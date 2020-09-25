FinCEN Files — Agusta, Maxis, Essar: probed at home, Indian firms on US radar as well

The FinCEN Files contain a 20-page “intelligence assessment” on the mirror network and list 54 shell companies which, they say, moved billions of dollars annually from Russia through European securities markets to other jurisdictions beginning as early as 2011.

FROM PUBLIC sector giants Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and State Trading Corporation to private majors Bharti Airtel and Essar, several entities, because they are under scrutiny by Indian investigative agencies, have been red-flagged in Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs) filed by banks with the US Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), records investigated by The Indian Express show.

* Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL): As many as 607 transactions ($14.9 million) in 2014 of HAL were red-flagged by Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas (DBTCA) —38 of these ($4.07 million) with US-based Honeywell International and 13 ($2.1 million) with Israel-based Elbit Systems, both in the aviation and defence sectors. The SAR alleged that although details indicated payments for “agency commission,” “training”, “tender”, and “customer support program’”, no “information regarding the commercial purpose…was found”.

Another reason was that HAL was “being investigated on alleged bribery during a jet engine contract with Rolls Royce”. After registering a Preliminary Enquiry in 2014, the CBI filed an FIR last year while another case has been registered by the ED. Both the cases are under investigation.

HAL did not respond to an emailed questionnaire from The Indian Express.

* AgustaWestland: Three SARs were raised by DBTCA and one by Standard Chartered Bank New York (SCB NY) between 2013 and 2016 against AgustaWestland, Finmeccanica (now Leonardo SpA) and other subsidiaries over 1,417 transactions ($889.6 million) during 2010-2015. They refer to the Rs 3,600-crore deal signed with India in 2010 for 12 helicopters to carry VVIPs.

In 2013, Giuseppe Orsi, Finmeccanica CEO, was arrested by Italian authorities on corruption and bribery charges related to the deal. The CBI and ED have filed chargesheets in the case, and two alleged middlemen, Christian Michel and Rajiv Saxena, were extradited from Dubai last year. The case is under investigation.

Leonardo SpA said: “Leonardo strives to…prevent, detect and respond to corruption, applying a zero-tolerance approach. (The India deal) charges on the company were dropped in Italy in 2014 and… executives were acquitted by Italy’s Supreme Court of Justice in 2019.”

* State Trading Corporation (STC): DBTCA filed a SAR in November 2012 flagging 24 transactions ($29.61 million) during June-October 2012, saying the bank was “unable to confirm” their “commercial purpose”. It states the transactions were red-flagged after Mumbai-based Rajat Pharmachem, now under liquidation following loan defaults, was booked by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence in 2008 for alleged duty evasion of Rs 1,000 crore linked to an export agreement in 2004 with STC.

When contacted, STC said that it “has dealt with Rajat Pharmachem from 2004 to 2008” but did not provide any details.

* Airtel: Before the 2G scam case, in which the company was named, fell through in court in December 2017 — a CBI appeal is pending before Delhi High Court — seven SARs were filed by DBTCA and two by SCBNY during 2013-2016 red-flagging 8,343 transactions (over $1.416 billion). The company was also referred to as a “counterparty suspect” in DBTCA’s SARs in 2014 on Kuwait’s Zain Group and in 2013 on Qatar’s Three Pillars Pte Ltd.

Said a Bharti Airtel spokesperson: “As a company, we have not received any communication whatsoever on the issue by law/ enforcement authorities from any jurisdictions…All transactions that would have happened from time to time, were undertaken in accordance with the applicable laws and regulations…regarding Kuwait’s Zain Group and Qatar’s Three Pillars Pte Ltd, these transactions were regular business transactions between two parties.”

* Tata Communications: A SAR filed by SCB NY in July 2014 referred to a CBI case in 2013, accusing Tata Communications and Bharti Airtel of “allegedly causing a loss of nearly Rs 48 crore to the government since 2004 by illegally providing International Long Distance (ILD) services”.

Seven other transactions of the company worth $5,45,000 were flagged for payments during 2013-14 from FM Global Trading FZE.

Tata Communications said: “Compliance with laws in the jurisdictions in which we operate is of utmost importance to Tata Communications. We follow stringent standards of corporate governance in every jurisdiction in which we operate, across all regions.” Bharti Airtel said: “This complaint was reviewed by the CBI. The CBI after satisfying themselves filed a closure report before the CBI Court.”

* Maxis Communications: An SCB NY SAR red-flagged over 502 transactions ($138.3 million) of Maxis Communications during 2012-2013. A SAR in June 2013 states that Maxis was “accused of bribing (Dayanidhi) Maran”, who was then the Telecom Minister. A CBI special court discharged all accused, including Maran, except two Malaysian nationals Ralph Marshall and T Ananda Krishnan who is the ultimate beneficial owner of Kuala Lumpur-based Astro Overseas Ltd. A review petition is pending before Delhi High Court.

Two DBTCA SARs in November 2014 and June 2016 red-flagged 102 transactions ($4.34 million) during 2014-2016 related to Astro Overseas Ltd.

Maxis and Astro did not respond to questionnaires from The Indian Express.

* Reliance Communications, Videocon & Idea: Reliance Communications figures in an SCB NY SAR in July 2014 flagging 204 transactions ($13.1 million) by Dubai-based FM Global Trading FZE. It refers to transactions by alleged 2G-scam tainted companies with the Dubai firm.

The SAR, which refers to 14 transactions related to Reliance Communications ($1.68 million), also flags 21 transactions ($1.56 million) during 2013-14 by Videocon Telecommunications, and 13 ($1.37 million) by Idea Cellular.

A 2013 SAR cites the CBI action against “Vodafone Group Plc for alleged corruption in the allocation of bandwidth in 2002.”

Reliance Communications and Videocon did not respond to questionnaires from The Indian Express. Vodafone India merged with Idea Cellular in August 2018.

Said Ben Padovan, Group Head (Corporate Communications), Vodafone: “In 2012, the CBI filed charges in relation to the 2002 spectrum allocation against a number of companies, including Vodafone India Limited (VIL) and Vodafone Mobile Services Limited (VMSL). In October 2015, the special court reviewing the matter dismissed the charges against all accused, including VIL and VMSL… This was the end of the matter.”

* Essar: A DBTCA SAR in February 2017 flagged 1,448 transactions ($15.51 billion) during 2011-2016. Among them, 564 transactions ($7.14 billion) “were transferred between companies in the Essar Group of companies. These transactions are the primary focus of this case, although all transactions identified are being reported”, stated the SAR that listed 13 such companies.

Three DBTCA SARs in 2015-2016 refer to “allegations of fraudulent trade deals” probed in China and “allegations of bribery” investigated in Malta related to Singapore-based Trafigura Pte Ltd and lists Essar Oil and Essar Energy Overseas among beneficiaries in two instances.

Manish Kedia, Senior Vice President (Corporate Affairs), said: “All financial transactions made are executed after conducting necessary diligence and obtaining all required approvals, including regulatory approvals wherever applicable.”

* Aurobindo Pharma: Records show that 1,328 transactions ($370.9 million) were flagged in seven DBTCA SARs. One states the company is the subject of “an investigation involving bribery and laundering”.

In 2012, the CBI filed a chargesheet against Jagan Mohan Reddy and directors of Aurobindo Pharma, along with another company. In 2016, the ED filed a prosecution complaint. Both these agencies told the court that their investigation centred around 75 acres each allotted to Aurobindo and another company when Jagan’s father, the late Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, was Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh before the state was split. The chargesheet alleges that the two companies later invested in Jagan’s firms. The cases are now pending for trial.

An Aurobindo spokesperson said: “Some of our entities have been under scrutiny, which can happen to any business, but we have not faced any adverse action or order from any government authority. We have never been subjected to any anti-money laundering or bribery investigation ever so far.” Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s office did not respond.

(Read the full response of companies at indianexpress.com)

