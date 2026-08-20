Behind bail denial to Noida protesters: NSA invoked, book, articles cited

In the Noida labour protests, where nearly eight of every 10 people arrested have got bail, those denied relief face a common accusation: an alleged role in the conspiracy.

Books read, WhatsApp texts, and participation in Gaza and NRC protests have all been cited as evidence, with police even using the term “andolanjeevi” in one case.

Those denied bail include activists, a former journalist and a Delhi University graduate — the latter two held under the draconian National Security Act (NSA), which permits detention of up to a year without trial.

Factory workers stage a protest demanding a hike in wages, in Noida, Gautam Buddh Nagar district, Uttar Pradesh, Monday, April 13, 2026. (Express photo) Factory workers stage a protest demanding a hike in wages, in Noida, Gautam Buddh Nagar district, Uttar Pradesh, Monday, April 13, 2026. (Express photo)

On May 13, nearly a month after the protests turned violent, UP invoked the NSA against Satyam Verma, a 60-year-old former journalist from Lucknow in UP, and Aakriti Chaudhary, a 25-year-old Delhi University graduate from Durgapur in West Bengal.