Was your neighbourhood dusted? Track cleaner on this dashboard

A Mechanical Road Sweeping Machine in Govindpuri. Just five of the 52 designated MRSM routes account for nearly 18% of their total running and sweeping distance. (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

How much of Delhi is covered by Mechanical Road Sweeping Machines (MRSM)? Which roads are covered, which are missed? Most importantly, is your ward covered?

The answers are now at your fingertips — on a new, interactive dashboard available exclusively at https://indianexpress.com. The dashboard covers all 12 zones of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) across 250 wards.

Here’s how the dashboard was made:

* MRSM routes across 52 weeks, available on the MCD’s live portal, were plotted on the official map of Delhi using Google Earth. This was a process involving many layers: geo-coordinates, timestamps, vehicle IDs, route IDs and GPS points.