Delhi MCD to add 70 road sweepers by October, plans app for real-time tracking

The newer fleet will also cover more distance per shift.

Written by: Drishti Jain, Sophiya Mathew
4 min readNew DelhiMay 25, 2026 07:30 AM IST
MCD to add 70 road sweepers by October, plans app for real-time trackingThe expansion comes alongside efforts by the MCD to address inefficiencies in current operations, including gaps in GPS-based monitoring, the official said. (Express photo by Amit Mehra/File)
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The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will add at least 70 mechanised road sweeping machines (MRSMs) to its fleet by October, ahead of the capital’s high-pollution season — a move aimed at expanding coverage and replacing ageing equipment, according to senior corporation officials.

The officials were responding to a key finding of an investigation by The Indian Express, showing that the city’s fleet of mechanised sweeping machines is far short of what has been recommended.

Officially, the MCD did not respond to a questionnaire sent by The Indian Express on the findings of its investigation that analysed GPS data of MRSM operations in the capital.

The officials, meanwhile, said the new machines will be deployed on redesigned routes and operated under revised performance benchmarks that more precisely define “actual sweeping” work.

The expansion comes alongside efforts by the MCD to address inefficiencies in current operations, including gaps in GPS-based monitoring, the official said. The civic body also plans to introduce a “public-facing” app for real-time tracking of sweeping vehicles, as part of a broader push toward greater transparency.

Delhi MCD to add 70 road sweepers by October, plans app for real-time tracking

A senior MCD official, with whom the findings of the investigation were first shared, said tenders were floated on April 2 for the purchase of 70 MRSMs. The new vehicles, he said, will operate on routes identified in a more “scientific” manner, alongside existing ones.

“Some of the new machines will also replace current ones, which are nine years old. Their life will expire in another year. Hence, we need the new fleet,” he said.

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The newer fleet will also cover more distance per shift. The official said when a sweeping vehicle is in operation, only part of the time and distance is spent cleaning roads, the rest is devoted to non-cleaning activities such as driving to the starting point, dumping collected waste, refuelling and filling water. “Only about 60-65% of total travel is actual cleaning work; the rest is non-productive movement,” the official said.

Earlier, when MRSMs were required to run 40 km in a day, only 30 km counted as “actual sweeping work”. Under the new contract, he said, 40 km of pure sweeping must be completed over an 8-hour shift. “So, under the new system, the total cleaning work output across all vehicles will be 2,800 km per day,” he said.

Responding to another finding of the investigation, about lesser MRSM coverage during summer, he said data uploaded in the public domain could, in some instances, be inaccurate.

According to the official, the current system uses SIM-based GPS tracking, which means vehicles send location data through mobile networks. This, he said, can result in delays or failures for four reasons. GPS data is not always sent instantly; network issues delay data packets; routes may not be mapped perfectly; and the API (the software system that collects data)may not receive information properly. “This can make it look like there is a gap or inconsistency. The discrepancy is only in live monitoring, not in cumulative records,” he said.

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The MCD has hired a new IT vendor to fix these discrepancies, the official said. “The new vendor is also working on enhancing the technology. Currently, data available to the public includes the date, time and route of the machines, but now we are planning that when these 70 are deployed, we will develop an app where people can see which vehicles are passing through their area, what the issues are, and what is not,” he said.

Under the new tender, operators will also be required to integrate IoT (Internet of Things) systems. “They will use IoT, which means the vehicles will be equipped with sensors, GPS and software that automatically collect and transmit data about their movement and work, such as their exact location, the distance they have covered for cleaning, and the routes they have followed, without requiring any manual reporting from operators,” the official said.

The aim, he said, is to enable real-time tracking with live updates, ensure transparency by preventing false reporting, and reduce human interference to make the process more automated, accurate and data-driven. “We have asked them (the vendor) to research and tell us what technologies they will apply and where, for data transfers, so as to provide real-time and transparent data to the public,” he said.

Sophiya Mathew
Sophiya Mathew

Sophiya Mathew is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. She joined the Delhi bureau in 2024, and has specialization in Integrated Multimedia Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. Professional Background Core Beats: Her reporting is primarily focused on the Environment and Education. Specialization: She has gained recognition for her ground-level reporting on the Yamuna floodplains and the socio-economic challenges faced by those living on its banks. She also focuses on the disparities in Delhi's education system, ranging from elite private schools to government institutions and refugee education. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) Her recent work has been heavily centered on Delhi's severe winter pollution crisis and the government's regulatory responses: 1. The Air Pollution Crisis "A tale of two cities: Delhi govt schools choke in bad air, private classrooms set up air filters" (Dec 20, 2025): A high-impact feature contrasting the "Clean Air Bubbles" in elite schools with the reality of government school students who are exposed to an equivalent of 17 cigarettes a day due to outdoor exposure. "Delhi sees season's worst air day, second worst December AQI in nearly a decade" (Dec 15, 2025): An analytical report on the meteorological patterns trapping pollutants in the NCR. "Delhi bans non-BS VI vehicles from outside: Why curbing vehicular pollution is key" (Dec 17, 2025): Explaining the science behind targeting specific vehicle vintages to lower particulate matter. 2. Enforcement & Regulations "No fuel at pumps in Delhi without valid PUC certificate from December 18" (Dec 17, 2025): Breaking the news on the environment ministry's strict "No PUC, No Fuel" policy. 3. Education Policy "Law to regulate school fee in Delhi risks becoming procedural, say parents" (Dec 13, 2025): Investigating the loopholes in the new Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Bill, 2025. "Monsoon Session: Private school fee regulation Bill cleared after four-hour debate" (Aug 9, 2025): Covering the legislative passage of the controversial fee hike regulation. Signature Style Sophiya is known for her observational depth. Her reporting often includes vivid details from school corridors, hospital waitlists, or the banks of the Yamuna to illustrate how policy failures affect the city's most vulnerable residents. She is a frequent expert guest on the 3 Things podcast, where she explains the complexities of Delhi’s environmental laws. X (Twitter): @SophiyaMathew1 ... Read More

 

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