Explained in graphics: How Adani Green’s Satara project cost dropped by 99%

Indian Express Investigation: See how Adani Green’s 100x cost cut on Satara project slashed its Sahyadri Tiger Reserve conservation fee by Rs 225 crore

Written by: Chandan Haygunde, Chandrashekar Srinivasan
3 min readUpdated: Nov 13, 2026 12:57 PM IST
Adani Green, adani green energy, Adani green news, Adani Satara project probe, Adani Green Energy Satara project news, Adani 5675 crore to 56.75 crore project, Adani power project in Satara Koyna sanctuary, Sahyadri Tiger Reserve Adani Green deposit, why did Adani reduce Satara project cost, what is Adani Tarali pumped storage project controversy, what is Adani green satara project controversy, Centre orders probe into Adani Green Satara projectProject site near Tondoshi village- Adani Green Energy's Pumped Storage Project in Patan taluka of Maharashtra's Satara district. (Photo: Chandan Haygunde)
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Adani Green Energy Ltd has sought to cut the declared cost of its 1,500-megawatt Tarali pumped storage project in Maharashtra’s Satara district from Rs 5,675 crore to Rs 56.75 crore, one-hundredth of the original figure, according to documents and records reviewed by The Indian Express.

The revision matters because it shrinks, in the same proportion, the wildlife conservation deposit the Adani Group company must pay to the Sahyadri Tiger Reserve: from Rs 227 crore to about Rs 2.27 crore. The Maharashtra forest department accepted the revised cost, and Adani Green Energy has since deposited Rs 56.75 lakh, 1% of the new figure.

The balance is due after the National Board for Wildlife (NBWL) clears the project, which lies in the deemed eco-sensitive zone of the Koyna Wildlife Sanctuary.

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On November 6, the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) directed the state forest department to investigate the matter on priority.

The direction followed an October 30 complaint by Satara’s Honorary Wildlife Warden, Rohan Bhate, to the Prime Minister’s grievance portal and to the Maharashtra Chief Minister through the Aaple Sarkar portal, alleging an ‘incorrect cost of the project’.

Part 1: Where it is

The Tarali pumped storage project sits on the Tarali dam reservoir in Satara’s Patan taluka. Zoom in to see how it falls within the deemed eco-sensitive zone of the Koyna Wildlife Sanctuary.

 
Part 1 · Where it is

Zoom in on the Tarali project site

    
 
 
 
 
 
 Nivade Tondoshi Kalambe Jalu
Koyna Wildlife Sanctuary
10-km deemed eco-sensitive zone
Satara district, Maharashtra
Patan taluka
The Tarali dam reservoir
The deemed eco-sensitive zone
The project is in Satara district.
Within it, Patan taluka.
150.74 hectares of non-forest land across four villages.
A 10-km radius around Koyna Wildlife Sanctuary, part of the Sahyadri Tiger Reserve, is treated as a deemed eco-sensitive zone. The project lies within it.
Schematic, not to scale. Shapes and positions are illustrative.
Source: Maharashtra forest department, as reported by The Indian Express
Created by Chandrashekar Srinivasan
Express InfoGenIE
 

Part 2: The project

A 1,500-megawatt project on 150.74 hectares of non-forest land across four villages: here is the Tarali project at a glance.

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Part 2 · The project

The Tarali project in three numbers

1,500MWPumped storage project
150.74hectaresNon-forest land
4villagesIn Patan taluka
Nivade · Tondoshi · Kalambe · Jalu
Source: The Indian Express
Created by Chandrashekar Srinivasan
Express InfoGenIE
 

Part 3: The rule

Projects in a sanctuary’s deemed eco-sensitive zone are asked to deposit up to 4% of their cost for conservation. For Tarali, that meant Rs 227 crore.

 
Part 3 · The rule

How the conservation deposit works

1Inside the deemed eco-sensitive zoneA project within 10 km of a sanctuary
 
2Up to 4% of the project costPrivate companies are asked to deposit it
 
3Paid to the Sahyadri Tiger ReserveFor forest conservation and protection
4%×Rs 5,675 crore=Rs 227 croreWhat Adani Green Energy was told to deposit, based on the cost in its Environment Clearance
Source: A senior Maharashtra forest officer, as reported by The Indian Express
Created by Chandrashekar Srinivasan
Express InfoGenIE
 

Part 4: The decimal point

In a notarised affidavit, Adani Green Energy put the project’s cost at Rs 56.75 crore, one-hundredth of the Rs 5,675 crore in its Environment Clearance. Tap through to see what that does to the conservation deposit.

 
Part 4 · The decimal point

Rs 5,675 crore or Rs 56.75 crore? What it does to the deposit

Project cost
Rs5,6.75crore
4% conservation depositDeposited so far
Rs 227 croreRs 2.275 croreRs 56.75 lakh
                                                                                                    
 
One square, enlarged
The deposit sought: all 100 squares. Each square is about Rs 2.27 crore.
One-hundredth of the cost, so the deposit shrinks to about one square.
The first instalment, 1% of the revised cost: about a quarter of one square. The rest is due after National Board for Wildlife approval.
Tap the tabs to compare
Source: Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; company affidavit; Maharashtra forest department; Sahyadri Tiger Reserve; as reported by The Indian Express. Squares calculated by Express InfoGenIE.
Created by Chandrashekar Srinivasan
Express InfoGenIE
 

Part 5: The paper trail

From the 2025 clearance letter to the Environment Ministry’s call for a probe, nine documents trace how the figure changed. Tap through each one.

 
Part 5 · The paper trail

Nine documents, one figure

  
Feb 11, 2025Letter
Environment Ministry
Recommends prior Environment Clearance
Rs 5,675 crore
Project cost
 
 1 of 9
Feb 23, 2026Conditions
State Board for Wildlife
15 conditions, including
4%
Of project cost as deposit
 
2 of 9
March 2026Letter
PCCF (Wildlife) to Adani Green Energy
Asks for a deposit of
Rs 227 crore
To the Sahyadri Tiger Reserve
 
3 of 9
Sept 8Affidavit
Adani Green Energy, notarised
Cost “based on analogous estimation”
Rs 56.75 crore
Requested as project cost
 
4 of 9
Oct 12Letter
PCCF (Wildlife) to Adani Green Energy
Agrees to the affidavit; 1% now
Rs 0.5675 crore
3% after NBWL approval
 
5 of 9
ThenDeposit
Adani Green Energy to Sahyadri Tiger Reserve
Confirmed by its field director
Rs 56.75 lakh
Paid
 
6 of 9
Oct 30Complaint
Rohan Bhate, Honorary Wildlife Warden
Alleges
“Incorrect cost”
To the PM’s portal and the Chief Minister
 
7 of 9
Nov 5Inquiry
Koyna Wildlife Sanctuary
Deputy Director asked to
Inquire
Following the complaint to the CM
 
8 of 9
Nov 6Letter
Environment Ministry to PCCF (Wildlife)
Asks the state to
“Investigate on priority”
And take appropriate action
 
9 of 9
Source: Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; Maharashtra forest department; company affidavit; as reported by The Indian Express. Dates from September onwards are in 2026.
Created by Chandrashekar Srinivasan
Express InfoGenIE
 

Part 6: Who did what

Two trails run side by side: the approvals that led to the revised cost, and the complaint that prompted the inquiries.

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Part 6 · Who did what

Two trails, step by step

The approval trail
Environment MinistryFeb 11, 2025Clearance letter: Rs 5,675 crore
 
State Board for WildlifeFeb 23, 202615 conditions, including a 4% deposit
 
PCCF (Wildlife)March 2026Seeks Rs 227 crore
 
Adani Green EnergySept 8Affidavit: Rs 56.75 crore
 
PCCF (Wildlife)Oct 12Agrees; asks for 1% now
 
Adani Green EnergyThenDeposits Rs 56.75 lakh with the tiger reserve
The complaint trail
Rohan Bhate, Honorary Wildlife WardenOct 30Complains to the PM’s portal and the Chief Minister
 
Deputy Director, Koyna Wildlife SanctuaryNov 5Asked to inquire
 
Environment MinistryNov 6Asks the state to “investigate on priority”
 
State forest departmentHas also initiated a probe
Arrows show the order of events.
Source: Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; Maharashtra forest department; company affidavit; as reported by The Indian Express. Dates from September onwards are in 2026.
Created by Chandrashekar Srinivasan
Express InfoGenIE
 

Part 7: Voices

What the company, the state’s Chief Wildlife Warden and the complainant say about the revised project cost.

 
Part 7 · Voices

What they say

All the Tarali PSP elements are within private land ownership… and have no Forest land.
Adani Group spokesperson
Did not respond to the specific question on the revised project cost.
You should ask the company why it submitted an affidavit with a revised project cost.
M Srinivas Reddy, PCCF (Wildlife)
Even a layman would understand that such a huge power project cannot happen on such a low budget.
Rohan Bhate, complainant
Source: The Indian Express
Created by Chandrashekar Srinivasan
Express InfoGenIE
 

Part 8: Where it stands

The project still awaits the National Board for Wildlife, and three inquiries are under way. Here is what remains pending.

 
Part 8 · Where it stands

What’s still pending

 
National Board for WildlifeYet to consider the project
Pending
 
Balance deposit3% of revised cost (Rs 1.7075 crore), due after NBWL approval
Pending
 
Environment Ministry’s directionState asked on Nov 6 to investigate on priority
Under way
 
State forest department probeInitiated
Under way
 
Koyna sanctuary Deputy DirectorAsked on Nov 5 to inquire into the complaint
Under way
Source: Maharashtra forest department; Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; as reported by The Indian Express. As of November 2026.
Created by Chandrashekar Srinivasan
Express InfoGenIE
 

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Chandan Haygunde
Chandan Haygunde

Chandan Haygunde is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. With over 20 years of ... Read More

Chandrashekar Srinivasan
Chandrashekar Srinivasan

Chandrashekar is a senior editor with over 17 years of experience in reporting, writing, editing, an... Read More

 

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