajendra Rathore

Rajendra Rathore, a former minister in the Vasundhara Raje government in Rajasthan, was arrested by the CBI in 2012 in connection with the alleged fake encounter of bootlegger and gangster Dara Singh. The Special Operations Group of Rajasthan Police had gunned down Singh in 2006. Rathore, months after his arrest, was discharged by a local court. The case went to the Supreme Court, which, in 2018, acquitted all the accused.

Gali Janardhana Reddy

The former minister in the B S Yediyurappa government in Karnataka was arrested by the CBI in 2011 for alleged illegal mining in Bellary. The CBI has filed multiple chargesheets against him, some of which have been committed to trial. Reddy was released on bail in 2015 after spending over three years in jail. In 2021, the CBI opposed Reddy’s plea in court to visit Bellary but the Supreme Court allowed it.

In the same series of cases, the CBI also raided the residence of Reddy’s close aide and then BJP MLA and former minister B Sriramulu. It also arrested four other MLAs in the case. These included BJP MLA and former Karnataka minister Anand Singh; Suresh Babu, nephew of Sriramulu and an MLA from his party BSR Congress, floated after he quit the BJP; and independent MLAs B Nagendra and Satish Sail. Five people have been chargesheeted in the case, and the trial is on.

B S Yediyurappa

The CBI booked former Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa in 2012 for alleged irregularities in land allocation and mining favours granted to JSW Steel. The agency filed a chargesheet against Yediyurappa, his sons B Y Vijayendra and B Y Raghavendra, and his son-in-law R N Sohan Kumar, in the case the same year. The CBI claimed that it found evidence of payment of Rs 40 crore by affiliates of JSW Steel to the personal bank accounts of the BJP leader’s family members and a family trust. The agency claimed the payments were quid pro quo for mining-related favours granted to the firm by the then state government. In 2016, Yediyurappa and his family, along with JSW Steel, were acquitted.

Advertisement

Read in Explained | The CBI’s uneasy history

Maneka Gandhi

The CBI had booked Maneka Gandhi in a corruption case in 2006 for allegedly sanctioning

Rs 50 lakh as a grant to a trust in a fraudulent manner when she was minister for social justice and empowerment in the previous NDA-I tenure. The agency filed a closure report in the case in 2008 but it was rejected by a CBI court. The CBI again filed a closure report after the NDA-II government came to power. This, too, was rejected by the court in 2020. The matter is now pending in the Delhi High Court.

Rajkumar Jatiya, Ram Vilas Paswan (LJP)

BJP leader Satyanarayan Jatiya’s son, Rajkumar, was arraigned as an accused over alleged irregular appointments in Bokaro Steel Plant. The case was registered by the CBI in January 2014. Besides Rajkumar, whose father is now a member of the BJP’s Parliamentary Board in place of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, the CBI also booked S M Razi, the son of former Congress leader and Governor Syed Sibtey Razi, and an individual identified as Chandra Patnaik. At that time, Jatiya was a candidate in the Rajya Sabha polls. The name of late LJP chief Ram Vilas Paswan also cropped up when he was in talks with the BJP for a pre-poll alliance for 2014 Lok Sabha polls. The CBI investigated his personal staff. After the formation of the NDA-II government, however, the agency did not investigate the leader. It chargesheeted S M Razi, Rajkumar and Patnaik in 2015. The case has been committed to trial.

Arun Shourie

Advertisement

The former disinvestment minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, Arun Shourie, was questioned by the CBI in March 2014 in connection with a preliminary enquiry (PE) into the sale of government stake in Hindustan Zinc Ltd to Vedanta Group. The PE was closed in 2017. The Supreme Court in November 2021 directed the CBI to register a regular case in the matter. The government has now appealed in the top court for recalling the order. No chargesheet has been filed in the case.

Pramod Mahajan

The CBI named the former telecom minister, who had died by then, in the 2G spectrum allocation case in a chargesheet filed in 2012. It said Pramod Mahajan had conspired with the then telecom secretary to grant additional spectrum to three telcos in undue haste, causing a loss of over Rs 800 crore to the exchequer. The charge against Mahajan was thrown out by a court.

Anup Agarwalla

Anup Agarwalla, then a special invitee to BJP National Executive, was booked by the CBI in the coal block allocation case in January 2014. He and his firm had been booked in connection with alleged irregularities in coal block allocation between 1993 and 2005. CBI alleged in its FIR that BLA Industries got two coal blocks in Madhya Pradesh and was selling coal in the open market. The ED conducted a parallel investigation and attached assets of around Rs 4.5 crore in 2018. A chargesheet has been filed in the case.

Political leaders under CBI scanner during the UPA govt (2004-2014) Political leaders under CBI scanner during the UPA govt (2004-2014)

Janata Dal (United)

George Fernandes

Former defence minister, the late George Fernandes, was booked by CBI for alleged bribery in 2006 in connection with its probe into the Barak missile deal. The other accused in the case included his close aide Jaya Jaitley, arms dealer Suresh Nanda and former Samata Party treasurer Rakesh Kumar Jain. The Samata Party merged with the JD(U) in 2003. In 2013, the CBI filed a closure report stating that there was no evidence to prove that any of those accused in the FIR had taken bribes. The closure report was accepted by a court in 2017. Fernandes’s name also cropped up in the Kargil coffin scam case registered by the CBI in 2004, but he was never charged.

LTC scam

JD(U), TMC, RLD, BJD, BJP, MNF, BSP, Congress

Advertisement

The LTC scam broke out in 2013 with the arrest of a man at the Kolkata airport with 600 blank Air India boarding passes. A vigilance inquiry, followed by the Central Vigilance Commission handing over the matter to CBI, led to registration of multiple FIRs against current and former MPs. These leaders were accused of claiming travel reimbursement through forged bills. The first FIR was filed in November 2013 against JD(U) Rajya Sabha member Anil Kumar Sahni. In June 2014, the CBI booked six current and former parliamentarians.

Three Rajya Sabha MPs — D Bandopadhyay of the TMC, Brajesh Pathak of the BSP and Lalhming Liana of Mizo National Front — were named along with former upper house members J P N Singh (BJP), Mahmood A Madani (RLD) and Renu Pradhan (BJD). In 2016, the CBI also booked former Congress MP from Uttar Pradesh Vinay Kumar Pandey in a separate FIR in the case.

Advertisement

The CBI filed chargesheets against six of them and closure reports in the case of Pathak and Pradhan. The closure reports were not accepted by the CBI court. Eventually, the cases were quashed by the Delhi High Court, which also set aside the FIR against Madani. Liana was convicted and sentenced to three years’ imprisonment. Sahni was convicted this August. The trial in the other cases is going on.

BJD

Dilip Ray

Dilip Ray, the former Union minister of state for coal in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, had been booked by the CBI for his alleged involvement in the coal block allocation cases. During the period of the scam, Ray represented the BJD which was an NDA ally. He later joined the BJP, only to quit the party in the face of these allegations. In October 2020, a special CBI court convicted him. The court observed that Ray “abused his official position” as his decision of “relaxation of policy without any logical or legal basis amounts to gross abuse of his powers”.

BSP

Babu Singh Kushwaha, Ram Prasad Jaiswal, Mayawati

Advertisement

Babu Singh Kushwaha, a minister for family welfare in the UP government led by Mayawati, was booked by the CBI in 2012 for his alleged role in the National Rural Health Mission (NRHM) scam case. Kushwaha was arrested and chargesheeted by the agency in the case in 2017. The agency also arrested and chargesheeted BSP MLA Ram Prasad Jaiswal. The CBI has registered more than 70 FIRs in the case with scores of officials and private persons being arraigned as accused. In 2015, the agency also questioned Mayawati. The investigation is still on.

Purushottam Dwivedi

Then BSP MLA Purushottam Dwivedi was booked and arrested by the CBI for allegedly raping his Dalit domestic help in 2011. The agency filed a chargesheet against him. In 2015, a CBI special court sentenced him to 10 years in jail.

Samajwadi Party

Mulayam Singh Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav

Following a Supreme Court order, the CBI initiated a preliminary enquiry against the first family of the SP in 2007. The father-son duo had been accused of amassing assets disproportionate to their known sources of income. The PE was never converted into an FIR as the probe was left hanging. Meanwhile, the Yadavs sought a review of the order. A go-ahead for the probe came in 2012. In 2008, the SP saved the Manmohan Singh government after the Left pulled out of the UPA over the Indo-US nuclear deal. In 2019, the CBI informed the Supreme Court that it had closed the PE on August 7, 2013.

Kishore Samrite

The CBI carried out a search at the residence of Madhya Pradesh SP leader Kishore Samrite in March 2011 following an Allahabad High Court order. Samrite had filed a petition in the court accusing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of rape. The allegations were found to be false following which the court ordered a probe against Samrite and imposed a fine of Rs 50 lakh on him. Samrite challenged this in the Supreme Court which held the findings of the probe against Gandhi correct but reduced the fine on Samrite to just Rs 5 lakh.

Trinamool Congress

Rose Valley chit fund scam

TMC leaders including Sudip Bandopadhyay, Tapas Pal (now deceased) and Madan Mitra (then West Bengal minister) were probed by the CBI in the case, registered in February 2014. Bandopadhyay and Pal were arrested and chargesheeted. Multiple chargesheets have been filed and trial is on in some. It was alleged that an investment scheme launched in the name of Rose Valley promised high returns to gullible investors and diverted the funds, causing massive losses to them.

INLD

Om Prakash Chautala

The CBI booked former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala in a disproportionate assets case in 2006. The agency’s FIR alleged that the Chautala family amassed properties worth over Rs 153 crore which was disproportionate to their known sources of income between 1993 and 2006. The CBI has already filed chargesheets against Chautala and his sons, Abhay and Ajay, in the case. Chautala was convicted in May 2022.

YSR Congress

Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy

The CBI and the ED registered multiple cases against Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy in 2011 on court orders after it was alleged that the government of the late Y S Rajasekhara Reddy had provided largesse and benefits to companies, including those of the Hinduja Group, for quid pro quo investments into companies floated by Jagan. The cases were registered in the wake of YSR’s death in an accident and Jagan’s subsequent political revolt on not being made chief minister. Both agencies have filed multiple chargesheets in the case and investigations are still on. In between, there have been indications that the CBI went slow on the case. On May 31, 2017, then ED Director Karnal Singh wrote to the then CBI Director Alok Verma that in cases related to Jagan, the CBI had filed chargesheets against only 28 entities as against 73 listed in the FIR. The letter asked the CBI to revisit the case and examine cases against those listed in the FIR but not chargesheeted.

In March 2013, the CBI also questioned Congress leader and then Rajya Sabha MP K V P Ramachandra, adviser to YSR, in connection with the case. Ramachandra was also questioned in connection with the Emaar case where Jagan was under investigation. The trial is on in the case.

AIADMK

Ammamuthu Pillai

The CBI booked Ammamuthu Pillai, a former minister in the J Jayalalithaa government, in a bank loan fraud case in 2009. In 2019, a trial court convicted him in the case.

PMK

A Ramadoss

The former Union health minister in the UPA-1 government was chargesheeted by the CBI in 2012. The chargesheet was based on a 2010 case where he was accused of allowing an Indore medical college without requisite faculty and clinical material to enrol students. Ramadoss and the other accused allegedly conspired to permit admissions in the college for the second year, the CBI said. This was despite the fact that the Medical Council of India (MCI) and a committee appointed by the Supreme Court had “repeatedly recommended” that the college did not have enough faculty and clinical material as per MCI norms. The trial is on in the case.

Congress

Ashok Chavan

Former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan is among the key accused in an alleged scam relating to the allotment of flats in the Adarsh Cooperative Housing Society. The CBI named Chavan in its FIR in December 2011, accusing him of approving a raised floor space index for the society in return for two flats for his relatives.

He was also charged with illegally approving, as the then revenue minister, allotment of 40 per cent of the flats to civilians when the society had been built primarily for the benefit of war widows. He was chargesheeted in 2012.

In 2013, then governor K Sankarnarayanan refused to give prosecution sanction to the CBI. In February 2016, however, then governor C Vidyasagar Rao gave the sanction. But Bombay High Court rejected it as no new facts were brought before the governor. Chavan continues to remain an accused in the case but has not been put on trial.

Suresh Kalmadi

Congress leader Suresh Kalmadi was booked by the CBI in November 2010 in connection with the Commonwealth Games scandal. The CBI had alleged corruption on the part of Kalmadi, who was the chairman of the CWG Organising Committee, in awarding a games-related contract to a Swiss firm. In April 2011, CBI arrested Kalmadi and subsequently chargesheeted him as the “main accused” in the case. The case was committed to trial in 2013.

Naveen Jindal

Industrialist and Congress leader from Haryana Naveen Jindal was booked by the CBI in connection with the coal block allocation cases in 2013. He was subsequently chargesheeted by the CBI in two separate coal block cases in 2016 and 2017. A Delhi court in 2020 framed charges against Jindal in one of the cases.

The coal block cases have seen multiple politicians come under the scanner of the agencies. These include former Congress minister of state for coal Dasari Narayan Rao (now deceased) and Lokmat group chairman Vijay Darda, who was then a Rajya Sabha MP from Congress — both were chargesheeted by the CBI. Several other politicians, such as JMM’s Shibu Soren, were questioned. The CBI even examined former PM Manmohan Singh in the case in 2015. The trial is on in the case.

Pawan Kumar Bansal

Former Railway minister Pawan Kumar Bansal was questioned by CBI in May 2013 in a graft case involving his nephew, Vijay Singla. It was alleged that Singla had taken bribes to give a lucrative post to a railway official. The agency filed a chargesheet in the case against Singla but did not name Bansal as an accused.

Nitesh Rane

Nitesh Rane, the younger son of BJP leader Narayan Rane, was booked by the CBI in an attempt to murder case in 2011. At that time, both father and son were members of the Congress. In 2014, Nitesh contested the Maharashtra polls on a Congress ticket and won from the Kankawali constituency. The case was registered on a Bombay High Court order following a complaint from Nitesh’s aide, Chintu Sheikh, that the leader had fired at him at his office. The CBI filed a closure report in the case in 2012, but it was rejected by a magistrate’s court which ordered a re-investigation in 2013. The CBI, however, filed another closure report in 2014, saying the shooting could not be proved.

Jagdish Tytler

The Congress leader was questioned by the CBI in 2012 in connection with the arrest of arms dealer Abhishek Verma. Verma had claimed during interrogation that he regularly met Tytler. The CBI had booked Verma and his wife Anca Neascu for allegedly taking $530,000 from Swiss firm Rheinmetall Air Defence AG for using his “influence” to stall the government’s blacklisting proceedings after the Ordnance Factory Board scam surfaced. Tytler was not charged in the case.

Sabita Indra Reddy

Then Andhra Pradesh home minister Sabita Indra Reddy was questioned by the CBI in October 2011 over an illegal mining case. The agency chargesheeted her in 2014. Reddy, as mining minister in the YS Rajasekhara Reddy government, allegedly gave permission for illegal mining in Anantapur district to the Bellary brothers’ Obulapuram Mining Company. The case has been committed to trial.

Ghulam Ahmed Mir

Congress leader and former J&K minister Ghulam Ahmed Mir was arrested by the CBI in June 2006 in connection with a case where a minor had been allegedly forced into prostitution and sent to politicians, bureaucrats and police officers. The agency also arrested Independent MLA and former minister Raman Mattoo. Both were chargesheeted by the agency, but acquitted in 2012 as the victim and witnesses turned hostile.

NCP

Padamsinh Patil

NCP MP Padamsinh Patil was arrested by CBI in connection with the 2006 murder of Congress leader Pawanraje Nimabalkar. It also chargesheeted him the same year. CBI alleged in its chargesheet that Patil conspired to kill Nimbalkar over political rivalry. Patil allegedly paid Rs 30 lakh to the other accused to kill Nimbalkar. The trial in the case is on.

Independents

(UGDP, JMM, JP, NCP, AIFB)

Madhu Koda

Former Jharkhand chief minister Madhu Koda was booked by the CBI in multiple cases of coal block allocations and disproportionate assets along with several ministers of his government. The cases were registered between 2009 and 2013. The CBI has filed chargesheets in all the cases. Koda has been convicted and sentenced to three years in prison for his alleged involvement in the coal scam.

His former cabinet colleagues from the 2006-2008 government — Hari Narain Rai, Anosh Ekka, Bandhu Tirkey and Dulal Bhuiyan — have all been convicted in disproportionate assets cases. Bhanu Pratap Shahi and Kamlesh Singh, two other former colleagues, are facing trial.

Tirkey was with the UGDP when in the Koda government and in Jharkhand Janadhikar Party when booked by the CBI. At the time of his conviction in March 2022, he was with the Congress.

Ekka had floated the Jharkhand Party (JP) then, while Rai was an Independent. Bhuiyan was then with the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM). Bhanu Pratap Sahi, who contested on an All India Forward Bloc (AIFB) ticket, is now with the BJP. Singh contested on an NCP ticket.

Mukhtar Ansari

Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari was booked by the CBI in 2006 for the murder of BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai along with several of his associates. Rai was allegedly killed by Ansari, then an Uttar Pradesh MLA, and his henchmen as part of Ansari’s rivalry with another local gangster, Brajesh Singh, who had backed Rai in 2002 state polls. Rai had defeated Ansari’s brother, Afzal, in the polls. In July 2019, however, a CBI court acquitted Ansari in the case because of lack of evidence.

Raja Bhaiya

In March 2013, independent Kunda MLA and strongman Raghuraj Pratap Singh, also known as Raja Bhaiya, was booked by the CBI for the murder of UP police DSP Zia-ul-Haq. He was then a minister in the Akhilesh Yadav government and had to quit the Cabinet. The CBI, however, filed a closure report against him in the case.

DMK

A Raja, Kanimozhi

DMK leaders A Raja and Kanimozhi were arrested by the CBI in 2011 in connection with the 2G spectrum allocation case. The DMK was then an ally of the Congress and A Raja held the post of telecom minister during the period of the alleged scam. The ED conducted a parallel investigation against Kanimozhi, Dayalu Ammal and Raja for alleged money laundering. All the accused in the case were acquitted in December 2017. Both CBI and ED have challenged the special court order.

Dayanidhi Maran, Kalanithi Maran

The Maran brothers were booked by the CBI and the ED in connection with the Aircel-Maxis deal in 2012. Dayanidhi was telecom minister at the time of the scam with DMK being part of the UPA coalition. The Marans were accused of forcing Aircel to sell a 100 per cent stake to Malaysian company Maxis and receiving investments in their own companies as quid pro quo. Both were discharged in the case by a special court in February 2017. This order, too, stands challenged by the agencies.

In 2013, Dayanidhi was also booked by the CBI for the alleged installation of more than 300 high-speed telephone lines at his Chennai residence. The CBI had alleged that these lines were extended to his brother Kalanithi’s Sun TV channel to enable its uplinking when Dayanidhi was telecom minister from 2004-07. The CBI filed a chargesheet in the case in 2016.

M K Stalin

Two days after the DMK walked out of the UPA in 2013, the CBI raided the Chennai house of Stalin, who is now the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, while probing a case of alleged import of luxury cars without paying duty. The agency was looking for a Hummer allegedly purchased by Stalin’s son. The Department of Revenue Intelligence had provided information about the case, involving 33 cars, to the CBI a month earlier. The raids had embarrassed the Congress with the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh saying: “We are all upset at these events. The government had no role in this, that I am sure of. We will find out the details.” No chargesheet was filed in the case.

CPM

Pinarayi Vijayan

Pinarayi Vijayan, then Kerala CPI(M) secretary and former state minister, was booked by the CBI in the SNC Lavalin case in 2008. The CBI arraigned Vijayan as an accused in a chargesheet filed in January that year. It also sought sanction from the then V S Achuthanandan government to prosecute Vijayan. The sanction was granted by then governor R S Gavai in 2009. The case relates to alleged corruption in a contract awarded by the Kerala government to Canadian company SNC Lavalin in 1995 for the renovation and modernisation of three hydroelectric projects in Idukki.

Vijayan was the state electricity minister then and the CBI alleged that he had shown undue haste in approving the deal. Vijayan was, however, discharged by a CBI court in 2013. The agency challenged the decision in the Kerala High Court and, subsequently, in the Supreme Court, where the case is pending.

Anuj Pande

The CBI booked and chargesheeted Anuj Pande, the zonal committee secretary of the CPI(M) in West Bengal’s Binpur, over the Netai killings. Nine people had been killed and 28 others suffered injuries following a protest by local residents in front of a CPI(M) supporter’s house in West Midnapore district. Along with Pande, 11 CPI(M) members were also booked and chargesheeted. The trial in the case is on.

DURING NDA (2014-present)

Congress

P Chidambaram, Karti Chidambaram

The former Union minister and his son are under probe by the CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED) for their alleged role in FDI approvals in the INX Media and Aircel-Maxis deals. The agencies alleged that FDI approvals were given illegally and fraudulently in exchange for kickbacks received by Karti. The Aircel-Maxis case is part of the 2G probe and has been going on since 2012 although Chidambaram was not under probe at the time. The INX Media case was registered by CBI and ED in 2018 following which Chidambaram was arrested by both agencies a year later. In both cases, the agencies have filed chargesheets. The trial has not begun.

D K Shivakumar

More than two years after ED booked the Congress leader and former Karnataka Minister for alleged money laundering, the CBI registered a case of disproportionate assets against him in October 2020. Shivakumar is the current Karnataka Congress chief. The agency also raided 14 locations, including premises allegedly linked to Shivakumar, in the case. The agency alleged that Shivakumar had amassed assets worth Rs 75 crore disproportionate to his known sources of income. The probe is on, and no chargesheet has been filed yet.

Bhupinder Hooda

The CBI is probing multiple cases against the former Haryana CM. In September 2015, it booked Hooda in connection with a case of alleged land grab by builders in Manesar. In April 2017, it registered an FIR against Hooda and others for alleged irregularities in the allotment of a plot in Panchkula to Associate Journals Limited (AJL), the publisher of The National Herald newspaper and linked to the Gandhi family. In January 2019, the CBI searched Hooda’s Rohtak residence after registering a case of corruption against him in a matter related to land acquisition in Gurgaon. The agency has already filed chargesheets in the Manesar and AJL cases, both of which have been committed to trial.

Bhupesh Baghel

In 2018, before the Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, then state Congress chief Bhupesh Baghel was named as an accused by the CBI in a “sex CD” scandal. Baghel, who is now the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, was accused by the CBI of allegedly circulating the CD. The CBI has filed a chargesheet against Baghel in the case and the trial is on.

Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot, Karti Chidambaram

The three Congress leaders are accused in what has been called the “Rajasthan ambulance scam”. The case was registered in 2015 on allegations that tenders of contracts for an ambulance scheme launched by the state government, under Gehlot’s previous tenure as CM, were tweaked in favour of Ziqitza Healthcare in a fraudulent manner in 2010. According to the agency, the company, which once had Pilot and Karti Chidambaram as directors, allegedly submitted exaggerated invoices for the operation of the ‘108’ ambulance service in the state. The CBI filed a chargesheet in 2018, but did not name any of the three as accused. It, however, implicated former Congress minister Vayalar Ravi’s son Ravi Krishna in the chargesheet.

Jayanthi Natarajan

In 2017, the CBI booked former Union Environment Minister Jayanthi Natarajan in connection with a case of alleged grant of environment clearances for setting up industries in lieu of bribes. The CBI also conducted searches at premises allegedly linked to Natarajan in Delhi and Chennai. The case pertains to clearance given in 2012 for diversion of forest land in Jharkhand’s Singhbhum district to the mining company, Electrosteel, in alleged violation of the Forest (Conservation) Act. Natarajan quit the Congress in 2015 and accused the party’s leader Rahul Gandhi of forcing her to stall projects by the Vedanta and Adani groups while making her a “scapegoat” for the UPA government’s economic woes. The CBI is yet to file a chargesheet in the case.

Oommen Chandy

The former Kerala CM was booked along with several other Congress leaders by the CBI in August 2021 in connection with a case of alleged sexual assault on a woman linked to the solar panel scam in the state. The other accused include AICC general secretary K C Venugopal, Congress legislator A P Anil Kumar, Congress MPs Hibi Eden and Adoor Prakash, and BJP national vice-president A P Abdullakutty. The case was initially investigated by the state’s Crime Branch. The complainant, Saritha Nair, is an accused in the solar panel scam linked mainly to allegations of cheating in a solar panel venture when the Congress-led UDF was in power. The agency is yet to file a chargesheet in the sexual assault case.

Vinay Kulkarni, Hanumanth Koravar

In November 2020, CBI arrested Congress leader and former Karnataka minister Vinay Kulkarni in connection with its probe into the murder of BJP leader Yogeeshgouda Goudar. Earlier, it had questioned Karnataka Congress leader Hanumanth Koravar and Vijay Kulkarni, Vinay’s younger brother, in the case. A zilla panchayat member from the BJP, Goudar was hacked to death in his gymnasium in Dharwad in June 2016. The then Congress government declined to hand the case to the CBI, but the BJP government called in the central agency after coming to power. The CBI filed a chargesheet against Vinay Kulkarni in January 2021. The case has been committed to trial.

Himanta Biswa Sarma

Himanta Biswa Sarma, now Assam Chief Minister, was investigated by CBI and ED in 2014 and 2015 over the Saradha chit fund scam. The CBI raided his house and office in 2014, and questioned him. He was alleged to have had financial transactions with key Saradha case accused Sudipta Sen. Sarma joined the BJP ahead of the Assam elections in 2016. The case has not progressed much. His name had also cropped up in the Louis Berger case, but there has been no development in the probe against him in that case, either. The agency has not filed a chargesheet.

Nabam Tuki

In July 2019, the CBI booked the former Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister for alleged irregularities in awarding contracts worth Rs 3.20 crore for a government project in 2003. It alleged that Tuki, then the state’s minister of consumer affairs and civil supplies, had colluded with his brother Nabam Tagam to siphon off money received for contracts given to develop two parking locations worth Rs 61.43 lakh and Rs 2.60 crore, respectively. Tuki was the chief minister of the state during 2011-16. The probe is still on and a chargesheet is yet to be filed.

Okram Ibobi Singh

In November 2019, the CBI conducted searches at the residence of the senior Congress leader and former Manipur CM in connection with a case of alleged corruption. It has booked him and three former chief secretaries of the state in the case. The case pertains to alleged misappropriation of state funds worth Rs 332 crore in the Manipur Development Society (MDS) where Ibobi Singh was chairman. The probe is still on, no chargesheet has been filed yet.

Virbhadra Singh, Pratibha Singh

The CBI filed a case in September 2015 against the couple for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets worth Rs 10 crore during the late Virbhadra Singh’s tenure as Union minister in the UPA regime. The CBI raided his residence in 2015, when he was state CM, on the day his daughter was getting married. It has questioned him multiple times and filed a chargesheet in the case in which his wife has also been arraigned as accused. Singh died in July 2021. The trial is on.

Harish Rawat

In October 2019, the CBI booked the former Uttarakhand CM along with his former Cabinet minister Harak Singh Rawat and Samachar Plus News Channel CEO Umesh Kumar for allegedly discussing and exchanging bribes to secure the support of rebel Congress MLAs to form the state government. The FIR was a result of a purported sting video in 2016. The investigation in the case is on, and no chargesheet has been filed.

Shankarsinh Vaghela

The former Gujarat CM and Congress leader is under probe by CBI and ED for allegedly causing a loss of Rs 709 crore to the exchequer by selling prime land in Mumbai of National Textile Corporation (NTC) at throwaway prices when he was Union textile minister. The CBI booked him in 2015, and the ED case came in August 2016. The probe is on, no chargesheet has been filed.

R Roshan Baig

The former Karnataka Minister was arrested by CBI in November 2020 in connection with the IMA ponzi scheme case it registered in August 2019. At the time of registration of the case, Baig had been suspended from the Congress for criticising the state leadership over the Lok Sabha polls loss. CBI claimed that the seven-time MLA from Bengaluru’s Shivajinagar had allegedly received crores of rupees from IMA funds for election expenditure. The CBI chargesheeted him in the case in 2021. Baig was among the 16 Congress and JD(S) MLAs who switched allegiance to BJP in 2019. Soon after coming to power, the BJP handed over the IMA scam to the CBI.

Raghuraj Singh Kansana

The CBI carried out searches at the residence of the Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA in Morena in connection with a bank fraud case in which his nephew is an accused. The MLA’s nephew Kushal Singh was booked for allegedly availing loan from UCO Bank based on forged documents causing loss of Rs 8.08 crore to the bank. The probe is on, no chargesheet has been filed.

Ampareen Lyngdoh

Then PWD Minister in the Meghalaya government, Lyngdoh was booked by the CBI in January 2018 in connection with a case of alleged manipulation of score sheets in the recruitment of teachers in 2008-09. Lyngdoh was Education Minister at the time of the scam. The case was registered on orders of the Meghalaya High Court. In June 2020, the agency filed a chargesheet against her in the case. On February 14, 2022, Lyngdoh along with four other fellow Congress MLAs was suspended by the party for backing the BJP-allied NPP state government.

Robert Vadra

The son-in-law of Congress president Sonia Gandhi is under the CBI scanner in at least two cases. In August 2017, the CBI took over 18 FIRs registered by the Rajasthan police in connection with alleged irregularities in land deals in Bikaner by companies, including one linked to Robert Vadra. The other case pertains to a June 2020 FIR in which defence dealer Sanjay Bhandari is an accused. The ED, which is also probing both the cases, has questioned Vadra. The CBI has neither questioned Vadra nor chargesheeted him.

Gurpal Singh

In March 2018, the CBI questioned then Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh’s son-in-law Gurpal Singh in connection with its probe into alleged loan fraud of Rs 98 crore by Simbhaoli Sugars — where Gurpal was deputy general manager. The CBI booked Gurpal along with 12 others for allegedly committing the loan fraud on Oriental Bank of Commerce and taking Rs 110 crore in loan to pay the previous amount. Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd is one of the largest sugar mills in the country. The probe is on, no chargesheet has been filed.

Agrasen Gehlot

Almost two years after ED booked him in a case of money laundering, the CBI in June 2022 registered a case of alleged corruption against Agrasen Gehlot, brother of Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, and raided his residence. The case is linked to alleged diversion of fertilisers meant for farmers to dealers abroad in 2007-09. In July 2020, the ED raided premises associated with Agrasen in connection with the case. The probe is on, no chargesheet has been filed.

Ratul Puri

The nephew of former MP Chief Minister Kamal Nath is being probed by the CBI in multiple cases, including the VVIP chopper case and two bank loan fraud cases. In the VVIP chopper case — the Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland deal — Puri’s company is alleged to have had transactions with Rajeev Saxena, who has been accused of moving kickbacks in the deal. In 2019, Ratul Puri was booked by the agency in a Rs 354-crore bank loan fraud case concerning his company Moser Baer. In 2020, he was booked in another case of alleged bank loan fraud of Rs 787 crore. The probe is on, no chargesheet has been filed.

Political leaders under CBI scanner during the NDA II govt (2014-present) Political leaders under CBI scanner during the NDA II govt (2014-present)

NCP

Anil Deshmukh

Following an order from the Bombay High Court, CBI initiated a preliminary enquiry against the former home minister of Maharashtra over allegations of collecting bribes from dance bars in April, 2021. A fortnight later, it registered an FIR in the matter after questioning him in the case. The court had passed directions on the basis of a petition filed by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh who had alleged that Deshmukh had demanded Rs 100 crore to be collected as bribes from Mumbai’s bars. The agency, however, arrested Deshmukh only a year later. The ED had earlier arrested and chargesheeted the former minister. In July this year, the CBI filed a chargesheet against him.

Praful Patel

The former civil aviation minister is being probed by the CBI for alleged corruption in the purchase of 111 aircraft by Air India and its merger with Indian Airlines. The probe against Patel is with regard to the decisions he made as civil aviation minister in the UPA-I government. The probe covers allegations linked to the ceding of profitable routes to foreign airlines, corruption in the opening of training institutes with foreign investment, and Patel’s alleged ties with lobbyist Deepak Talwar who, the CBI has claimed, was the middleman in these deals. Patel is not an accused in the FIRs registered by the CBI but was questioned by the agency in connection with the case in August 2019, days after Talwar was deported from Dubai and arrested. The probe is on, no chargesheet has been filed.

Mohammed Faizal

In July this year, CBI booked Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal P P and his relative Abdul Razik for allegedly colluding with a Colombo-based company to cheat fishermen in Lakshadweep. The agency also conducted searches at the Lakshadweep residence of the MP even as his official residence in Delhi was raided. According to CBI, some officials of Lakshadweep Cooperative Marketing Federation (LCMF) in collusion with Faizal caused loss to LCMF in the matter of export of tuna to Sri Lankan company SRT General Merchants without following requisite tender process and other formalities. Several tonnes of fish were procured from fishermen for export, but the Lankan company backed out of the deal leading to massive losses, the CBI has alleged. The probe is on, no chargesheet has been filed.

CPM

K V Kunhiraman

The former legislator of the ruling Left in Kerala has been named as an accused in a 2019 murder case in which two Youth Congress leaders were killed in Kerala’s Kasaragod district. Those arrested by the CBI are all CPM workers. The CBI has alleged that Kunhiraman helped one of the accused after they committed the crime. He has been chargesheeted in the case.

P Jayarajan

The senior CPM leader from Kerala was chargesheeted by the CBI in the 2014 murder of RSS activist Kathiroor Manoj. The CBI had taken over the case from state police and had arrested Jayarajan in 2016 in connection with the case. CBI has invoked charges under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act in the case. According to the state police, Manoj, who along with his RSS associates, had allegedly stormed the house of Jayarajan during Onam in 1999 and attempted to kill him. In 2007, the district sessions court had sentenced Manoj, the fifth accused in the case, and five others to 10-year rigorous imprisonment. The accused appealed to the high court, which stayed the sentence.

T V Rajesh, P Jayaraman

Kerala CPM MLA T V Rajesh and senior party leader from Kannur, P Jayaraman, were chargesheeted in February 2019 by the CBI in connection with the 2012 murder of an IUML worker. Shukkoor, 21, was hacked to death allegedly by CPM workers on February 20, 2012, at Keezhara in Kannur. Shukkoor was killed reportedly in retaliation for an attack that day on a vehicle carrying Jayarajan at Ariyil.

Trinamool Congress

Saradha chit fund scam

The CBI began its probe into the multi-crore Saradha chit fund scam in June 2014, registering 46 FIRs. Over the years, multiple TMC leaders, MPs, MLAs and state ministers were either questioned or arrested in the case. Among them, Kunal Ghosh, Srinjoy Bose, Madan Mitra and Rajat Majumdar were arrested. Suvendu Adhikari, Mukul Roy, Asif Khan, Derek O’Brien, Satabdi Roy, Sovan Chatterjee and Shankudeb Panda were questioned, among others. Adhikari is now with the BJP. All the arrested accused have been chargesheeted. The probe in the case is still on.

Narada sting operation

In 2017, the CBI booked 12 TMC leaders in the Narada sting case. They included Rajya Sabha MP Mukul Roy (who switched to BJP but returned to TMC after the Assembly polls last year) and Lok Sabha MPs Saugata Roy, Aparupa Poddar, Sultan Ahmed, Prasun Banerjee and Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar. West Bengal ministers, including Firhad Hakim (urban development), Suvendu Adhikari (transport; now with BJP), Sovan Chatterjee (environment) and Subrata Mukherjee (rural development) have also been named in the FIR. Former minister Madan Mitra (MLA), MLA Iqbal Ahmed and IPS officer Saiyaad Mustafa Hussain Mirza are also under the scanner. The case pertains to purported video clips of TMC leaders allegedly accepting money from the representatives of a fictitious company for extending favours to it.

In May 2021, the agency arrested then Transport and Housing Minister Firhad Hakim; Panchayat Minister Subrata Mukherjee; MLA and former minister Madan Mitra and former Kolkata Mayor Sovan Chatterjee in the case. It filed a chargesheet against the four. The chargesheet mentioned the names of Mukul Roy and Adhikari (then TMC-turned-BJP leaders), TMC MPs Sultan Ahmed, Aparupa Poddar, Saugata Roy, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and Prasun Banerjee, and Iqbal Ahmed (Dy Mayor, Kolkata Municipal Corporation) — it did not name them as accused and sought permission to further investigate them.

Incidentally, the CBI’s application to the Lok Sabha Speaker for sanction to prosecute the TMC MPs in the case, which was sent on April 6, 2019, named Adhikari, Ghosh Dastidar, Saugata Roy and Prasun Banerjee but not Mukul Roy, the accused No. 1 in the agency’s FIR. Roy was instrumental in managing the BJP’s Lok Sabha poll campaign in West Bengal that year. In June 2021, Roy returned to the TMC.

Abhishek Banerjee

Months ahead of the West Bengal elections in March 2021, the CBI and the ED registered cases of corruption, criminal breach of trust and money laundering over alleged illegal mining and pilferage of coal from the leasehold area of Eastern Coalfields Ltd. Since then, the CBI has questioned Abhishek and his wife Rujira in connection with the case. The agency claimed to have found a financial trail allegedly leading to a company promoted by Rujira, and that money was allegedly received by this entity in London and Thailand. It has also placed under probe TMC youth leader Vinay Mishra and his brother Vikas Mishra, who was also arrested. On September 7, the agency also raided premises associated with West Bengal Law Minister Moloy Ghatak in connection with the case and questioned him. The CBI has filed one chargesheet in the case where it has named Vinay and Vikas Mishra. The probe is still on against other accused.

Partha Chatterjee

The CBI registered a case in connection with alleged irregularities in recruitment to grade C posts by the West Bengal School Service Commission and West Bengal Primary Education Board in May this year. It also questioned former state education minister Partha Chatterjee twice in the case. In July, the ED raided Chatterjee’s close aide Arpita Mukherjee and claimed to have recovered Rs 50 crore in cash. It also arrested both. The probe is still on, no chargesheet has been filed.

Anubrata Mondal

In August, the CBI arrested TMC leader Anubrata Mondal in connection with a case related to allegations of cattle smuggling. The CBI had registered a case in September 2020 against a number of people, including a then BSF commandant and three other individuals as well as “public servants/ private persons” regarding allegations of illegal cross-border trade of cattle. Searches in connection with the case had earlier been conducted at various locations across the country. The probe is still on, no chargesheet has been filed.

Paresh Pal, Abhijit Sinha, Shahnawaz Hussain, Avijit Roy

In May and June this year, the CBI interrogated three TMC MLAs in connection with its probe into the 2021 post-poll violence in West Bengal. They included Paresh Pal, who is under probe for the murder of BJP worker Abhijit Sarkar, and Abhijit Sinha and Shahnawaz Hussain who have been interrogated for their alleged involvement in various incidents of violence. TMC MLA Avijit Roy was also questioned last month. In August 2021, the Calcutta High Court ordered a CBI inquiry into all the murder and rape allegations in connection with the post-poll violence in Bengal. The probe is still on, no chargesheet has been filed.

Subodh Adhikari, Raju Sahani

On September 4, the CBI searched the residence of TMC MLA Subodh Adhikari in connection with its probe into a 2018 chit fund scam case. Adhikari, who is said to be a strongman in the Barrackpore-Halisahar industrial belt in North 24 Parganas, is an MLA from Bijpur while his brother Kamal Adhikari is Kanchrapara mayor. The raids took place a couple of days after the CBI arrested TMC leader and Halisahar civic body chairperson Raju Sahani in connection with its probe into the Sanmarg chit fund scam. Hailsahar is a part of the Bijpur Assembly constituency and Sahani, according to CBI officials, is Adhikari’s close associate.

RJD

Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Prasad

The family members of former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad, including his wife Rabri Devi and son Tejashwi Yadav are key accused in the IRCTC scam case. The case, based on a CBI FIR of 2017, pertains to alleged favours given by Lalu as Union Railway minister to a company in tenders for the maintenance of two IRCTC hotels. Lalu’s family allegedly received prime plots of land as quid pro quo. In April, 2018, CBI filed a chargesheet against Lalu, Rabri and Tejashwi.

Misa Bharati, Sunil Singh, Faiyaz Ahmad, Shafaq Karim, Subodh Rai

Lalu, Rabri and Tejashwi, along with Lalu’s daughter Misa Bharati, were booked by CBI this May in connection with a case where plots of land were allegedly taken by the family from aspirants applying for Railway jobs when Lalu was Railways minister. Known as the “land for jobs” scam, the case has seen four other RJD leaders — Sunil Singh, Faiyaz Ahmad, Shafaq Karim and Subodh Rai — being raided by the agency in August on the day the newly formed RJD-JDU alliance faced a trust vote in the Bihar Assembly. The probe is still on, no chargesheet has been filed.

Prem Chand Gupta

The CBI registered a case against then Rajya Sabha MP and former Union minister Prem Chand Gupta, a close aide of RJD chief Lalu Prasad, and his son Gaurav in August 2014 in connection with alleged coal block allocation irregularities. The case was registered after the Central Vigilance Commission agreed with the CBI that a case was made out. The case has been chargesheeted. Gupta is also an accused in the IRCTC case.

Mohammed Shahabuddin

The CBI booked Mohammed Shahabuddin, the then RJD MP from Siwan who was already in jail over multiple criminal cases, in connection with the 2016 murder of journalist Rajdeo Ranjan. The case was registered based on a recommendation from the Bihar government. It subsequently filed a chargesheet against Shahabuddin in 2017. While the trial is on, Shahabuddin died of Covid complications last year.

AAP

Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia has been put under probe by the CBI in multiple cases of alleged corruption. Ahead of the Punjab Assembly polls in June 2017, the CBI questioned Sisodia at his official residence in connection with a preliminary enquiry into alleged irregularities in the promotion of the government’s TalkToAK campaign. The PE was, however, closed as the agency could not find any evidence to prosecute.

Then, in the run-up to the 2020 Delhi Assembly polls, the CBI arrested Gopal Krishna Madhav, a senior officer attached to the office of Sisodia, in a case of alleged corruption. Madhav was alleged by the CBI to have been involved in a case of bribery to the tune of Rs 2 Lakh and was arrested. His arrest was made in connection with a matter related to alleged GST irregularities. He has been chargesheeted in the case.

The latest probe opened against Sisodia by the CBI is in its case related to alleged irregularities in Delhi’s liquor policy. The CBI registered an FIR in August and raided Sisodia’s residence and office. The probe is on, no chargesheet has been filed.

Satyendar Jain

In August 2017, the CBI registered an FIR against Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain for alleged money laundering to the tune of over Rs 16 crore in 2010-12 and 2015-16. The agency is probing whether Jain illegally moved money through shell companies in these periods and bought agricultural land in the national capital. It is also alleged that Jain tried to convert this land into a residential plot using his influence as a minister in the AAP government. The case is also being probed by the ED. Jain was chargesheeted in the case in 2018.

In May 2018, the CBI booked Jain in a case of alleged corruption linked to hiring creative professionals without due diligence and without adhering to norms. The agency has alleged that Jain entered into a criminal conspiracy with other PWD officials and approved the hiring of 24 creative professionals in PWD to suggest new architectural designs and bring down costs. The agency has alleged that these professionals were supposed to be from reputed institutions such as IITs, IIMs, NITS and NIDs but this condition was later omitted from tender documents. In May this year, CBI filed a closure report in the case.

Amanatullah Khan

In November 2016, the CBI registered a case of corruption against AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan for alleged irregularities in the operations of Delhi Waqf Board. The irregularities pertain to the period when he was its chairman. The FIR alleged that the existing Waqf Board was illegally scrapped/superseded by the Delhi government following which another Board was constituted. He has been chargesheeted in the case.

Jaswant Singh

In May this year, the CBI searched premises allegedly linked to Punjab AAP MLA Jaswant Singh in connection with a case of alleged loan fraud amounting to Rs 40.92 crore involving a company in which Singh is a director. The probe is still on. The probe is still on, no chargesheet has been filed.

BSP

Mayawati, Mohammed Iqbal

In 2019, the CBI registered multiple FIRs and preliminary enquiries into alleged irregularities in the sale of 21 sugar mills during the tenure as UP CM of Mayawati. It conducted raids at 11 locations that year in connection with the case. One of the premises raided belonged to former IAS officer Netram, who earlier held the position of Mayawati’s secretary when she was CM. The CBI also searched premises linked to former BSP MLC Mohammed Iqbal. The probe in the case is still on, no chargesheet has been filed.

Vinay Shankar Tiwari

In October 2020, the CBI raided premises in Lucknow and Noida allegedly linked to BSP MLA Vinay Shankar Tiwari and his wife Rita Tiwari after booking them in a case of alleged bank fraud of over Rs 750 crore. Vinay Tiwari is the son of former minister Hari Shankar Tiwari. The probe is on, and no chargesheet has been filed.

Puja Pal

Puja Pal was booked by the CBI for the murder of a youth in Allahabad. The agency, however, did not charge her eventually as it did not find any evidence linking her or her relatives to the murder. Pal contested and won the 2022 UP polls on an SP ticket. No chargesheet has been filed.

Samajwadi Party

Akhilesh Yadav, Gayatri Prajapati, Ramesh Mishra

SP chief and former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav is under probe by both CBI and ED in the twin cases of alleged irregularities in mining contracts given out by the state and the Gomti River front project. The CBI in January 2019 registered a case against politicians and bureaucrats from UP for allegedly laundering proceeds of crime earned through illegal allotment of sand mining licences in Hamirpur between 2012 and 2016. The CBI FIR said it would also examine the role of ministers who held the charge of the mining ministry during the period of the alleged scam. Yadav held the charge of the ministry until Gayatri Prajapati took over in 2013. SP leader Ramesh Kumar Mishra and BSP leader Sanjay Dikshit were raided by CBI in 2019 in the case.

The agency registered a case in the Gomti riverfront project matter in 2018. The project had been launched by the Akhilesh Yadav government and was one of the first cases referred by the Yogi Aditynath government to CBI for probe after it came to power. Prajapati has been chargesheeted in the case.

Atique Ahmad

The CBI raided the residence and office of mafia don and former SP legislator Ateeq Ahmad, who is presently in jail, in July 2019, in a case of abduction and assault of a businessman. The CBI had in June that year registered a case against Ahmad for allegedly assaulting and abducting real estate dealer Mohit Jaiswal in December 2018 while he was in Deoria jail. The CBI chargesheeted Ahmed and his son Umar in the case along with 11 others. The trial is on.

TDP

Y S Chowdary

The former Union minister, who was a TDP Rajya Sabha MP until 2019, is being probed by the CBI and the ED in a set of three FIRs. These FIRs allege that electrical equipment manufacturer Best and Crompton Engineering Projects Ltd (BCEPL) — which agencies claim belong to Chowdary — fraudulently obtained loans to the tune of over Rs 360 crore from a consortium of banks and defaulted on them. Former CBI director Vijayrama Rao’s son Kalyan Rao is a key accused in the case. In April, 2019, the CBI summoned Chowdary for questioning. On June 2, the CBI raided his premises and opened a lookout circular against him. On June 19, he joined the BJP. In a submission in the High Court in July 2021, the CBI claimed that Chowdary had duped banks of close to Rs 5,000 crore. The probe is on, no chargesheet has been filed.

Rayapati Sambasiva Rao

In 2020, the CBI booked TDP leader and former Lok Sabha MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao for alleged bank loan fraud to the tune of Rs 8,000 crore. The agency booked Transstroy (India) Ltd and its CMD, Cherukuri Sridhar, among others, for allegedly defrauding a consortium led by Canara Bank. Rao is an additional director in the company and has been arraigned as an accused along with another additional director, Akkineni Satish. It raided Rao’s premises in December 2020. The probe is on, no chargesheet has been filed.

Yarapathineni Srinivas Rao

The CBI booked the TDP leader and former MLA in a case of alleged illegal mining in Guntur in August 2020, based on 17 FIRs registered by the local police in May 2019 after the Chandrababu Naidu government lost elections following its split with the NDA. The agency carried out searches at 25 places, including the premises of Rao, the next year. It alleged that illegal mining of several lakh tonnes of limestone was conducted by the accused during the period from 2014 to 2018. The probe is on, no chargesheet has been filed.

Vakati Narayana Reddy

The then TDP MLC was raided by the CBI in 2017 and arrested in January 2018 in connection with a case of bank loan fraud. His company VNR constructions has been accused of defaulting on a Rs 190-crore loan taken from IFCI Bank. The loan was allegedly taken on forged documents. Following the CBI raids, the TDP suspended him. The CBI has chargesheeted him and the case is committed to trial. In October, 2019, Reddy joined the BJP.

Nama Nageswara Rao

Madhucon Group, promoted by the then TDP leader Rao, was booked by CBI in March 2019 in connection with alleged irregularities in constructing the Ranchi-Jamshedpur highway for which it had bagged a contract in 2011. Rao later joined the TRS. The CBI filed a chargesheet in the case but has not named Rao.

BJD

R K Jena, Pravat Biswal, Saroj Sahu

BJD’s former legislators came under the scanner of the CBI in the Rs 1,000-crore Seashore chit fund scam. In January, 2017, the agency raided premises allegedly linked to BJD MP R K Jena and then MLA Pravat Biswal as part of searches conducted across 25 places in Odisha and elsewhere. Both are being probed for alleged financial dealings with the chit fund company. Biswal was arrested by the agency in September 2017 and subsequently chargesheeted.

The probe had reached the doorsteps of CM Navin Patnaik when his close aide and personal staff Saroj Sahu, also a member of the party, was questioned by the CBI in 2014. His residence was later raided by the agency. Sahu, however, was not chargesheeted.

The agency also summoned two former Odisha ministers, Arun Sahu and Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak, for questioning in connection with the case in 2019.

Pravat Tripathy

BJD MLA Pravat Tripathy was arrested by CBI in October 2014 in connection with the Artha Tatva chit fund case. Tripathy was alleged to have had close links with the company and its promoter. He was chargesheeted by the agency the next year and the case has been committed to trial. In its chargesheet, the CBI alleged that he had received Rs 42 lakh in kickbacks.

Debi Prasad Mishra

BJD MLA Debi Prasad Mishra was raided by the CBI in connection with the Seashore chit fund case which the agency had registered in 2014 following a Supreme Court order. The case relates to the Seashore group, which was awarded a contract to set up a boating project in the Mahanadi river and a restaurant near Cuttack — despite the Central Economic Intelligence Bureau raising concerns about the company in 2011. When Seashore was awarded the contract in 2008-09, Mishra was the state tourism minister. In 2014, the Supreme Court ordered an investigation into allegations of the company raising around Rs 578 crore from investors by offering them 36 per cent interest per annum against deposits. The CBI has filed two chargesheets in the case and a trial is on. Mishra has not been chargesheeted.

Ramchandra Hansda, Subarna Naik

Ramchandra Hansda, the then BJD Lok Sabha MP, was arrested by CBI along with two former MLAs in connection with a chit fund scam case where a company held by them was accused of diverting funds of investors. The agency arrested the three — Hansda, Subarna Naik and Hitesh Bagartti (Bagartti is a former BJP MLA) — in connection with the scam. Naik and Bagartti had been suspended by their parties after their names cropped up in the case. The ED conducted a parallel investigation and in August this year attached assets belonging to the company Nava Dignata Group, which is allegedly owned by the trio. The attachments came months after Hansdah joined the JMM. The CBI has chargesheeted the three and the case is committed to trial. Another BJD MLA Pranab Balabantaray was also questioned by CBI in the case in 2014 but was not chargesheeted.

DMK

A Raja

In 2015, former Union minister and DMK MP A Raja was booked by the CBI for allegedly amassing wealth to the tune of Rs 28 crore disproportionate to his known sources of income — between 1999 and 2010 while serving as MP and minister. After registering the case, the CBI carried out searches at several places in Tamil Nadu and Delhi. In October 2021, the agency sought sanction from the DMK government in Tamil Nadu to prosecute him. Raja has not been chargesheeted in the case.

Poonjolai Srinivasan

In September 2020, CBI registered a case of corruption against some bank officials and DMK functionary Poonjolai Srinivasan. The case was based on recovery of over Rs 11 crore in a raid by the Income Tax department in the run-up to the 2019 polls in Vellore in what was dubbed as the cash-for-votes case. The probe is still on, no chargesheet has been filed.

AIADMK

C Vijayabaskar, B V Ramana

In 2018, the CBI raided C Vijayabaskar, the then Tamil Nadu Health minister, and B V Ramana, who handled the commercial taxes portfolio, in the AIADMK government, as well as the then top police officers in the state T K Rajendran and S George among others in connection with its probe into the gutka scam case. The case came to light following seizure of a red ledger during an Income Tax raid at a godown in Chennai’s suburbs in July 2016. While the raid was linked to illegal sale of gutka, the diary allegedly had details of monthly payments made by the gutkha mafia to those in power. A chargesheet has been filed. The agency has now got sanction to prosecute the two former ministers in the case from the state government.

K Arulanantham

The secretary of the Pollachi students’ wing of AIADMK was arrested by CBI in January 2021 in connection with a 2019 sexual assault case. Arulanantham’s name cropped up during the testimony of a victim. The investigations began after a 19-year-old girl filed a police complaint alleging that four men harassed her “physically and sexually” inside a car and robbed her of a gold chain. Police said the gang had attempted to strip the girl inside a car near Pollachi and had shot a video of the act and blackmailed her using the visuals and tried extortion. A chargesheet has been filed.

Anwar Raajhaa

In March 2019, the CBI raided premises of Tamil Nadu Waqf Board chairman and AIADMK MP Anwar Raajhaa in Chennai. The CBI had registered a case against Raajhaa in connection with irregularities in recruitment of teachers in a Waqf-run college. No chargesheet has been filed yet.

YSR Congress

Avinash Reddy, D Siva Shankar Reddy

The YSRCP MP from Kadapa and cousin of Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, Avinash Reddy, is under CBI probe for the 2019 murder of Y S Vivekananda Reddy, the younger brother of former Andhra CM Y S Rajasekhara Reddy and uncle of the current CM. In August 2021, the CBI questioned Avinash’s uncles Y S Prakash Reddy and his brother Y S Pratap Reddy. The agency has not yet questioned Avinash in the case. In a chargesheet filed in February 2022, the agency said its probe revealed that the victim allegedly favoured a poll ticket either for himself or Jagan’s sister Sharmila or mother Y S Vijayamma, instead of Avinash from Kadapa. “Hence it is suspected that MP Avinash Reddy has got him (Vivekananda) killed through his henchman D Siva Shankar Reddy, a leader of the ruling YSR Congress party. Investigation on this aspect is still underway,” the CBI stated. It had arrested Shankar Reddy in 2021.

K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju

In the backdrop of speculation over Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP joining the NDA in 2020, the CBI had in October that year booked party rebel MP Raghu Rama Krishna Raju and his wife in connection with alleged bank loan fraud in October. Raju had been named along with his wife Kanumuru Rama Devi and nine others in an FIR alleging that a consortium led by Punjab National Bank had been defrauded by him and his company of Rs 826 crore of loans. The case has been chargesheeted and committed to trial.

Nandigam Suresh, Amanchi Krishna Mohan

YSR Congress MP Nandigam Suresh and former MLA Amanchi Krishna Mohan were questioned by CBI in 2021 in connection with a case of derogatory remarks against judges. In the same year, the agency arrested and chargesheeted close to a dozen party members and local leaders in the case. No chargesheet has been filed.

Kothapalli Geetha

The CBI arrested former YSRCP MP Kothapalli Geetha in connection with a bank cheating case in September this year. The agency had in June 2015 filed a chargesheet against Geetha and her husband, who is the MD of Visweswara Infrastructure, for allegedly defrauding Punjab National Bank (PNB) in Hyderabad of up to Rs 42 crore. On September 14, a CBI special court sentenced Geetha to five years in prison. At the time of the chargesheet being filed, Geetha was with the YSRCP and a sitting MP. She later floated her own party. In 2019, she joined the BJP in presence of Amit Shah.

National Confernce

Farooq Abdullah

The former chief minister of the erstwhile J&K state is under probe by the CBI in connection with alleged irregularities in grants given by the BCCI to the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA). The NC chief has been questioned multiple times in the case. The CBI chargesheeted Abdullah in 2018 for the alleged siphoning of Rs 43 crore from BCCI’s grants to JKCA. The funds were allegedly siphoned between 2002 and 2011 when Abdullah was the JKCA president.

Hilal Rather

The CBI booked Hilal Rather, the son of National Conference leader and former J&K finance minister Abdul Rahim Rather in March 2020 in a Rs 177-crore bank fraud case. The agency has booked Hilal, a partner of the beneficiary firm, and unidentified officials of J-K Bank. The case was initially probed by the anti-corruption branch of J&K Police and later handed over to the CBI because of “international ramifications” of the conspiracy. The probe is on, no chargesheet has been filed.

Roshni land scam case

Multiple politicians from NC, PDP and Congress are under the scanner in this case which was handed over to the CBI by the J&K High Court in October 2020. The agency has already booked Congress leader and former J&K minister Taj Mohiuddin for allegedly being in illegal possession of forest land in the Shopian region. In July 2021, CBI raided NC leader Mehboob Iqbal’s Jammu house in connection with the case. No chargesheet has been filed.

PDP

Haseeb Drabu

In May this year, the CBI searched premises associated with former PDP leader and ex-chairman of J&K Bank Haseeb Drabu. The searches were conducted in connection with a case registered in November 2021 on allegations of irregularities in the purchase of a building for Rs 180 crore by J&K Bank for its integrated office at Mumbai in 2010. The CBI is probing multiple cases of alleged financial irregularities in the functioning of J&K Bank. No chargesheet has been filed.

TRS

K Chandrashekar Rao

In October 2015, CBI questioned Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao in connection with a case related to alleged irregularities in awarding the contract for the construction of ESI hospitals when he was Union Labour Minister in 2006. The agency named Suryanarayana, the then Executive Engineer of the Andhra Pradesh Fisheries Department, in the FIR. The official was already under probe in the state for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets. The CBI has so far examined Rao’s private secretary, the then Director General of ESIC and the then Controller of Finance in connection with the case. In August 2020, CBI filed a chargesheet but did not name KCR.

Independent

Independent Rajya Sabha MP and industrialist Vijay Mallya was booked by CBI in 2015 and 2016 in two cases of alleged loan default and diversion of over Rs 10,000 crore. The loans were availed by his failed airline, Kingfisher Airlines, from a consortium of banks. The defaults on the loans allegedly began in 2009-10. The ED conducted a parallel investigation against Mallya on charges of money laundering and has since attached and liquidated properties belonging to him. Mallya left for the UK in March 2016. Since then, both agencies have filed chargesheets against him and have won extradition proceedings against him in a UK court. However, he is yet to be brought back to India.

In 2010, when Mallya was elected to the Rajya Sabha, MLAs from JD(S) and BJP in Karnataka are said to have voted for him.

BJP

Laxmikant Sharma

A former technical education minister in the BJP government in MP, Sharma was among the key accused in the Vyapam scam relating to cheating in entrance examinations. The CBI booked him in 2015 after taking over the case from the state police following a court order. It questioned and chargesheeted him in 2018. Sharma died of Covid in 2021. The probe in the case continues.

Surendra Patwa

The BJP MLA from Bhojpur was booked by the CBI in a case of alleged bank loan fraud in October 2021. The case pertains to a loan of Rs 36 crore taken by the MLA’s company Patwa Automotive. No chargesheet has been filed.

Kuldeep Singh Sengar

The CBI arrested the BJP MLA from Unnao in 2018 for allegedly raping a minor in 2017. The victim’s family had alleged that they initially failed to get an FIR registered at the local police station due to Sengar’s influence. Her father died later in police custody. Sengar was sentenced to life in the case in 2019. In the same year, the victim’s car had met with an accident leaving her critically injured — Sengar is under probe in this case.

Mohit Kamboj

The CBI registered a case against BJP Mumbai unit general secretary Mohit Kamboj and others in 2020 for allegedly cheating Bank of India to the tune of Rs 67.22 crore. The case pertains to alleged fraudulent transactions done by a gold jewellery exporter, between 2013 to 2018. Kamboj was the managing director at the firm before resigning in 2015. The probe is still on, no chargesheet has been filed.