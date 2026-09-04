Police cam spotted teen murder accused at CJP protest. There’s a jail twist

On November 18, 2014, two people were arrested for allegedly kidnapping and murdering 13-year-old Utkarsh in East Delhi. Delhi Police’s Facial Recognition System identified one of them at the Cockroach Janta Party-led protest in Jantar Mantar between July 20 and 26. But there is a twist: jail records show he was in jail at the time.

Pratap Singh Sisodia is among the 2,873 people with criminal records flagged by the facial recognition software at Jantar Mantar. The Indian Express reported on Friday that at least 25 of them, accused of serious crimes such as murder, attempted murder, rape and child abuse, were in jail.

A scrutiny of police, jail and court records found that Sisodia has been in custody since 2014. The records show he was first jailed on November 28, 2014, and again on March 3 last year.