Was your neighbourhood dusted? Track cleaner on this dashboard

How much of Delhi is covered by Mechanical Road Sweeping Machines (MRSM)? Which roads are covered, which are missed? Most importantly, is your ward covered?
The answers are now at your fingertips — on a new, interactive dashboard available exclusively at https://indianexpress.com. The dashboard covers all 12 zones of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) across 250 wards.
Here’s how the dashboard was made:
* MRSM routes across 52 weeks, available on the MCD’s live portal, were plotted on the official map of Delhi using Google Earth. This was a process involving many layers: geo-coordinates, timestamps, vehicle IDs, route IDs and GPS points.
* In the next step, route-level data points — distance travelled, duration, and vehicle speed — were analysed and integrated to build a measurable dataset.
* Finally, a month-wise data analysis was conducted to determine how much of Delhi was being covered by these MRSMs. The result: A sample day from a specific zone, which is representative of the median data, is generated showing the route covered and the time where the machine reached a specific area.
After the dashboard was created, The Indian Express reporters conducted on-ground verification, travelling on MRSMs along key road stretches to validate the findings across two of the 12 MCD zones.
Here is how you use the dashboard:
* Select your zone from the dropdown menu, or type your ward’s name, to access the MRSM route map with coverage routes and time stamps.
* Apart from the route map, a red chart on the left of the screen shows how many median daily kilometres were swept per day across all routes in that zone. And, an orange chart shows what share of the zone’s major roads were covered.