Flux in agency behind PMKVY: CEO exit, police complaint

The audit flagged multiple irregularities, including fake bank account numbers linked to beneficiaries, duplication of identification details across candidates, and non-payment to training partners for 34 lakh candidates.

From the sudden ouster of its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) to a police complaint over alleged misappropriation of funds by key officials and a scathing indictment of its functioning by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG).

Nothing better illustrates the challenges facing India’s flagship skilling mission than the turbulent graph of the organisation that runs it — National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) under the Ministry of Skill Development.

In the latest turn, NSDC appointed a new CEO, Arun Kumar Pillai, last month. His appointment follows the ouster of the previous CEO, Ved Mani Tewari, whose tenure was abruptly cut short in May 2025. Tewari’s removal was communicated through an unusual public notice stating that he was no longer associated with NSDC. The notice also informed stakeholders that, until a new CEO was appointed, a committee of senior NSDC officials would oversee the organisation.