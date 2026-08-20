Behind bail denial to Noida protesters: NSA invoked, book, articles cited

6 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Aug 20, 2026 05:38 AM IST
In the Noida labour protests, where nearly eight of every 10 people arrested have got bail, those denied relief face a common accusation: an alleged role in the conspiracy.
Books read, WhatsApp texts, and participation in Gaza and NRC protests have all been cited as evidence, with police even using the term “andolanjeevi” in one case.
Those denied bail include activists, a former journalist and a Delhi University graduate — the latter two held under the draconian National Security Act (NSA), which permits detention of up to a year without trial.
Factory workers stage a protest demanding a hike in wages, in Noida, Gautam Buddh Nagar district, Uttar Pradesh, Monday, April 13, 2026. (Express photo)
On May 13, nearly a month after the protests turned violent, UP invoked the NSA against Satyam Verma, a 60-year-old former journalist from Lucknow in UP, and Aakriti Chaudhary, a 25-year-old Delhi University graduate from Durgapur in West Bengal.
Police allege Verma masterminded the protests “because” he was a member of the RWPI (Revolutionary Workers Party of India); did “pseudo writing that incites the new generation to enter into rebel organisation as a cadre”; and was the “publisher and writer of Mazdoor Bigul newspaper”.
The “institution and publication have been conclusively found… to be the main mastermind behind rioting in Noida”, the UP government alleged, citing the Noida Phase 2 police station in-charge’s report while imposing the NSA.
“It is because of the ‘disgusting ideology of the illogical and stubborn violent andolanjeevi persons like you who with their extreme activeness’ are the decisive planners of such circumstances creating public unrest,” the police report claimed.
20-year-old says picked up from lane outside home. (Express photo)
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Verma’s counsel argued in the sessions court: “The applicant has no criminal antecedents. During his long and distinguished life of 60 years dedicated to public service, he has never been accused of any criminal offence… (and) continued incarceration is causing serious and irreparable prejudice to the applicant’s health and reputation.”
Chaudhary, meanwhile, was accused of being among “proponents of a specific ideology that believes in achieving their objectives through violent means”, court records show. She joined a “library in Karawal Nagar, Delhi” run by a co-accused and “formulated a strategy for the proposed violent movement”, the UP government claimed while imposing the NSA. It also cited the alleged recovery of a book, “Great Martyrs of the Indian Revolution”, describing it as “a controversial work of literature”.
The government accused Chaudhary of RWPI membership, noting its presence at “multiple CAA-NRC protest sites” and role in “Gaza protests”. “RWPI functions as a protest franchise that adopts whatever humanitarian or labour cover fits the moment: Workers’ wages in Noida, air pollution in Delhi, LPG prices in Mumbai, Palestinian civilians in Gaza,” it stated.
Chaudhary’s lawyer told the sessions court: “The accused is a meritorious student, having secured 95% marks in Class 10 and 97% marks in Class 12. After completing her M.A. in Modern History, she qualified the (UGC) NET examination and is presently preparing for research… the accused works as a social worker for the upliftment of poor and helpless persons and provides free education to young children and illiterate persons residing in slum areas… there is no evidence against the accused and that she has no previous criminal history.”
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Verma’s plea challenging the NSA detention is pending before the Supreme Court and Chaudhury’s plea in the Allahabad High Court.
19-year-old says stepped out for food, was arrested (Express photo)
What courts found
Five other accused denied bail and still in jail are activists Aditya Anand, Manisha Chauhan, Rupesh Roy, Sristi Gupta and Himanshu Thakur. Lower courts cited prima facie material allegedly showing an “active role” in the conspiracy, instigation or mobilisation linked to the protests.
- ‘WhatsApp group’: Anand allegedly led workers from private firms to stage a violent protest and conspired with co-accused at his residence. The defence argued that the accused was “an engineer” with “no criminal antecedents”, and denied any evidence of an active role.
The court cited “data obtained” and said the accused were among those found to be “administrators” of a WhatsApp group, “which, as alleged, was created with the object of facilitating the commission of violence”.
- ‘Active involvement’: Chauhan was allegedly among principal conspirators and called others to Noida for the protests while Roy was accused of running WhatsApp groups to mobilise and instigate workers. The defence said “peaceful protest is a constitutionally protected right” and that participation alone does not amount to criminal conspiracy. The court ruled that “the active involvement of the accused…is prima facie reflected from the material on record”.
- ‘Statements of co-accused’: Gupta was allegedly part of a crowd that attacked police with lathis and stones, torched vehicles, vandalised factories and blocked roads. Prosecution called her an instigator in a pre-planned conspiracy. Despite the defence’s contention of “no previous criminal antecedents” and false implication over a social media post, a lower court cited statements of co-accused to deny bail.
- ‘Gravity of case’: Thakur allegedly entered an electronics firm with lathis, sticks, bricks and stones, raising slogans and threatening to kill. The defence said there was no eyewitness, CCTV footage or recovery. The court held that “the position of persons who have no direct employment relationship with the concerned companies stands on a different footing”. It cited “the distinct and active role attributed” to the accused and “gravity of the case”.