Explained in graphics: How Adani Green’s Satara project cost dropped by 99%

Project site near Tondoshi village- Adani Green Energy's Pumped Storage Project in Patan taluka of Maharashtra's Satara district. (Photo: Chandan Haygunde)
Whatsapp
twitter
Facebook
Reddit
AI Narration
Listen
00:00
Adani Green Energy Ltd has sought to cut the declared cost of its 1,500-megawatt Tarali pumped storage project in Maharashtra’s Satara district from Rs 5,675 crore to Rs 56.75 crore, one-hundredth of the original figure, according to documents and records reviewed by The Indian Express.
The revision matters because it shrinks, in the same proportion, the wildlife conservation deposit the Adani Group company must pay to the Sahyadri Tiger Reserve: from Rs 227 crore to about Rs 2.27 crore. The Maharashtra forest department accepted the revised cost, and Adani Green Energy has since deposited Rs 56.75 lakh, 1% of the new figure.
The balance is due after the National Board for Wildlife (NBWL) clears the project, which lies in the deemed eco-sensitive zone of the Koyna Wildlife Sanctuary.
The direction followed an October 30 complaint by Satara’s Honorary Wildlife Warden, Rohan Bhate, to the Prime Minister’s grievance portal and to the Maharashtra Chief Minister through the Aaple Sarkar portal, alleging an ‘incorrect cost of the project’.
Part 1: Where it is
The Tarali pumped storage project sits on the Tarali dam reservoir in Satara’s Patan taluka. Zoom in to see how it falls within the deemed eco-sensitive zone of the Koyna Wildlife Sanctuary.
Part 1 · Where it is
Zoom in on the Tarali project site
NivadeTondoshiKalambeJalu
Koyna Wildlife Sanctuary
10-km deemed eco-sensitive zone
Satara district, Maharashtra
Patan taluka
The Tarali dam reservoir
The deemed eco-sensitive zone
The project is in Satara district.
Within it, Patan taluka.
150.74 hectares of non-forest land across four villages.
A 10-km radius around Koyna Wildlife Sanctuary, part of the Sahyadri Tiger Reserve, is treated as a deemed eco-sensitive zone. The project lies within it.
Schematic, not to scale. Shapes and positions are illustrative.
Source: Maharashtra forest department, as reported by The Indian Express
In a notarised affidavit, Adani Green Energy put the project’s cost at Rs 56.75 crore, one-hundredth of the Rs 5,675 crore in its Environment Clearance. Tap through to see what that does to the conservation deposit.
Part 4 · The decimal point
Rs 5,675 crore or Rs 56.75 crore? What it does to the deposit
Project cost
Rs5,6.75crore
4% conservation depositDeposited so far
Rs 227 croreRs 2.275 croreRs 56.75 lakh
One square, enlarged
The deposit sought: all 100 squares. Each square is about Rs 2.27 crore.
One-hundredth of the cost, so the deposit shrinks to about one square.
The first instalment, 1% of the revised cost: about a quarter of one square. The rest is due after National Board for Wildlife approval.
Tap the tabs to compare
Source: Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; company affidavit; Maharashtra forest department; Sahyadri Tiger Reserve; as reported by The Indian Express. Squares calculated by Express InfoGenIE.