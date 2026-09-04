Police cam spotted teen murder accused at CJP protest. There’s a jail twist

Delhi Police’s facial recognition software flagged Pratap Singh Sisodia, an accused in the 2014 kidnapping and murder of a 13-year-old boy, at the CJP-led Jantar Mantar protest. However, jail records show he was in custody at the time.

Written by: Mahender Singh Manral
4 min readUpdated: Sep 4, 2026 02:17 PM IST
The accused in police custody. (Source photo: Praveen Khanna)The accused in police custody in 2014. (Source: Praveen Khanna)
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On November 18, 2014, two people were arrested for allegedly kidnapping and murdering 13-year-old Utkarsh in East Delhi. Delhi Police’s Facial Recognition System identified one of them at the Cockroach Janta Party-led protest in Jantar Mantar between July 20 and 26. But there is a twist: jail records show he was in jail at the time.

Pratap Singh Sisodia is among the 2,873 people with criminal records flagged by the facial recognition software at Jantar Mantar. The Indian Express reported on Friday that at least 25 of them, accused of serious crimes such as murder, attempted murder, rape and child abuse, were in jail.

A scrutiny of police, jail and court records found that Sisodia has been in custody since 2014. The records show he was first jailed on November 28, 2014, and again on March 3 last year.

Delhi Police have clarified that any action on those identified by the Facial Recognition Software will be taken only after “field verification”.

A teen kidnapped, then killed

Sisodia was arrested on November 18, 2014, along with his associate Siddharth Sharma, for allegedly kidnapping and murdering 13-year-old Utkarsh. Police said the accused were the victim’s neighbours and knew his family. Their alleged motive, officers said, was to make quick money.

“Where their plan went tragically wrong was when they realised that once released after the ransom was paid, the boy would reveal the kidnappers’ identity to the police,” a senior police officer said.

Police said Sisodia had completed an acting course in Mumbai and later opened a call centre in Noida. Sharma, a mobile phone mechanic, allegedly wanted money to start a business.

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According to police, on November 18, Sisodia and Sharma allegedly lured Utkarsh from a bus stop to their flat by telling him that his grandmother had died and his parents were not at home.

Sisodia’s father, a builder, had constructed the three-storey house in Gandhi Nagar’s Rajgarh Colony where Utkarsh’s father, jeweller Mukesh Kumar, and his family lived. Police said that was how Sisodia knew the family. Sisodia lived in a rented flat in Angad Nagar, a few kilometres away.

“The kidnappers made two calls demanding Rs 1 crore in ransom but killed the boy within 24 hours of abducting him. During questioning, Sisodia disclosed that he had recently opened a call centre and required Rs 20 lakh. He then made a plan with Siddharth, who also wanted to make money to start a car accessories business,” the officer said.

Also Read | Police say cameras ‘caught’ murder, rape accused at CJP protest — some were actually in jail

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Not the only one

The Indian Express investigation has found that the Delhi Police’s software also identified at Jantar Mantar an aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is in jail in connection with a high-profile murder case.

Yogesh, a resident of Badaun in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested in connection with the killing of 34-year-old gym owner Nadir Shah in South Delhi’s Greater Kailash-1 in 2024.

An Afghan national, Shah was shot dead outside his gym in South Delhi’s posh Greater Kailash-1 neighbourhood on the night of September 12. The police arrested him on October 17, 2024, after a brief early-morning encounter on the Mathura highway in a joint operation by the Delhi Police and Uttar Pradesh Police. The police said he sustained a bullet injury to his left leg during the shootout.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Mahender Singh Manral
Mahender Singh Manral
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Mahender Singh Manral is an Assistant Editor with the national bureau of The Indian Express. He is known for his impactful and breaking stories. He covers the Ministry of Home Affairs, Investigative Agencies, National Investigative Agency, Central Bureau of Investigation, Law Enforcement Agencies, Paramilitary Forces, and internal security. Prior to this, Manral had extensively reported on city-based crime stories along with that he also covered the anti-corruption branch of the Delhi government for a decade. He is known for his knack for News and a detailed understanding of stories. He also worked with Mail Today as a senior correspondent for eleven months. He has also worked with The Pioneer for two years where he was exclusively covering crime beat. During his initial days of the career he also worked with The Statesman newspaper in the national capital, where he was entrusted with beats like crime, education, and the Delhi Jal Board. A graduate in Mass Communication, Manral is always in search of stories that impact lives. ... Read More

 

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