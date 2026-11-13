Explained in graphics: How Adani Green’s Satara project cost dropped by 99%

Adani Green Energy Ltd has sought to cut the declared cost of its 1,500-megawatt Tarali pumped storage project in Maharashtra’s Satara district from Rs 5,675 crore to Rs 56.75 crore, one-hundredth of the original figure, according to documents and records reviewed by The Indian Express.

The revision matters because it shrinks, in the same proportion, the wildlife conservation deposit the Adani Group company must pay to the Sahyadri Tiger Reserve: from Rs 227 crore to about Rs 2.27 crore. The Maharashtra forest department accepted the revised cost, and Adani Green Energy has since deposited Rs 56.75 lakh, 1% of the new figure.

The balance is due after the National Board for Wildlife (NBWL) clears the project, which lies in the deemed eco-sensitive zone of the Koyna Wildlife Sanctuary.