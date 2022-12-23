Charles Sobhraj exclusive interview: ‘I am going straight back to France to my family… I hope to live for many years to come’

While in prison in Kathmandu, Charles Sobhraj would make the occasional phone call to me – just as he did while I covered his trial in India and during his stint in Tihar Jail. The calls from Kathmandu were mostly when he was taken out of jail for a court hearing or a visit to the hospital.

On August 15, 2016, when his release seemed imminent, Sobhraj replied to questions I sent him on email, with a caveat: the interview, he insisted, should be published only on his release from Kathmandu Jail. Since then, however, his release kept getting delayed – in 2017, he had a heart surgery and then came the Covid pandemic.

In the interview, Sobhraj spoke about his arrest from a casino in Nepal in 2003, his stint in Delhi’s Tihar Jail between 1976 and 1997, and the book and movie releases that he was part of then. But it was on his supposed role in trying to secure the release of the hijacked passengers of IC-814 that Sobhraj was most forthcoming. He spoke about his meetings with Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar, about the “long conversations” with the late Jaswant Singh, then foreign minister and the man who finally escorted the terrorists to Kandahar; of the “undertaking” he secured from Masood’s party that the hostages won’t be harmed.

The Indian Express later spoke to top intelligence sources who said his claims were “highly exaggerated.”

Now that the master of guile is set to take his flight to freedom at age 78, the world may finally get to hear from the man himself – the chronicles, claims and conspiracy theories that make up Charles Sobhraj.

Excerpts from Sobhraj’s interview with The Indian Express.

You were arrested in Nepal in 2003. One wonders, why did you take the risk of returning to Nepal where you were a wanted man? You even visited a casino.

I didn’t commit any offence in Nepal so I didn’t apprehend any problems. So much so, I came on a business visa as an assistant producer for a French production company, Gentleman Films Prod. Moreover, when I was released from India, the Indian government had asked Nepal whether I was wanted. On receiving a negative reply from Nepal, the Government of India then informed the CMM (Chief Metropolitan Magistrate) in Delhi that I was no longer wanted by any country and could be released… (for) A planned meeting with a Chinese party from Hong Kong, a legal business matter.

Was this part of some design or scheme?

No, of course. Let’s say only that meeting was in relation to some matter linked to Pakistan.

So, have things worked according to plan?

My programme was to be in Kathmandu for only a few days for that meeting, and leave. But someone leaked to the media my presence in Kathmandu and it hit the front pages. The said news quoted the Nepal Police as declaring that they had no case or file against me. I was to leave but someone warned me to be careful, saying Nepal was then facing a Maoist insurgency and the police and courts didn’t respect any law or rules.

You have spent time in Tihar Jail as well. How does that compare with your experience in Kathmandu Jail?

Simply put, the conditions in Nepali jails are primitive, awful. For the poor Nepali inmates, it’s a question of survival… life or death. Many sleep on the ground under the sky. Also, as the inmates are kept on a starving diet, the yearly incidence of death is quite high. Recently, I filed a petition in the Supreme Court (of Nepal) praying that the court intervene. The petition dragged on for months and finally, on August 10 (2016), the court directed the government to increase the daily food allowance.

How do you see Nepal’s judicial system? Its prison administration?

Well, it’s quite well known that there is corruption in every sector in Nepal. In its latest report, Transparency International has classified Nepal as the third most corrupt country after Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

What are your plans after release from jail?

I am going straight back to France to my family. I have written a manuscript with a co-writer, Jean Charles Deniau, and the book will be published…I’ll be busy with the promotion and the making of some documentaries. I have started a second manuscript which I’ll complete after about six months.

Tell us about your family… You have a daughter in Paris. Also, while in Kathmandu, you married your lawyer’s daughter. So will you return to France or spend time as a free man with your family in Nepal?

Of course, my first priority will be to return to France. I don’t want to say more about that… it’s a private matter.

Charles Sobhraj leaves court with his lawyer. (Express Archives) Charles Sobhraj leaves court with his lawyer. (Express Archives)

Are you proposing a visit to India?

Definitely. I want to meet my three (friends who I consider) sisters in Pune.

You are known to have been in touch with American intelligence agencies even from Kathmandu Jail. What was the nature of your assignment for them?

I don’t want to talk about it.

Will your friends in the US intelligence be helping you in your rehabilitation after release from jail?

Sorry, no comment.

You met Pakistani terrorist Masood Azhar while in Tihar Jail. Are you still in touch with him?

Well, you already know about it… After Masood Azhar’s release following the Indian Airline hijacking incident (in 1999), The Indian Express had mentioned my role with the Government of India at that time. Mr Jaswant Singh was in direct contact with me. At first, he sent an envoy to meet me in Paris. Following that meeting, and my direct talk with Jaswant Singh, I contacted people in the Harkat ul Ansar, Masood’s party then. They, of course, refused to release the passengers but I succeeded in getting an undertaking from them that for 11 days, they would not harm the passengers, but after that, they would start executing. I called Jaswant Singh, told him that in my opinion, no passenger would be harmed for 11 days, so India had 11 days to negotiate. Really, as the plane was in Kandahar, the Indian government had no choice but to release Masood to save the passengers.

Remember what happened in 1994…A Pakistani outfit in Kashmir that called themselves Al Faran kidnapped six foreigners, decapitated one of them, asking for Masood’s release. A couple of months later, Al Faran went silent and until today, the whereabouts of those remaining foreign hostages remain unknown.

A couple of days after my report to Jaswant Singh, they called me and said they were sitting with Masood and asked me to talk to him and try to convince him to order his people to release the passengers. I straightaway refused, saying Masood would never agree, and again, I told them that I was convinced that after 11 days, they would start executing some passengers.

What’s not known is that after that call, I had a very long conversation with Jaswant Singh and suggested to him a second solution: that the Government of India gives an official undertaking, endorsed by Parliament, that Masood would be released within six months, and I would try my best to negotiate with Harkat ul Ansar on that ground. Jaswant Singh told me he will discuss with the Cabinet. But finally, they chose the option to release Masood. You can ask for confirmation from Jaswant Singh. I still believed if at that time the government had accepted the suggestion of six months (that Masood would be released in six months), most probably, I could have persuaded Harkat ul Ansar to accept it.

Between 2000 and 2003, I made several trips to Pakistan. I met Masood.

Are you in contact with anyone else in Pakistan?

I don’t want to say more about it. It’s a sensitive matter.

Actor Randeep Hooda met you in Kathmandu Jail. A Bollywood film (Main Aur Charles) has been made on you. Are you part of any more film or book projects?

I don’t know, let’s see after the publication of my book…There could be a future Hindi movie. And if so, I would very much have Randeep Hooda to again play my role. In Charles and I, he gave an excellent performance. I met Hooda last October and I like him as a person. I think he’ll become one of the top actors in Bollywood.

You have now crossed 70 years of age. How do you want to spend the next few years of your life?

I hope to live for many years to come. I’ll devote my life to my daughter and will probably keep myself busy with books… writing and business.

How is your health?

Pretty good. I still have a strict physical and mental discipline.

How are your finances? How will you survive financially after getting freedom?

I won’t have any problem with finance. It’s OK.

Are you in contact with Indian intelligence agencies?

No comment.